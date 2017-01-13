Some Big Moves At Energy Transfer Partners

Big changes are happening regarding Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE). The company seems to be taking a bit of a hit after news broke that the firm had entered into an interesting transaction with Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP). In what follows, I will dig into the firm's press release and provide my own thoughts on what, exactly, this seems to mean for shareholders of both firms, as well as for shareholders of Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:SXL), moving forward.

What is going on?

I was surprised when I heard that Energy Transfer Equity had struck a rather interesting deal with ETP wherein the former would be acquiring the stock of the latter. The way this is expected to work is as follows: Through a private placement, Energy Transfer Equity will be issuing just over 32.22 million shares of itself, valued at approximately $18 apiece, in an effort to raise gross proceeds of $580 million (net proceeds have not been disclosed as of the time of this writing). This represents a modest 4.9% decline compared to the $18.92 apiece that shares of the business closed at on January 9th.

Assuming Energy Transfer Equity's deal does close, the firm will then take $568 million in gross proceeds and pay that to ETP, in effect diluting shareholders of Energy Transfer Equity in order to pump as much cash into ETP as possible. In exchange for this, Energy Transfer Equity will receive 15.8 million shares of ETP, implying a value of $35.95 per share, a 1.6% drop compared to the $36.53 per share that the latter's share price is currently trading for.

Interestingly, the management team at ETP has not said precisely what they will use the cash for, only saying that their transaction's proceeds can be used to repay existing indebtedness and/or for general corporate purposes (essentially a check for whatever it wants). That said, with ETP having total debt of $30.48 billion as of the end of the company's third fiscal quarter, I would put my money on the company using the proceeds to repay some of its near-term outstanding debt either as it comes due or, if it can arrange a tender offer or a forced redemption, one such action.

A similar deal

This deal happens to be quite similar to another transaction I wrote about regarding Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) and Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ). In that article, I claimed that the set of transactions entered into (the deal was more complex) suggested that Williams Companies would likely be acquiring Williams Partners but I do not see quite the same thing happening in this case.

While it is possible that Energy Transfer Equity may eventually buy all of ETP at some point in time, ETP is currently being acquired (it's a merger but management is referring to it as an acquisition) by Sunoco Logistics Partners in an all-stock transaction. Because of this, the probability of a meaningful deal wherein Energy Transfer Equity would buy the combined company or where it would decide to pull ETP out of the Sunoco acquisition seems to be small.

Rather, what I believe is happening here is something a little different. More likely than not, Energy Transfer Equity's management team sees ETP and Sunoco as attractive prospects, due not only to their own internal cash flow potential but also due to the fact that they should generate, once combined, around $200 million in synergies each year as well. Add to this the recovering energy market and my own theory is that Energy Transfer Equity wants to own a larger slice of the combined business.

More likely than not, this transaction has been done with the intention of also satisfying shareholders who were expecting a large deal between Energy Transfer Partners and Blackstone (NYSE:BK) wherein the latter had been in talks with the former to buy up some assets at a value of up to $5 billion. This opinion was put forth by Bloomberg, citing an unnamed source familiar with the deal, as a way to ensure that ETP receives at least some cash in order to reduce debt and, quite honestly, it's logical to me. That said, given the size disparity between the Energy Transfer Equity deal and the rumored Blackstone deal, it's not hard to imagine that the drop in ETP's share price on January 9th was probably driven more by the firm getting a subpar capital infusion than it had to do with the price of energy products taking a beating.

Another debt issuance

In addition to these news items, ETP announced, on January 11th, plans to issue another $1.5 billion in long-term debt. According to management, they will issue $600 million of 2027 Senior Notes, bearing an interest rate of 4.2%, in addition to $900 million at a rate of 5.3% that will come due in 2047. These will be issued at 99.786% of par and 99.483% of par, respectively, and should generate, net of fees and their discounts, $1.48 billion.

This is actually a wise idea in my mind for two reasons. First, the low rate, especially on such long maturities (the 2047 is particularly long), shows market confidence in the viability of the business, a move that could bolster the likelihood of Sunoco continuing on with its acquisition of the firm. More immediately, however, there's the added benefit that, according to management, ETP can and will use these proceeds to not only pay down some of their credit facility but to also pay off current maturities of long-term debt.

Takeaway

Based on these findings, I have to wonder what the future holds for Energy Transfer Equity, as well as ETP and Sunoco. I have a hard time believing that their current plans (ETP and Sunoco merging) will change materially because a deal with Blackstone was not ever part of the original plan (publicly at least). Rather, unlike in the case of Williams Companies and Williams Partners, where I believed the drop in share price was illogical for the former at least, I do think that the decline, keeping all else the same with Energy Transfer Equity, ETP, and Sunoco, in these companies' share prices made sense, if only for the fact that anticipation of a deal with Blackstone had likely been incorporated previously with into their market values.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WMB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.