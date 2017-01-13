Intro

"To master a thing, is to know a thing." - Unknown

Our style of investing is knowledge accumulation. Knowledge is power. This article's focus is providing knowledge that the average Joe may not know because he lacks time to do research. Thus the reader will have an advantage in this financial mortal combat. He will be able to better understand when AMD's (NYSE:AMD) new CPUs might be released and be able to guess when a hype train might take off that he can profit from.

Release Date Rumors

The time frame for the release of AMD's newest CPU "Ryzen" may have been discovered by videocardz.com. In the photo below, they point out that AMD is going to be presenting at the Game Developer Conference (GDC) going on from Feb. 27th - March 3rd. They highlight the following text "Join AMD Game Engineering team member for an introduction to the recently-launched AMD Ryzen CPU."

Interestingly enough, when one goes to the GDC web site, AMD has deleted "recently-launched" from the paragraph. As investors, this matters to us because it may serve as an indicator as to the time frame AMD will launch Ryzen. Obviously, they want to keep it under wraps - but the cat might be Ryzen out of the bag. Plus, the Game Developers' Conference is the perfect venue to launch where they will enjoy a huge audience with a plethora of journalists in attendance.

Trademarks

AMD has been busy registering new trademarks (from last July to its most recent this October). Obviously, "Ryzen" is the name they are going with for its newest, upcoming consumer CPU, but "Grok,""Joro," "Jitzu" and "Vara" might be names they go with for APU's or server-side CPUs (among others). Time will tell - but it's always interesting to keep an eye on trademarks. Every little bit of information is valuable.

Earnings And Options

(Author's note: Since we wrote the content below the price of AMD has decreased to 10.76 and illustrates our point of buying cheap puts as a form of insurance.)

AMD earnings are due soon on or close to the 31st, and with that volatility could occur in the stock price (up or down). The proper way to play (if holding a long position) is to take out some fire insurance by buying cheap puts in AMD via options. Buying puts (as opposed to selling them) allows an investor to insure against maximum loss.

Example: AMD is currently trading at 11.32. If one were to go into earnings, in theory the max loss would be 11.32.

While VERY unlikely - it does happen. It happened to us with the now-bankrupt stock OCZ. We went into earnings at 10 a share and after the market was fully closed they announced they had cooked the books. The stock opened at 2 a share (an 80% decrease). Hence the saying "Once burned always learned."

Thus, the way to play any stock going into earnings is to take out some insurance. Currently, we could buy the following January 20th contracts. (Remember 1x contract represents 100x shares of the underlying stock.) If you own 500 shares of AMD stock, then you need to buy the 5x contract to insure all of your shares.



Notice the various strike prices on the left of 9, 9.50 and 10. These are part of the contract terms that are called the "strike price."

On the right side, top row, you will see .02, .01 and .02: This is the last price the contract went for, the bid and the ask price.

Assuming we want to insure our entire 500 shares, we could buy the 9.50 or the 10s (since they are cheap). The 9.50 would cost us .03 x 500 shares = $15 plus commissions (so roughly 20 bucks give or take, depending on your broker). The 10s - you are looking at .06 x 500 = 30 bucks plus a few for the commissions. Sure, you can most likely say bye-bye to that money and frankly that's good. We do not want the stock to take a dive, but we can rest easy going into earnings knowing that if the stock we own does implode, we are able to force someone else to buy it from us by using our put at 9.50 or 10 assuming we simply do not resell the put.

Takeaway

We think AMD is a fantastic opportunity and with Ryzen soon to be released the hype train is going to take off. We now have a very good idea of when Ryzen might come out (Feb. 27 - March 3rd).

Once the NDAs are expired we can bet various tech websites and journalists are going to give it plenty of exposure since it is the most exciting thing AMD has put out in five years. This is going to expose the masses to the AMD comeback story and with that demand for AMD stock will go up once people realize just how much Ryzen is going to add to the bottom line for AMD.

Fueling of the bottom line via that influx of Ryzen revenue will result in more R&D budgets to take on arch rivals Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Long term AMD is a winner and we look forward to seeing all the reviews of how Ryzen performs. Our old AMD CPU bulldozer core needs an upgrade.

In closing, as always do your own research. The stock market is financial mortal combat. In the words of the movie "Beyond Thunderdome" - "two men enter, one man leave." This speaks volumes about what happens in the markets. One is a victor, one is not. Be the victor. Do your research and practice risk management.

Notes

