Cempra's Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test

The title for this article came to me when I considered where Cempra (NASDAQ: CEMP) finds itself. In reality, my first inclination was to use the title of the book by Ken Kesey, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (a personal favorite). But the book by Tom Wolfe, about a 1964 bus-trip across the country with Kesey and a group called the Merry Pranksters seemed more relevant because it was about a transformational event that was meant to turn America onto their particular form of drug induced enlightenment. So, the double entendre appeared more reflective of the moment Cempra finds itself in, not to mention being a fairly catchy title. With that, let's begin.

For the sake of context, it is worth pointing out that my first article on Cempra offered a SWOT analysis (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats), which is a point in time competitive analysis. The emphasis is on "point in time" and that means events can conspire to alter the competitive positioning of the company. It is why those conversant in the process recognize that a single event can be a tipping point and, if one wishes to re-think how the company is positioned, a new SWOT analysis would likely be conducted. While it may well be something worth undertaking, there is no need to do that because we have an intuitive shortcut - a heuristic, courtesy of the CRL.

When looking at that SWOT analysis, one of the strengths has obviously flipped to a weakness - that is, the pending PDUFA dates for Solithromycin oral and IV has transformed from approval into a knee-buckling CRL for the company and its investors. As has been stated by many in a range of contexts, there is nothing like a crisis to focus the mind. And, I might add, the energies of an organization and its management. It is also the means by which we may determine the capabilities of both entities, if we pay attention to what is said and done (and we all know more is usually said than done).

As we entered the post-CRL period for Cempra and Soli, what was clear from the comments on the two articles that followed the CRL announcement was that investors want to see problem resolution, with evidence as to how management will address the issues identified in the CRL and work with the FDA to generate a path forward.

Having read the company's 12.29.17 PR on the CRL and listened to the webcast on 12.29.17 featuring the CEO, we had some clarity on the CRL. In sum, it was about what might be expected in such a short time; largely aspirational and that is good. But I was disappointed that it lacked a passion that I have heard from other CEOs facing such trying moments. But Zaccardelli is the new, interim Cempra CEO. So there is that. However, on January 11, 2017, the newly installed President and Chief Commercial Officer, David Campbell, took the stage at the 35th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and, given the additional time to consider a thoughtful and strategic response to the CRL, what did we learn?

Before responding to my own question, I must once again point out that I am neither a healthcare professional nor a scientist; so while my research capabilities remain fairly strong, my pedestrian effort at assessing information on scientific matters is more limited than many. However, I am a business strategist by training and practice and I have presented on that topic to large audiences in many countries. I get the importance of presenting clear and cogent ideas from which others can gain knowledge, ask questions and make assessments that enable determinations. With that, here is my perspective on what I saw and the questions they engender.

Let's talk about the clarity of the post-CRL presentations

I give David Zaccardelli a solid B+ based on comments limited to what he knew, given the short time they had to digest the CRL and almost no time to query the FDA. The PR was to the point, aspirational. But, honestly, it was not engaging. However, in the period between then and now, I would expect the efforts at Cempra would be maniacally focused on the CRL response and little else, including what the various elements of a path forward would look like. So it is that I was disappointed after listening to David Campbell speaking at the 35th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and his presentation, if done in an MBA class, would get a C at best. Beyond it being boring and lacking audience engagement, Campbell seemed to be reading more than presenting what was already known and, most importantly, left us with more questions than answers. I am not sure how this rises to the level of transparency to which the company says it is committed.

With that as my predicate, allow me to offer a list of questions that arose in my mind. Now, to my list I expect others may have additional questions and suggest we use the comments section of the article to extend the list and the conversation.

So, without a focus on the science, let me offer my foundation for discussion and then some business relevant questions.

The foundation and the questions

1. Campbell said that following the change in CEOs, the company now has focused leadership. How so? What is being done beyond citing aspirations that would provide evidence of that focus?

2. Campbell talked about the "people" at Cempra being capable and that they had previously worked on products with difficult paths, but eventually succeeded. Excellent to hear, but a few specifics are needed. What kinds of products? Who did it? And, where was it done - in Cempra or elsewhere? Context matters. Shall we presume this statement was to make us feel better, that it offers evidence that management and the company have the grit, determination and the capabilities to overcome their own mistakes and the truculence of the FDA? Still, such communication fails to answer the big question…Drum roll please…Why was Soli seemingly an unexpected recipient of a CRL for safety? Were there no indications? Or was there a lack of inquiry and critical thought?

