Janet Yellen's Thankless Task

One has to pity Janet Yellen in her last year in office as head of the Federal Reserve. Under the new Trump administration, she will have the thankless task of having to raise interest rates on numerous occasions to meet the Fed's inflation objective. This is bound to draw Mr. Trump's ire and many of his Twitter account tweets. It will do so even though the economic policies that he is proposing will leave the Fed with little option but to be more aggressive than it is currently planning on being if it is to meet its inflation mandate.

Federal Reserve Board chair Janet Yellen testifies before a Congressional Joint Economic hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron.

There are two basic reasons to fear that the new Trump administration will make it all the more necessary for the Fed to hike interest rates. The first is that, despite the fact that the US economy is at close to full employment and wage inflation is now picking up, he is pushing for a very expansionary budget policy stance. Not only is he proposing deep cuts in household and corporate income tax rates. He is also proposing large increases in public infrastructure and defense spending that would further swell the budget deficit.

The second reason is that Mr. Trump's economic team is well disposed to the introduction of a border tax adjustment. Under its proposal, corporations would no longer be able to deduct the costs of imported inputs from their taxable income, but their export-sales revenue would not be taxed. This would be the equivalent of a 20% devaluation of the dollar that would incentivize exports and discourage imports. Coming on top of the fiscal expansion referred to above, it would add further stimulus to an economy that is already at close to full employment.

Should Congress not substantially rein in Mr. Trump's proposals for a fiscal expansion and a border tax adjustment, one must expect that the Fed will have to raise interest rates on several occasions in 2017. One should also expect a further strong appreciation of the US dollar as US monetary policy moves further out of sync with that of the world's other major economies and as capital is attracted back to the US by higher interest rates at home.

If past experience with rising US interest rates and a strong dollar is any guide, Mr. Trump's budget and border tax adjustments could very much cloud the global economic outlook. This would seem to be especially the case at a time when many major emerging market economies have allowed their corporate sectors to become over-indebted in general and to have increased their dollar-denominated debt in particular. A rising dollar and higher US interest rates makes it all too likely that we will soon witness a wave of corporate defaults abroad as companies run into difficulty meeting their debt service obligations.