Assured Guaranty: Demand For Credit Protections Is Going Up

With rising interest rates and increased infrastructure spending, demand for credit protections that Assured Guaranty offers is to go up, setting the stage for a better stock performance.

The fundamentals of the company have been strong actually, including everything from profit margins to ROE and debt-to-equity ratio, except for revenue growth.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) is both a leading provider of financial guaranty insurance issued to U.S. public finance bonds in the primary market and an active insurer and reinsurer in the markets for international infrastructure financings and global structured finance obligations, or asset-backed securities. The company has developed a reputation as a valued financial guaranty insurer with a proven willingness to make claim payments on defaulted obligations.

As such, Assured Guaranty is in a unique position to benefit from a changing macroeconomic environment of rising interest rates and increased infrastructure spending in the U.S. This could be a contrast to some other financial guaranty insurers that have failed in some cases to pay claims or pay such claims in full. They are likely to be in a state of competitive disadvantage as their financial guaranty insurance may be perceived as less valuable by policyholders.

With the expected rate increases, more customers, including issuers, underwriters and investors, may purchase financial guaranty insurance when the spread is widened between credit savings or protection and insurance premium. In a low-rate environment where paying extra for financial guaranty insurance doesn't leave enough room for potential rate savings or protection of credit losses, the demand for such insurance can be predictably low as well, hurting the business of companies like Assured Guaranty.

In addition to rising interest rates providing a better business outlook for companies providing credit protections--certainly for Assured Guaranty--the anticipated growth of long-term financings for infrastructure projects in the U.S. and throughout the world may compel municipal issuers, especially the smaller ones, to use financial guaranties as a way of improving the marketability of their debt when accessing to a more competitive fixed-income markets.

Guaranteed debt offerings can help issuers secure a lower all-in interest rate than that on a non-guaranteed basis. This creates demand for debt insurance, especially from reputable insurers like Assured Guaranty and thus, an opportunity for the company to grow in the near- to mid-term with rates remaining elevated and infrastructure spending running its course.

The almost decade-long, persistent low-rate environment has had a real drag on Assured Guaranty's stock performance. Its shares registered a mere 10% total price increase in about seven years between their post-recession high of $24.58 in 2009 and the price point of $27.06 in mid September 2016, before the stock saw a sharp rise approaching and after the presidential election. As of Sept. 12, 2017, the stock has risen by more than 44% since the start of the uptrend move, due to in part the perceived changing economic environment, including rising interest rates.

Meanwhile, many fundamentals of the company has been strong, such as profit margins and return on equity, both of which, as of Sept. 30, 2016, were way ahead of those of its peers and the industry average. The exception is a more measured growth in total premiums earned because of the challenge posted by the low-rate business environment.

Tallying premium earned with investment income and realized gains and losses, the resulting total revenue grew by 5% annually between 2011 and 2015, offsetting the company's outstanding margin performance and becoming a restraint on earnings growth. This, however, is to change for the better once demand for its credit insurance picks up along with rate increases, improving its top-line operation performance.

On the financing side, Assured Guaranty appears to have the financial strength with strong capital adequacy, which ensures uninterrupted operations and provides growth capacity for the future. Financial guarantors are periodically rated by ratings agencies, and a S&P rating in July 2016 assigned the company the financial strength ratings of AA, the highest rating from S&P to any active financial guarantor at the time.

As of Sept. 30, 2016, Assured Guaranty had a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, half of that for its peers and the industry average. The company has had net debt reduction each year between 2011 and 2016, except in 2014. This leaves some room for additional leverage if needed so to maintain a high level of capital protection to buyers of its financial guaranties.

Furthermore, the company has also been buying back its shares for the last three years, totaling more than $1.4 billion. With increased earnings per share from its stock repurchase and likely future growth in the business itself, the stock may well continue its current uptrend.

Assured guaranty stock currently has a P/E ratio of 4.8 on a trailing-12-month basis, which is unjustifiably low compared to P/E ratios of above 20 for its peers. When accounted for its current low P/E ratio and higher EPS going forward, substantial price increases for the stock are almost assured and guaranteed.

