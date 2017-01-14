Marketplace Roundtable: Playing Earnings Season

The financial sector stands out as a place for short ideas, and biotech for long ideas (if macro trends don't continue) for Verial.

Verial discusses the patterns and factors he watches on an ongoing basis and what's on his mind for this quarter specifically.

With earnings season kicking off, we ask Damon Verial of Exposing Earnings to share his framework for playing reports.

Just like that, earnings season has begun again. With big banks reporting yesterday, we enter into the reporting period for most companies' year-end results, which is always a nice chance to check in on a company's prospects (and it makes it easier to calculate trailing twelve-month results!).

Damon Verial focuses on playing earnings reports for both short-term and long-term positioning, especially on his Marketplace service Exposing Earnings, and so we thought this would be an ideal time to check in with him.

Seeking Alpha: When you enter an earnings season, how much does the macro situation matter? In other words, does each earnings season have its own flavor from your perspective, and what affects that 'flavor'?



Damon Verial, author of Exposing Earnings: Macro factors are usually already priced into the industry, within which the stock itself is priced. The earnings report itself reflects stock-specific information, though this information can leak into the industry or peer stocks. Overall, if you want to play earnings, your best bet is to run a deep analysis on the stock-of-interest, assuming that the stock is already fairly priced within the industry.

In this way, you save time and do not have to worry about pricing the entire industry before analyzing a “detail within” (i.e., the stock of interest).

SA: What's your outlook for this quarter? What are you watching?



DV: You can plot the EPS for an industry quarter-to-quarter to get a general idea of the trend of the industry. Still, a stock reacts well or poorly on earnings because of the expectations for that individual stock, not the industry. Thus, we need not worry too much about the macro factors.

That said, I prefer to bet in the direction of macro seasonality. For example, if healthcare takes a nosedive at the beginning of the year, I will generally stay out of long trades on earnings in healthcare; of course, if I see an opportunity I must take, I will take it regardless of the macro factors.

SA: What percentage of your earnings plays are short-term picks, and what percentage orient towards entries for long-term positions? How do you reconcile the different time horizons?

DV: The market begins pricing in an earnings beat/miss one or two months before the report. Much like weather predictions, anything too far away eludes prediction. It’s best to stay with short-term trades if you are looking at predicting earnings.

Nevertheless, earnings trends that are already underway – say a stock that has gained in EPS consistently over the past 12 quarters – can give you a buy-and-hold strategy superior to dollar cost averaging. Here, instead of buying more at random times throughout the year, you simply buy before earnings reports, where you will statistically stand more to gain, buying at lower prices and holding more shares overall in the long run. Understanding the quarter-to-quarter fluctuations also can tell you when to stay out; for some stocks we find FQ4, for example, to underperform, meaning you should avoid buying before that earnings report.

SA: What are the most important factors you watch in assessing a potential earnings play?

DV: The most expensive four words in the English language are, “This time is different.”

Analyzing the patterns of past earnings reports can give you insight into how investors react to seasonal changes in a stock in a particular industry. For example, retail stocks are more volatile during their post-holiday season earnings reports. Thus, seasonality should be an issue for anyone looking to buy/sell before earnings.

I wish I could give you a list of all the factors I consider important for judging how a stock will act on earnings, but that would result in a book. For interested traders, I explain the overall strategy – bits at a time – in Exposing Earnings.

For a summary, here’s a number of important factors:

Does a stock act logically after a beat/miss? I.e., does it rally after a beat and sell off during a miss? Around 40% of stocks behave illogically.

Are the analysts consistently right or wrong? Sometimes the analysts are always predicting a meet and a beat always comes. These patterns are important because the market only reacts positively when the beat is significant – not just for any ol’ beat.

What is the price action saying prior to earnings? The options market? These two aspects show you how other traders and institutions are positioning themselves prior to the earnings report.

Is the earnings beat/miss already priced in? Sometimes you might be confident in a beat, be proved right, and only find yourself holding the bag. What happened? The beat was already priced in, and you should have stayed out.

More aspects matter, but the above should be a good set for those of you beginning an earnings trade strategy.

SA: How often do you find the reaction to a report diverge from the seeming 'fundamentals' of the report? In other words, how much do earnings reactions surprise you, and what are the commonalities in those cases?

DV: Nothing is really surprising in retrospect. The main issue many traders err on is the ignorance of the power of guidance vs. the fundamentals. An EPS beat can easily be overridden by negative guidance, which can drag the stock downward in spite of a new EPS maximum.

Not every market acts this way, but the US market certainly does. Thus, predicting guidance and factors that can affect management’s statements is also an important part of an earnings prediction. You also need to know the metrics of interest, as EPS is not always the most important aspect of earnings; consider Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which has moved based on subscriber growth, for example.

SA: Any sectors or themes that you find especially promising either for this quarter or typically?

DV: I think the financial sector (NYSEARCA:XLF) is overbought and biotech (NASDAQ:IBB) is oversold. I’ll be looking for short plays on banks and long plays on biotech for these reasons.

SA: What's one of your favorite earnings ideas? Why, and how are you playing it?



It wouldn’t be fair to my subscribers to make my earnings plays public. I’ll just say this, though, my favorite play of February is HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC). Here’re the basics:

The financial sector has been overbought after a Trump win. Trump’s victory has led to market sentiment of a strong dollar and a possible increase in interest rates. Because HSBC’s currency is pegged to the dollar, the dollar strength should carry over; however, predictions on rate increases are more difficult.

If you look specifically on how HSBC reacts to earnings, you see a bearish pattern. In addition, the stock is a drifter, not a mean reverted. This is rather rare for stocks on earnings, because most rebound quickly after earnings; HSBC tends to drift in the direction of the beat/miss.

The stock price of HSBC doesn’t seem to show anything but a beat, as evidenced by the upward drift over the past month. But behind the stock market is the options market, which has become incredibly bearish as we move into earnings. Specifically, the previously bullish put:call ratio of 3:8 is now highly bearish at 19:1!

The options market tends to be more accurate when it comes to earnings, so I trust this indicator more than a flat stock market. My statistical analyses show a strong risk/reward profile for a short position into HSBC’s earnings. We can furthermore convert the beneficial risk/reward profile to one of nonlinearity via a creative options strategy, which I advise my subscribers to buy in this article (paywalled).

Seasonally, February, which is the month HSBC reports earnings, is a bearish month for the stock. We have, then, many metrics pointing to a sell-off on HSBC’s next earnings report. The sell-off could be especially damaging to the stock but profitable to shorts because of how overvalued HSBC is relative to the industry and future cash flow, which I show in the article.

Overall, I recommend HSBC longs to give the stock a second look and consider buying a short hedge into earnings. For earnings traders, I suggest you consider taking a speculative short position via options (so you can avoid paying dividends). By doing so, you would be aligned with the insiders, who have increasingly sold their shares and reduced buying significantly.

For more information on this particular earnings trade, see the article in Exposing Earnings, linked above.

***

Thanks to Damon for joining us. We hope you found it useful, and that all your stocks beat this earnings season.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.