AMD: New Developments, Good And Bad

Click to enlarge

A few key developments have taken place over the last couple of weeks which merit me updating my take on Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD). My recent opinion has been that either AMD or Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will be a short going into 2017. However, this update touches more than that.

CPU Side

AMD has been showing increasingly high frequencies in its upcoming Ryzen CPUs. At CES 2017, the Ryzen demo was said to be running at a 3.6GHz base clock. This is significant, as one of the main problems levied on the Zen CPUs was that they seemed to be clocking too low. My own articles focused on this subject. So, as the base clock is said to be higher and higher, this does become a significant factor in changing opinions.

For instance, given the recently leaked benchmarks for a Ryzen apparently running at 3.15GHz, if it's really going to clock at 3.6GHZ that means a ~14% speed bump. 14%, in this case, would truly make Ryzen instantly competitive with Intel's i7 6900K even in the gaming benchmarks. Since the gaming benchmarks (as well as the other benchmarks presented) we averaged over several applications, this would likely be representative of true performance.

As such, I must deem the 3.6GHz base frequency news as being a significant positive for AMD on the CPU side. Moreover, I believe that this frequency will likely also translate into good ability to provide 4-core variants at high clock speeds, as well as deliver competitive server chips. As a result, I believe the short thesis on Intel is gaining strength.

Finally, another minor positive is that Ryzen is expected to be out by early March. Here the positive is in it not being delayed.

GPU Side

On the GPU side, the main development is that Vega seems to be late. While demos (namely on Doom under Vulkan) put it as being competitive with nVidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) GTX 1080 cards, yesterday the main rumor was that the consumer Vega GPUs will only be released in May 2017.

May 2017 is too late. This is a very negative development on the GPU side. Consider the following:

By May 2017, the GPU AMD is targeting with Vega, Nvidia's top-end GTX 1080, will have been out for an entire year.

Worse still, by May 2017 Nvidia will already be shipping its answer to Vega, the GTX 1080Ti (which might already be branded a GTX 2080Ti). While Vega is expected to beat the GTX 1080, it will probably just match or lag the GTX 1080Ti. If this card is already labeled a GTX 2080Ti, such will also work as a negative catalyst for AMD since it will reinforce what I'm going to say next.

Also still during 2017, Nvidia is expected to launch an entire new range of high-end GPUs based on the current architecture (Pascal). This will be the Pascal refresh. The refresh will deliver a slight bump in performance (10-15%), but that ought to be enough to put the GTX 2080 on a par or ahead of Vega again. Plus it will deliver the sensation of it "being a new generation" with Vega comparing to the GTX 1080 and the GTX 2080 already being in the market.

Finally, an entire new Nvidia architecture, Volta, is now expected within just one year of Vega launching.

These events, taken together, seem enough to say that AMD's delay when it comes to GPUs will be putting it in the bin of "one day late and a dollar short."

Conclusion

AMD has seen both positive and negative developments. The CPU side is seeing positive developments from increased base frequencies on Ryzen, which now seem sure to make it competitive. But for AMD, this is somewhat diluted by the negative news coming out of its GPU side where Vega now seems so delayed it's going to face an impossible uphill battle when it finally arrives.

AMD's developments on the CPU side, though, seem like a clear negative for Intel. Any confirmation that Ryzen is competitive and can handle higher clock rates will just make it harder for Intel to compete and force it to lower prices and margins as soon as AMD starts delivering chips to the market. AMD delivering Ryzen chips is expected before Q1 2017 is out.