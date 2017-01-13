Africa Oil Corp. - Strong Assets In A Growing Market

At the same time, Africa Oil Corp. has no debt and $0.5 billion in cash. Additional cash from Maersk means the company won't need to issue equity anytime soon.

Africa Oil Corp. has some very impressive assets. The company's reserves have grown at 50% annually over the past 5 years and the company is continuing exploration.

Africa Oil Corp. has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. Even with its recent stock price recoveries, it is at 25% of its pre-crash highs.

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS: OTCPK:AOIFF) is an oil and gas company with assets primarily located in eastern-Africa. The company has seen its stock price have a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. Despite this difficulty, Africa Oil Corp. is in a strong and rapidly growing market. This growing market combined with the company's strong assets show how the company is a strong investment at this time.

Introduction

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas corporation with its assets in Kenya and Ethiopia. The company also has an equity interest in Africa Energy Corp., a company with a market cap of roughly $100 million, compared to Africa Oil Corp.'s market cap of almost $1 billion. The East African Rift Basin is one of the last great rift basins and holds significant exploration acreage here.

Africa Oil Corp. has had a difficult time since its stock price peaked in mid-2014 at just over $8 per share. From that point, the company's stock price dropped to an early-2015 low of just under $2 per share before the rate of the crash slowed down to an early-2016 low of just over $1 per share. Since then, the company's stock price has recovered a respectful amount to present share prices of just over $2 per share.

However, even at the company's present stock price, the company's stock is still roughly 25% of its pre-crash highs. As we will see in this article, the company still has significant room to recover.

Africa Oil Corp. Portfolio

Now that we have an introduction to Africa Oil Corp. including the company's recent stock price performance, let's continue by discussing the company's strong asset base.

Africa Oil Corp. has a strategic position in a world class oil project, located on onshore Eastern Africa. The discovery is located in the South Lokichar Basin in Kenya, on the East African rift basin has so far been shown to contain discovered oil resources of 760 million barrels. At the same time, the resource has an upside of 1.6 billion barrels, meaning that this one resource could make Africa Oil Corp. a successful company.

At the same time, this resource has low cost development with strong economics for the current price environment. The company is underway to developing an oil pipeline that it anticipates making progress on over the next year. The company's new basin exploration has high growth potential and as a result, this resource has the potential to grow.

Part of the potential of this resource can be seen by the rapid growth of Africa Oil Corp.'s resources. The resources in the South Lokichar Basin have grown year on year by an average of 50% since 2012, showing the potential of the resources. The company's recent Etom 2 discovery has encountered high net pay opening up the north to additional resources. I anticipate additional exploration will continue here over the coming years.

At the same time, Africa Oil Corp. has a significant amount of large untested prospects. As the company continues the exploration of these resources that should help the company's oil resources grow. The company has two 2017 planned appraisal wells an additional three prioritized exploration wells. These wells show the impressiveness of the company's assets and its goal to grow its oil resources.

On top of a world class oil prospect, an oil prospect that is rapidly growing. The company's East African Rift reserves have grown at 50% annually. The company's strong assets help show Africa Oil Corp. is in a strong investment. From 2012 to 2015, Africa Oil Corp.'s gross unrisked contingent resources have grown from 1 field and 126 million barrels to 8 fields and 1630 million barrels.

The company's appraisal campaign should help the company's resources move from 2C to 1C and the company also anticipates a significant growth in 3C resources. Overall, this should all help the company's 1C resources to continue growing rapidly. This rapid growth in resources shows Africa Oil Corp.'s strong and growing assets.

These assets show how Africa Oil Corp. is a strong investment at the present time.

Africa Oil Corp. Financials

Now that we have a detailed understanding of Africa Oil Corp.'s portfolio and how it consists of significant and rapidly growing assets, it is now time to continue by discussing Africa Oil Corp.'s financials.

On top of its impressive assets, Africa Oil Corp. has an enviable financial position. The company at present, with its $1 billion market cap, has $490 million of cash with no debt due as a result of the company's impressive fundraising efforts and Maersk farmout. This farmout gives Maersk Oil a stake in the company's Ethiopia operations in exchange for a respectable amount of cash.

Plus, Maersk Oil not only provided Africa Oil Corp. with immediate crash, but they also provide the company with up to $480 million in additional development carry from Maersk depending on the value of these resources. As a result, Africa Oil Corp. anticipates it will not require an equity raise to get to its first oil, and by the time it needs future income, it should be earning cash.

African Oil Growth

So far we have discussed Africa's portfolio in detail along with a detailed discussion of the company's financials. It is now time to continue by discussing the continent's oil growth potential that should support Africa Oil Corp.

Africa Oil Corp. has rapidly growing oil consumption. Over the past 50 years, the continents oil consumption has gone up by a factor of 7. This a result of a rapidly growing population in Africa resulting in rapidly increased demand for cars. This increased demand for vehicles increases demand for oil. This, combined with Africa's growing industrialization, shows how the continent's oil consumption should continue growing.

Growing demand for oil in Africa should increase a desire for oil from Africa. This should support Africa Oil Corp.'s growth and help the company achieve higher prices as the industry in Africa becomes more stable.

Conclusion

Africa Oil Corp., like all other major oil companies, has had a very difficult time since the start of the mid-2014 oil crash. Even with the company's recent stock price recovery, the company is still at just over 25% of its pre-crash highs. Despite these difficulties, Africa Oil Corp. has some incredible assets. The company is well on its way to producing oil, supported by additional funding from Maersk, and has seen its reserves consistently growth.

On top of these assets, Africa Oil Corp. has an impressive financial position. The company has half of its entire market cap in cash and zero debt. At the same time, the company stands to earn another $0.5 billion from Maersk as it continues developing these assets. Africa, as a continent, has rapidly growing oil demand.

This growth in demand, combined with Africa Oil Corp.'s impressive financial position, and strong assets, show how the company is a strong investment at this time.

