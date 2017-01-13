India May Hold The Greatest Surprise For Investors In 2017

The impact of the shocking demonetization policy which was enacted in India on November 8, 2016, is still difficult to properly evaluate. The initial wave of chaos that was triggered by this unprecedented move appears to be gradually dissipating, and therein may lie significant investment opportunities.

The concept behind this brave initiative of Prime Minister Modi was to effectively address the growing levels of corruption and illegal cash holdings linked to terrorism, drugs and smuggling. Substantial damage has already been inflicted upon the Indian economy as a result of the demonetization, with many questioning its long-term benefits.

The Headline Sales Managers' Index which had shown remarkable progress up until November reversed the gains of eight months in December. Similarly, Indian sales and market growth suffered a worrying setback in December, but without derailing the existing price stability. Companies appear to have adopted a wait-and-see approach, which largely explains the lack of notable change in the price level of goods and services in India, despite the tectonic shift in the country's monetary policy.

Click to enlarge

Source: World Economics

It's been approximately two months since the launch of Modi's controversial campaign to turn India into a cash-less society, essentially demonetizing 86 percent of the Indian currency in circulation. Interestingly, the Indian economy has demonstrated resilience, remaining fundamentally healthy, despite the slowdown in new hirings and a relatively subdued economic activity due to the short-term demonetization effects. In the first month alone, more than 12 trillion rupees were exchanged in response to the new legislation, while the value of the total amount of notes in circulation in the country was estimated at approximately 16.4 trillion rupees. In the same month, Paytm, India's largest mobile payment company has benefited tremendously from the new monetary regime, which signals a decisive shift toward electronic payments. Despite the initial mayhem, this transition is expected to modernize the Indian economy and enhance its competitiveness going forward.

One of the less talked about, and yet particularly consequential, developments in India during the past two months has been a sorely needed surge in bank deposits, whose level of growth had dropped to 53-year lows. The Indian banking sector is likely to emerge as the biggest beneficiary from this wave of change, with estimates of more than 15 trillion rupees having already been deposited since November 8. An emphatic confirmation of this developing trend came from IndusInd Bank, which was the first Indian bank to report its earnings. The bank demonstrated record quarterly profit, well above analysts' expectations. It was primarily a result of surging deposits and a decrease in funding costs, which allowed the bank to deploy the new funds effectively and extend more loans.

The case of IndusInd Bank, whose deposits rose by 38 percent and its net income climbed 29 percent to 7.51 billion rupees ($110 million) in the fourth quarter, may be the first of many positive surprises from the previously struggling Indian banks. Concerns about how banks would fare in the face of cash shortages, especially with regard to their loan exposure in cash-intensive sectors, may have been excessive. Paradoxically, we have a growing number of signals that demonetization actually had the opposite effect, encouraging delinquent customers to make repayment and bolstering the asset quality of the Indian banks.

The trifecta of increasing deposits, strengthening asset quality and the surprising progress with bad loans could act as durable drivers of profitability growth in the Indian banking sector. This will possibly translate into a great investment opportunity, provided that the outcome of the upcoming state elections in 2017, which represent a possible game-changer, will not derail the economic stability that is beginning to reappear following the initial turbulence unleashed by Modi's surprising cash-ban.

The demonetization campaign reflects an effort to digitize the Indian economy, which will directly strengthen alternative payment services, including e-wallets, internet banking, and, of course, the use of plastic money. This, in turn, will significantly increase transparency, resulting in a highly desirable boost in terms of tax revenue. The success in cracking down India's black market will offer tremendous support to the government's valiant budgetary efforts to shrink the deficit.

Click to enlarge

In recent years, the Indian economy has become more robust, and its resilience is gradually beginning to become visible amid this risky monetary experiment. The levels of inflation, employment and national debt remain particularly positive, especially if we factor in the demographic situation (with a rapidly growing population of 1.3 billion) and the GDP growth which is above 7 percent. Nonetheless, we must not disregard the short-term financial and economic setbacks caused by India's transition to a digital economy. We have already seen its contractionary impact on consumption, as well as on the manufacturing and the dominant services sector, which accounts for approximately 60 percent of the country's GDP. Latest projections by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that economic growth is likely to decelerate to 7.1 percent in 2016-17 from 7.6 percent the previous year, as a result of the industrial slowdown. This is mainly why the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to lower its main policy rate to 6 percent in the near future.

Most of the negative economic effects, however, are likely to be transitory and the long term impact will be positive in terms of economic growth. This has not yet been reflected in currency markets. According to the latest World Price Index (WPI) report, the Indian rupee is currently one of the most undervalued currencies in the world, more so than the tumbling Mexican peso and the Russian ruble. The World Price Index is quite useful as it essentially measures the real purchasing power of different nations, making deeper international price comparisons possible.

This excessive level of undervaluation has not been entirely unnoticed by market participants. Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) and more recently Scotiabank's FX strategist Qi Gao, who had the most accurate rupee estimates in Bloomberg's quarterly rankings, suggest that the Indian currency is poised to strengthen considerably in 2017. Needless to say, with interest rates at or above 6 percent it can also function as a promising candidate from a carry-trade perspective.

Apart from adding direct exposure to the Indian rupee, there are various ways to profit from the upcoming rebound in Indian assets. Bank shares are one of the most promising approaches, but investors can also tap India through ETFs that cover a broader segment of the Indian market, such as the India Fund (NYSE:IFN), the iShares S&P India Nifty Fifty Index (NASDAQ:INDY), or the EGShares India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) which has delivered the highest returns in the last 5-year period.

Click to enlarge

Reflecting on all these developments, I believe the most likely scenario is that the demonetization initiative, despite its arguably unorthodox and initially messy implementation, will go down in history as a bold step toward the modernization of the Indian economy. From an investor's point of view, both the Indian shares, especially in the financial sector, and the nation's currency are starting to appear increasingly attractive. Hopefully, the initial pain, which is typically an integral part of any meaningful change, will give way to a better functioning and more investment-friendly financial and business environment in India.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.