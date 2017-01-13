What To Make Of Wells Fargo's Earnings Miss

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reported fourth quarter and full year results today, missing earnings estimates by four cents. This is noteworthy since the company has a long history of beating / hitting estimates:

Wells Fargo hasn't missed estimates since 2014 before reporting today's results. Let's take a closer look at those:

Wells Fargo's EPS came in at $0.96, down four percent year on year, whilst net income came in at $5.3 billion, down five percent versus Q4 2015. Revenues came in at $21.6 billion, unchanged from the prior year's quarter.

Wells Fargo's loans keep growing: At $968 billion total loans were six percent higher in comparison to the prior year, on a quarter on quarter basis the company's loan portfolio kept growing as well, although the growth rate was below 1% -- this still shows that Wells Fargo's scandal last year did apparently not affect the company's loan growth too much, a big positive for investors. The same trend is visible when we look at the company's deposits, which hit $1,284 billion in Q4, which was up by six percent year on year (and up 2% quarter to quarter).

The next item we should take a look at is the company's net interest margin (and net interest income). In the above chart we see two very compelling developments: First, the company's net interest margin jumped by 5 base points in the fourth quarter, whereas the NIM had been declining in the prior three quarters. A higher NIM will lead to higher net interest income, thus the margin increase we have seen in Q4 bodes very well for the future. The second item investors will like is the high net interest income of $12.4 billion, up by $500 million versus Q3 and up by $800 million yoy -- since the loan portfolio kept growing and the NIM increased versus the previous quarter, the higher net interest income is pretty easy to explain. As long as Wells Fargo's loans will grow (and it looks like they will) and as interest rates increase over the future (which will lead to higher net interest margins), the company's net interest income should continue to grow going forward.

With Wells Fargo's net interest income substantially higher on a yoy basis and the company's net income coming in below the prior year's level, we have to look at the reason for this disparity: Wells Fargo's non-interest income dropped by eight percent versus last year, mainly due to lower mortgage banking results and lower net gains on debt securities and equity investments (down 15%, 58% and 28% yoy). With the company's total non-interest income being down by close to $1 billion the lower net income is a logical result, but I believe investors shouldn't worry about that too much: Especially the net gains on debt securities and equity investments are pretty volatile and will come in higher again in the future. As long as Wells Fargo's net interest income keeps growing the company's net earnings will start going up again in the future as well.

All in all this looks like a solid quarter for the company, despite the EPS miss. The important factors (such as loans, deposits, net interest margin) are improving, which should result in stronger results going forward.

Wells Fargo keeps a healthy balance sheet, the company's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio remained unchanged at 10.7%, and the cash flows are strong enough to support a dividend yielding 2.8% as well as share repurchases of roughly 100 million shares a year (24.9 million shares in Q4). These substantial shareholder returns in addition to a healthy balance sheet and strong (and improving) fundamentals make Wells Fargo attractive, I believe, even though the company's valuation of 13.5 times trailing earnings is higher than it has been over most of the last year.

Takeaway

Wells Fargo missed estimates for the first time in three years, but this was mainly due to volatility in non-interest income (such as gains on equity investments). The important fundamentals keep improving, which poises the company for higher earnings in the future, which, in addition to a strong balance sheet and nice dividend makes Wells Fargo attractive.