3. Why were the Wockhardt issues seemingly identified so late in the process, particularly when it appears Wockhardt received notification some period of time prior? Was management at Cempra not aware that Wockhardt had a history of issues with the FDA? Should that not be a factor in a manufacturing agreement? Might that not infer the need for an alternate supplier capable of stepping in immediately? Why should investors not view this as a matter of ineffective planning?

4. If, as was stated, Cempra worked closely with the FDA to set up and complete the P-2 and then set up and complete the P-3, how is it that the Adcom could say almost unanimously that Soli's safety was not adequately characterized? Should this not have been a matter for discussion with the FDA as preparation for an effective trial? After all, there were reasons for concern about hepatoxicity with an antibiotic. Was this inept communication, one that led to not fully understanding the issues and resulting in the failure to plan an effective trial that would meet all the FDA needs? This is particularly perplexing considering that the FDA had granted Soli priority review, which in and of itself is one form of prospective analysis by the FDA. In fact, according to the FDA, "A Priority Review designation is given to drugs that offer major advances in treatment, or provide a treatment where no adequate therapy exists." The FDA notes on its website that a firm granted priority review gets approval upon first submission more than 90% of the time. How did Cempra manage to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory?

5. Campbell says the CRL mentions the need for a 9,000 person study, yet indicates that Cempra will not commit resources to a 9,000 person study; particularly in light of the reference in the CRL of the likely need for restrictive labeling (leaving the listener with the implication that this labeling will likely truncate the commercialization opportunity). This infers, at least to this inquiring mind, the possibility Cempra is considering abandoning the effort at seeking post-CRL approval of Soli for CABP. So, the question is whether Cempra thinks there is a path forward for Soli to receive approval for CABP? Given the potential market value of a clearly efficacious antibiotic for CABP, this raises questions about management and brings us to another set of questions.

6. Campbell said the next steps involved discussing with the FDA a Type A meeting. Okay, a Type A meeting seems right given the situation, considering the FDA guidelines as noted here. But this requires understanding that this is a process that requires specific steps, as noted by the FDA. For example…"A Type A meeting is a meeting that is necessary for an otherwise stalled product development program to proceed (a critical path meeting) or to address an important safety issue." The directive goes on to state… "If sponsors are considering a request for a Type A meeting, before submitting the request they should contact the review division in either CBER or CDER to discuss the appropriateness of the request. Type A meetings should be scheduled to occur within 30 days of the FDA receiving a written request. If a request is for a meeting date that is beyond 30 days from the date of the request receipt, the meeting date should be within 14 calendar days of the requested date." What this means is that the meeting request should include adequate information to "enable the FDA to assess the potential utility of the meeting." This is to ensure the FDA is not wasting their time when the company is not prepared to offer a complete response to the issues. And, therein lies the question…Is Cempra aware of the exactness demanded by the FDA as it relates to time and data? I do not demean and I do not claim to possess actual experience in the process; I am merely following what the FDA is saying. While it appears the company is implicitly telling shareholders that management understands this, the question is - Will the company be ready to meet with the FDA under those auspices?

7. During the presentation, Campbell mentioned Fusidic Acid (Taksta) as having value and that Soli is being trialed for the treatment of gonorrhea and ophthalmic purposes. These points sound promising and, while seeming to offer the much-needed transparency, it felt more like an attempt to take investors eyes from the Soli CABP prize. This is disconcerting and correct me if I am wrong, but was it not suggested, nee expected, that approval of Soli for CABP was proof of concept? Does that now mean the other drugs will aspire to fill that role? As to that, the timelines of such an endeavor were less specific and, actually, a bit amorphous. Could someone be clearer on the time horizons for future catalysts? This too brings us another set of questions about what was not mentioned.

8. What about the Toyama agreement going forward? Nothing was mentioned; yet Cempra can earn an additional $30M in milestones, in addition to tiered royalties, if Solithromycin is approved for sale in Japan (and remember the high antibiotic resistance in Asia? I do, it is plus 70%).

9. What about Soli and the European Medicines Association decision? Again, nothing mentioned. Yet, Dr. Zaccardelli said the company had received the 120-day questions from EMA and Cempra was in the process of drafting responses. Are these responses still on-track for completion?

10. What about the BARDA agreement? According to the last Quarterly report, BARDA revenue was consistent per quarter. Since a government agency (FDA) issued a CRL, does it affect what another government agency will do going forward? Sorry, but these issues create worry, unless we are told, specifically, that all is well.

