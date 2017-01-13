Navistar's Deal With Volkswagen Is Good For Volkswagen But May Not Be Enough To Cure Navistar's Woes

Background

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has had a wild ride over the past year, going from a $38.05 per share two years ago down to $5.78 in one year, and recovering back to around $32 over the past year, with a notable double in the past four months on news of the proposed alliance with Volkswagen Truck & Bus ("VW"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAY).

While Navistar has made significant operational and cost-cutting progress since abandoning its engine technology in 2012, top-line growth has been declining every year, and we will argue that given the scale of its problems, particularly with its balance sheet, the optimism around the VW deal is premature.

While the VW deal does provide some breathing space, without a massive turnaround in top-line growth, which is not projected to begin until 2018, Navistar will unlikely be able to dig itself out of the legacy liabilities it is burdened with.

Our thesis doesn't even require a lot of detailed analysis. A few big picture items are all you need to know at this point, and most are fully disclosed in the company's filings and presentations.

The VW deal

VW invested $256 million (16.2 million shares at $15.76 per share) for a pro-forma 16.6% stake (after the capital raise) in Navistar, and has agreed to hold the shares for three years. In addition to the agreements governing the share issuance, it will enter into a License and Supply Framework Agreement and a Procurement JV Framework Agreement with VW. This chart highlights the benefits of the transaction for each party.

From Navistar's perspective, it expects cumulative savings of $500 million in the first five years, getting to an annual run-rate of $200 million by year five and increasing after that. Whether this assumption is based on current production/sales levels or has growth assumptions built in, we don't know. Assuming the savings look something like in the table below, with a multiplier value on year-10 savings of 10x, and discounting the stream of cash flows at 10% gives a value, post capital raise, of $15.62 per share. This is approximately the amount that the stock price has risen since the VW announcement, indicating that the market has fully priced in the VW projected synergies.

By the way, the deal has not yet been signed. While we have no reason to believe that it won't get done, it is still contingent on negotiating certain individual contracts for the licensing and supply of certain engines and technologies. These licensing agreements are particularly important because they will detail how much Navistar will pay VW for technology transfer. So, there is still the possibility of not reaching agreement, even though the market seems to be giving full credit for a done deal.

From VW's perspective, it achieves significant economies of scale on powertrain production - its production could increase by perhaps 25,000 units or about 15% of its existing base - and in addition, it will receive revenue through supply and licensing of powertrain solutions. It is unclear what this amounts to in dollar terms because the terms of the licensing agreement have not yet been disclosed, but if it were a few thousand dollars per powertrain in profit (assuming 5% of the powertrain cost), that could recoup its investment over three years, again depending on the volume and price. Lastly, the procurement joint venture will provide additional savings to it. Besides this, it gets to see VW powertrains being used in the US, a big plus for a company with stated global leadership ambitions.

I look at the VW capital raise as essentially an advance from VW to Navistar to finance future purchases from VW, but with the added benefit of an equity position, some board representation, and getting its powertrains on US roads. From VW's perspective, the deal makes economic sense even in the absence of receiving an equity stake, and it also puts VW in pole position to gain eventual control regardless of how things play out for Navistar. Were it not for the licensing revenue and volume synergies, I doubt VW would have ponied up $15.76 per share.

In a nutshell, it's a low-risk financial commitment from VW's end, partly benefiting from Navistar's weak engine position and need for liquidity.

Navistar's balance sheet is not pretty

The company's liabilities exceed its assets by a little over $5 billion, which equates to about $60 per share in negative equity. It has almost $4 billion in long-term debt and about $3 billion in unfunded post-retirement benefits liabilities, with the latter being a major hurdle to a future buyout or just becoming profitable.

The pension liabilities are estimated based on an assumption of achieving a return on pension assets of 7.5% over the long term - 7.5% being a typical estimate used at the moment by large pension funds - although the returns for Navistar's pension assets the past two years have averaged 3% and 1%, respectively. If it cannot achieve 7.5%, the unfunded liabilities will be even higher, resulting in higher annual contributions from the company's earnings into this fund.

The following question and answer included as part of its Q4 2016 earnings presentation on December 20, 2016, is insightful:

Question: What are your expected 2017 and beyond pension funding requirements? Answer: We contributed $100 million to our pension plans during 2016. In 2017, we expect to contribute approximately $110 million to meet the minimum required contributions for all plans. We currently expect that from 2018 through 2020, we will be required to contribute $135 million to $220 million per year to the plans, depending on asset performance and discount rates.

