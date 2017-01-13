Brandywine Realty Trust: Building Trophies

The Philadelphia office market has been hot and Brandywine is a big bet that it will stay that way.

Aggressive selling in 2016 has led to a cash rich balance sheet, low debt and allows aggressive development.

(Philly's new trophy building. Source: Courtesy of curbed-philly.com)

People who haven't been to Philadelphia for a few years will notice the 49 story, 730-foot skyscraper now towering above the skyline. The FMC Tower was designed by architect Cesar Pelli, the building is undeniably beautiful and built with cutting edge engineering.

Featuring 622,000 square feet of trophy office space, luxury residential units and extended stay furnished apartments, along with a 25,000 square foot restaurant and retail pavilion.

This trophy was brought to you by Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Over the last couple of years, Brandywine has sold over $1 billion in assets, and most of their acquisitions has been vacant land.

Brandywine is down to 107 buildings, from a high of 193 buildings in 2015. Overall, Brandywine has disposed of approximately one fifth of their book value.

Delaying Gratification

Perhaps the most striking thing when looking at Brandywine's financials, is that its payout is below 50% of AFFO. Completely unheard of among REITs.

Shareholders have not received a special dividend, and until the third quarter 2016, the dividend remained a consistent $0.15 per quarter. The recent increase to $0.16 per quarter is still an extraordinarily conservative dividend.

Instead of paying out high dividends, Brandywine has been spending a significant amount on capital expenditures for development. The FMC Tower is projected to have a total cost of $385 million, $333 million of which has already been invested.

The FMC Tower is projected to have a stabilized cash yield of 8%, and should be stabilized by the first quarter of 2018.

More On The Way

Brandywine's management is projecting dispositions of merely $100 million in 2017. Management has also indicated that there is no intention for any acquisitions. Instead, growth will come through more developments.

(Schuylkill Yards as imagined; Source)

Schuylkill Yards is an extremely ambitious project which is a partnership between Brandywine and Drexel University, with Brandywine being designated the master developer.

Located close to the Philadelphia Amtrak rail station, one of the nation's busiest rail stations, Schuylkill will consist of 5.1 million square feet, over half of which is designated to be office, lab and academic space.

The development will consist of several buildings, and the intent is to use a variety of architects to have a unique and diverse inventory of buildings.

The Schuylkill development is expected to be in six phases over 20 years, with initial construction starting in 2018 or 2019 depending on zoning and permitting.

If successful, this development will provide a steady stream of new revenue to Brandywine as each phase is completed. It is being designed to be the clear premier trophy property of Philadelphia.

Concentration Risks

A bet on Brandywine, is a bet on Philadelphia. Currently, over 66% of Brandywine's revenue comes from Philadelphia and Pennsylvania suburbs. It also has substantial holdings in Washington D.C. and Austin, Texas.

I have expressed my bullish view of Philadelphia's office market in another recent article. Philadelphia has been going through a significant face lift, thanks in no small part to Brandywine which owns a large portion of its trophy class properties.

Philadelphia has been starting to attract national and international interest in its office space, and if that trend continues, the market could become a super premium market.

Clearly, Brandywine is betting most of their chips on that trend continuing. They are taking an active roll in trying to make it happen.

What I like, is that while making a large bet, Brandywine has been very conservative with their capital management. Their debt is very low, they maintain large amounts of cash and there is virtually no risk to the dividend in the near term. Should one of their developments suddenly need a significant amount of unforeseen cash, Brandywine can handle it.

Conclusion

Brandywine has been selling when cap rates are at all time lows, and instead of buying, it is betting on new developments to get better returns.

I am very bullish on the Philadelphia office market. In my opinion, Brandywine's bet on Philadelphia is a good one. However, there is no denying that it is an all in bet. A collapse of the Philadelphia market would be catastrophic for Brandywine and its investors.

Currently, Brandywine is yielding a comfortable 4%. My expectation is that the dividend will grow, but Brandywine will remain conservative with their distributions.

Brandywine is projecting AFFO of $1.35-$1.45 for 2017, up from 2016 AFFO of $1.28-$1.30. It is very likely to hit that projection, putting its current price at 11-12 times future AFFO.

Brandywine is on my watchlist, and I expect to look for an entry point towards the end of the first quarter/early second quarter for a small position. My expectation is that this will be a long term bet on the 2020's, with modest growth in the interim.

(Sources: BDN Filings, Drexel University, Integra Realty, SchuylkillYards.com)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.