11. Exactly what did Campbell mean by the statement that Cempra was being "active on business development?" Does that imply the continued employment of a commercial arm for products not yet needing commercialization? Is this a wise financial decision, even given the $225 Million in the bank? We investors really want to know the answer. After all, a recent recipient of a CRL, seeking to be fiscally prudent, announced a 35% cut in headcount. Or, as someone has asked, does this "activity" mean that Cempra is engaged in a discussion about a partnership or acquisition? To this latter question, it would not be expected the company is able to comment. But, please know we investors are thinking about it; for reasons I will note below.

12. Though it went unaddressed in the Campbell presentation, I would be remiss in not mentioning the market opportunity for which the Cempra pipeline is expected to compete. And, as I would be guilty of taking the credit for the input of another investor, allow me to acknowledge his/her thoughtful estimate of the market. So, without taking credit or responsibility for the research leading to the numbers, here they are…"The Japanese market is $4B yearly, second biggest in the world. I think maybe 90M yearly from Japan (royalties), plus milestone payments of 30m. I have Europe at 32m a year starting Q2 or Q3 2017. I don't see anything less than $300 per treatment. They still value antibiotics. Gonorrhea I have at maybe 30m a year in 2018. Taksta at ???? I don't know. 50m a year? That's a conservative estimate I think. Give it $60m cash burn a year and I think they can pull in 30m - 35m a quarter by the end of 2018. 5x yearly sales with expected growth makes it worth maybe 1B. So there is your $20 (per share)." The question I have on this is - Why did Campbell not mention this expanded market opportunity? Particularly if there is the desire to ameliorate the concern that Cempra might not be able to meet the demands of the FDA for getting Soli approved for CABP.

13. Campbell mentioned the company is creating value for patients and shareholders. But, there was so much missing from this discussion that it created all too many questions. To be certain, developing drugs for use by patients is what pharma/biotech businesses are about. But as a former business executive in another industry, I have seen products that were successfully developed and launched, but failed to achieve commercial success for a number of reasons; usually related to poor strategic management. These purported developmental successes failed to reach the promised financial success and, consequently, negatively impacted shareholders. So, I have to ask - Exactly how it is that what was presented or discussed to this point by Cempra has moved the needle forward and created value for patients or shareholders?

14. I would conclude with a final reminder about the global antibiotic market size and its competitive opportunity: The market is currently about $40 Billion, with the year 2024 market projection to be $60 Billion. Now, let's consider additional relevant facts: Annually, there are 5-10 million cases of CABP with 1.1 million people hospitalized (with incumbent costs & fatalities). There are more deaths from pneumococcal infections in the US than breast or prostate cancer; moreover, simple infections are becoming more deadly (according to the Center for Disease Control). Current antibiotics are becoming increasingly ineffective, as resistance is increasing globally; with resistance becoming striking in Asia (+70%) and the US (+49%), making clear the need for new antibiotics, although there have been none in years. Approximately 1.2 million drug resistant infections occur in US annually; with 19,000 hospitalizations and 7,000 deaths - with the old and very young being the most afflicted. CABP is the leading cause of pediatric mortality globally. CABP is the leading cause of hospitalization globally. CABP is the leading cause of death globally. Demographic shifts are occurring and the aging of the global population has led to increasing susceptibility to CABP. There are increasing surgical procedures globally, with hospitalization and increased risk exposure for infections. Do I detect a pattern and an opportunity? If so, I would be negligent in my analysis if I did not conclude with the question - Why would Cempra not use these compelling facts to help bridge the knowledge gap with the FDA and further the argument for approval of the highly efficacious Solithromycin?

Conclusion

Clearly, the global antibiotic market has long passed a tipping point for growth, as evidenced by increasing antibiotic resistance and demographic changes. Because, strategically speaking, there exists no current first mover competitive advantage that cannot be overcome, to capture market share is a matter of strategic positioning, something that is the responsibility of management. This creates expectations for performance, a performance that has been shaken. Nonetheless, I will continue to hold my shares because I believe there is a business opportunity for Cempra. But unless I see greater evidence that indicates Cempra is planning, managing, thinking critically, executing properly, and making effective decisions, I will not believe that Cempra management is capable of winning antibiotic market share. At that point, I would have to argue the need for brighter, more capable business minds and, as a shareholder, advocate for the sale of the company as the better means to further the pipeline potential of the company. To be honest, thatdayisgettingcloserthanthiswording!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEMPRA.

