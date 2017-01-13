Expect Rapid Production Growth From Continental Resources In 2017

Continental's share price does factor in rapid growth though, as its current enterprise value is over $25 billion, resulting in a EV to 2018 multiple of around 8.5x.

Continental is likely going to release its 2017 capital budget soon. If it matches capital expenditures to operating cash flow, it may be able to have a $2.25 billion budget.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) should be releasing its 2017 capital budget soon, as it previously mentioned that it planned to do so in early January. I believe that Continental may be able to spend $2.25 billion in capital expenditures in 2017 while matching capital expenditures to operating cash flow. This would allow Continental to potentially deliver 15+% production growth during 2017, including potentially a 30+% growth in exit rate production.

Potential 2017 Outlook

I believe that Continental Resources could potentially produce an average of 250,000 BOEPD in 2017 while matching capital expenditures to operating cash flow. With a 60% oil split, this would result in approximately $3.22 billion in revenues for Continental in 2017. NYMEX Oil and natural gas prices are assumed to average $56 and $3.45 respectively in 2017, in-line with the current strip. The price per unit shown below represents Continental's realized price after accounting for differentials.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 54,750,000 $48.50 $2,655 Natural Gas (MMBtu) 219,000,000 $2.65 $580 Net Service Operations $12 Hedge Value -$27 Total $3,220 Click to enlarge

With operating costs set at 2016's guidance midpoint of $3.75 per BOE and production tax equal to 7% of revenue, this leaves around $2.25 billion remaining for capital expenditures. I previously estimated that Continental could maintain its 2016 exit rate production with $1 billion in capital expenditures. The additional $1.25 billion in capital expenditures could allow Continental to increase its production by 15+% over 2016's average as well as potentially allow it to exit 2017 with production that is 30+% higher than 2016's exit rate.

$ Million Operating Costs $342 Production Tax $227 Cash SG&A $130 Cash Interest $271 Capital Expenditures $2,250 Total Expenditures $3,220 Click to enlarge

The exact effect on production will depend on the timing of well completions, how much Continental draws down its DUC inventory, as well as allocation of capital between various areas. My above calculations are based on 60% oil production, while Continental could likely increase production by a higher percentage at the cost of a lower oil production percentage.

Valuation Notes

Continental may be able to continue rapid production growth at current strip prices and end up with over 300,000 BOEPD in average production during 2018. This would result in Continental delivering approximately $3 billion EBITDA in 2018. However, at $51 per share Continental is trading for an enterprise value of approximately 8.5x 2018 EBITDA which is still a fairly premium valuation. There may be the potential for Continental to deliver even stronger growth than what I've discussed above though.

Conclusion

Continental Resources looks capable of growing its production robustly in a mid-$50s oil environment. Its breakeven point is under $40 oil, which is helped by its very low operating costs. I expect that Continental will roughly match capital expenditures to operating cash flow and deliver 15+% production growth in 2017, along with exit rate growth that could reach 30% or more. This would make its 2017 production average over 250,000 BOEPD along with an exit rate that is potentially over 280,000 BOEPD. There is also the potential for Continental to deliver over 300,000 BOEPD in production during 2018.

Continental's share price does already factor in some rapid production growth though, as it is currently trading for around 8.5x 2018 EBITDA with current strip prices and 300,000 BOEPD in production. Thus investing in Continental at its current price is more of a longer-term bet on its potential ability to keep growing rapidly and push its production up to 350,000+ BOEPD in 2019 and over 400,000 BOEPD in 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.