In other words, the increase in contributions in 2018 to 2020, possibly doubling, will eat up a lot of the savings from the VW deal. If it doesn't achieve the 7.5% return estimate, it could be worse. With reliable measures of future (10-year) long-term market returns for a balanced portfolio indicating much lower returns in the 1% to 3% range, I would be very concerned about this liability. Also, any downturn in the economy would likely further hamper the value of the pension assets, which could be devastating. There is a lot of risk here.

While the VW deal may give some analysts optimism for an eventual VW buyout, the deal VW has struck makes financial sense for VW irrespective of a buyout and I just don't see VW making a bid for the company if it has to assume these liabilities - unless revenues have recovered substantially or the purchase price is well below where it trades at today.

Enterprise value analysis

Current equity market cap is $2.5 billion and will be $3 billion after the VW capital raise based on the current stock price. Add to this the $4 billion in long-term debt and the $3 billion in post-retirement obligations and you have an Enterprise Value of close to $10 billion. I did not deduct the cash because it is not excess cash - it is needed for day-to-day operations. Adjusted EBITDA is in the $500 million range - see chart below - representing a multiple of 20x EBITDA - quite expensive. For comparison, PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR), which is a much healthier competitor currently trades at a multiple of 11.62 - per Yahoo Finance.

Manufacturing cash

You don't need to be a rocket scientist to figure out this next one. Per its guidance, manufacturing cash, currently at $800 million, is projected to remain at $800 million by the end of 2017. However, this includes the expected capital injection of $256 million from VW, so that effectively implies a cash burn in 2017 of the entire VW proceeds of $256 million - see box below and footnote (b).

Parts business

The parts business, which is the savior at the moment, will come under pressure as it outsources more core components. Quoting from the 10-K:

"As a result of our decision to use third party engines in some of our products, we expect to experience a decline over time in our engine-related parts business revenue. In addition, our agreement to supply diesel engines to Ford in North America ended in December 2009. A primary business purpose of BDP is to supply aftermarket parts supporting the diesel engines supplied to Ford. We have experienced declines in BDP's engine-related parts sales and profitability, and we expect to see further declines as the diesel engines transition out of service in the future."

Can it dig itself out of the hole?

If all the planets align, and it is able to materially increase its top-line growth, then it is possible, but nothing is expected to happen this year, and cash burn is still high. Colin Whitbread described the market environment in Just Auto on September 6, 2016, as follows; "current conditions in the North American heavy trucking sector are undoubtedly "post-peak" and an uncertain down cycle beckons both in terms of magnitude and longevity." So the macro environment is challenging as well.

To make its EBITA/EV ratio competitive with PACCAR would require, at current margins, effectively increasing top-line revenue by more than 50%, just to justify today's value based on a $30 stock price. In other words, today's value is effectively pricing in a 50% increase in top-line growth over the next five years. If you think that will be easy, just take a look at the sales trends below for the past five years. This requires a major turnaround.

Keep an eye on the major shareholders

We have some very seasoned major holders - Carl Icahn and Mark Rachesky, who together with three other stockholders, collectively hold nearly 80% of the outstanding common stock. Look for the 13G filings next month to see if they are still hanging on to their shares, given the latest run up in the stock price.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that this is a very deep hole to dig out of. The VW alliance buys it some time, but requires execution and good outcomes on many fronts - some out of its control. A lot depends on how the new product lineups are received in 2018. It has been cutting costs and become more efficient, but I think it is in a vulnerable position. There are other concerns which I did not address, such as warranty expenses, future debt refinancing, maintaining credit ratings, and a myriad of litigation issues, but the ones I have highlighted are enough of a red flag to stay away. It's a complex business with many products and moving parts.

Even if you take the VW acquisition price of $15.76 which was 12% above the then current price on September 2, 2016, the value proposition to VW, as we have explained, is very different to that experienced by Navistar shareholders. The synergy value to Navistar will be for naught if revenue does not recover.

The current price represents a best-case outcome with perfect execution already baked in, but we feel the probability of getting there is definitely not 100% - it is way less. We think fair value is much closer to the $15 that VW paid, which represents a 50% reduction from the current price.

Update 01/13/2017: Issuance of additional $250 million of 8.25% senior notes

The company announced today the pricing of an additional $250 million in debt to occur next week. The company expects to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures. I think this is smart planning by the company to access these funds while it can, even though it won't need them in 2017, assuming it completes the transaction with VW. Nevertheless, it clearly indicates the uncertainty around its hopes for a turnaround in 2018. The already-heavy debt burden of $4 billion just got bigger, and the annual interest payments for this new debt will now consume an additional $20 million of its operating income, retroactively to November 2016. The hole it needs to dig out of just got a little deeper.