Criteo, The Little Known On-Line Advertising Engine Gem

There are some risks investors should consider though.

Despite impressive financial performance, its shares are still below the all-time highs set a year and a half ago.

It's actually the leader in performance based ads. Recent innovations and acquisitions offer good ways for leverage its already leading position.

This company has built an impressive online advertisement engine which works differently than many others.

Many people will be familiar with the uncanny experience of ads seemingly following you around on the Internet. You've looked up available spaces in London on Airbnb, and before you know it, Airbnb ads suggesting spaces in London follow you around like puppies.

There is a good chance the technology behind these ads is driven by the leader in so-called performance-based ads, Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO). The practice we just described is known as re-targeting, and Criteo has one of the best engines to produce these ads.

This is based on having large amount of data (basically it's 'big data' mining in real-time), allowing the company to personalize ads ever more precise. To some extent, the engine also has a bit of an increasing returns model baked in. The better it performs, the more customers it wins, the more data it will gain.

The revenue development of the company reflects this, these have been increasing rather steeply (even if profits haven't always kept pace, due to a strong dollar for instance).

Criteo is also different from other online ad technologies as its business model is basically based on arbitraging between CTR ('click-through rate') and CPM ('cost per thousand'). Basically, Criteo purchases ad spaces on the basis of impressions (CPM), and sells these on the bases of clicks (CTR).

We will come back to this below, as this potentially opens up the company to artificially boost clicks (and indeed it has been accused of just that).

Some figures

We've already seen the impressive increase in revenues in the last couple of years. Third quarter figures were also pretty good:

Revenue (ex-TAC or traffic acquisition cost, basically the CPM) increased another 31.3% to $176.5M.

TAC itself declined 4% while the average click-through rate improved 11%, improving margins (per Q3CC).

Earnings per share beat expectations by a whopping 11 cents to 48 dollar cents.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 55% to $54M.

Free cash flow increased by $30M to $24M. It increased 81% in the first nine months of the year.

The company had $407M in cash at the end of the quarter.

The company now has almost 13,000 clients, adding 900 per quarter on average (according to their recent Raymond James presentation), over 1,000 this quarter (per Q3CC).

And there are still plenty of growth opportunities to chase for the company, like:

New big markets, like China and India, or new forums, like Instagram

Innovation, like the introduction of its Kinetic Design technology, which automatically adjust ads to their context.

Predictive search, another innovation potentially opening up a market that could be as large as the one they're serving now is still in the very early stages, but results are already very encouraging (per Q3CC). They claim they can really boost the returns on search dollars for their clients (initially starting with just below the top tier ones) and demonstrated this during the Investor Day.

Other innovations, like Adaptive Revenue Optimization, allowing advertisers to bid on a cost of sales target as opposed to a cost per click, or CPC.

Acquisitions, like Hook Logic (which will close in this quarter and not yet materially contribute to Q4 figures), offers immediate opportunities for scaling to their entire 10,000 retail network (rather than hook's own 100 or so) and other synergies and combinations (like enabling to attribute conversions, and a HookLogic Search opportunity).

In short, the company is increasingly improving its platform, expanding it to new segments and verticals, and new geographical locations. There is plenty left In the tank and the opportunities for leverage are considerable.

Their track record should give some room for comfort. Since Q4 2015 the company has consistently beat earnings, at times by a wide margin. It's the 12th consecutive quarter that the company exceeded revenue ex-TAC and adjusted EBITDA guidance (per Q3CC).

So it's perhaps somewhat surprising that a company which produces such consistently good results, enjoying a strong balance sheet and what seems like a considerable moat, hasn't seen more of this reflected in the share price.

There are actually some reasons for this relative underperformance.

Threats

Privacy

Ad blockers

Perverse incentives

One problem the company can run into is concerns about privacy. The EU is consistently at the forefront of this, for instance on January 10, another measure was announced (from The Techportal):

As per a new proposition suggested by the European Union (EU) executive today, online messaging services such as Facebook's WhatsApp, Google's Gmail and Apple's iMessage could face tough rules over their methods of tracking their users. This proposal may also adversely affect their advertising revenues.

While this particular measure could actually hobble some of Criteo's competitors, so it could work out as a net benefit. But there are parts of the proposed measure that could bite:

The proposal will also force internet companies to ask their users before creating cookies.

Another threat is the increasing use of ad blockers. Even Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has allowed ad blocking apps on its store. One could argue that Criteo doesn't get much traffic from iOS devices or that ad blockers reinforce its competitive position because their ads are more targeted and hence less irritating, but we still think it's a fairly serious threat.

The most serious one is perhaps clickfraud. As we explained above, Criteo's business model (arbitrage between CTR and CPM) makes it more susceptive to this than other online ad technologies.

Indeed, in a blistering attack, SA Pro contributor The Friendly Bear has argued just that. This is based on the settlement with competitor Steelhouse. Initially, Criteo accused Steelhouse of stealing its customers. But Steelhouse countersued, accusing Criteo of clickfraud.

The Friendly Bear argues that the settlement reveals a weakness, but it's possible to interpret this differently, as a way to avoid the legal discovery process which might reveal some of the sources of its competitive advantage.

Without getting into the intricate technicalities of the Friendly Bear article, there are some more sources offering a modicum of reassurance:

The stock price hasn't really been hit by the settlement.

Customers haven't been running away, their retention rates is above 90%, according to their RJ presentation.

Some of Steelhouse former customers argue Criteo is right.

Conclusion

The company has established itself as one of the bigger ad platforms on the internet. It's high growth and solid financials don't seem to be entirely discounted in the share price, which is still some way off of its high set in the summer of 2015.

We think there is room to run, but one cannot close one's eyes entirely from the risks we mentioned. Another thing is that the shares have rallied quite a bit (30%+) from the lows in October, one could wait a little for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.