Gun Stocks And Demand Shocks

Expect less reaction to events during Trump presidency given less focus on gun control.

RGR and AOBC amongst the worst performers since the election: down 18.5% and 28.6% respectively.

The stocks of gun companies Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR) and American Outdoor Brands Corp. (NASDAQ:AOBC) have been among the worst performers in the market since the election, down -18.5% and -28.6% respectively vs. the S&P 500, which is up around 6%.

The relationship between gun sales and demand shock events (policy changes, shootings, etc.) has been well documented in a number of publications. In short, people rush out to buy guns when they anticipate stricter laws. The reverse occurs when gun laws are relaxed. The diagram below from the New York Times illustrates this well (article).

Using Alpha Hat, we can quantify gun company stock movements around demand shock events that affect gun sales.

Gun stocks and Presidential elections

Here we've compared the average excess return of gun stocks vs. the S&P500 over three periods - 1 day, 1 week and 1 month. Using excess return allows us to account for the market downturns that Bush and Obama were elected into in 2000/01 (Dotcom) and 2008/09 (Global Financial Crisis) respectively.

Obama's 2nd term re-election coincided with the tragedy at Sandy Hook and thus we saw a strong upward movement in gun stocks given his promise to make gun control a major focus of his 2nd term.

Trump has strongly voiced his intention to uphold second amendment rights and potentially overturn executive actions enacted by Obama to increase background checks. The sharp negative move was exacerbated the market's expectation that Hillary would win the election thus leading to a rally in gun stocks in the month before the election.

Gun stocks and mass shooting* events

Looking at stock reactions a week after mass shooting events*, we've seen much more upward movement in stock prices during Obama's presidency than G.W. Bush's. This makes sense in light of their relative positions on gun control - during Obama's presidency, each event lent voice to increasing gun control from a president in favor of such measures.

What this suggests for Trump's presidency is that we will likely see less volatility in gun stock pricing following shooting events. Given Trump's stance on protecting access to guns, manufacturers are likely to be under less legislative pressure even in the face of tragic events such as these.

*For the purposes of this analysis, we've defined mass shootings as events with 5 or more fatalities since 01/20/2001 (G.W. Bush's inauguration)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.