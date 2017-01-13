Do Bank Of America's Results Justify The Share Price?

The valuation has increased a lot over the last year, but the outlook has improved as well.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) beat fourth quarter earnings estimates on Friday morning, despite revenues coming in lower than expected. Let's look at the results and whether Bank of America is attractive at today's price.

Click to enlarge

When we look at Bank of America's FY2016 results, pretty much everything we see looks positive: Revenues were slightly higher, expenses were down, pre-tax income, net income and EPS were up by double digits and the share count kept shrinking. The only negative we see here are the higher provisions for net charge-offs, which grew by $400 million year on year.

Bank of America's ROA, ROE and ROTE also were up on a year on year basis, whilst the efficiency ratio was down by 400 base points (which is a positive, since the efficiency ratio is the quotient of expenses and revenues, a lower number shows higher profitability).

When we look at the company's Q4 results, we see that things look even better here: Revenues were up 2% yoy to $20.0 billion, non-interest expenses were down by $800 million, net income was up by $1.4 billion and EPS were up by an immense 48% ($0.40 versus $0.27 in the prior year's quarter). Unlike in Q1, Q2 and Q3 Bank of America also didn't have to increase its provisions for credit losses in Q4, those were flat at $0.8 billion.

When we look at Bank of America's balance sheet, we see increases in total loans as well as total deposits, on a quarter to quarter basis as well as year on year. The loan growth has slowed down over the last year, but total deposits were up by more than five percent. As long as loans and deposits keep growing, Bank of America should benefit a lot from growing interest rates, which go hand in hand with higher net interest margins. Since rates started going up just a couple of weeks ago, we will probably see the results of this development in the next few quarters.

Bank of America's credit portfolio is rather strong and keeps improving:

The net charge-off ratio was just 0.39% in the last quarter, which is 25% below the 0.52% ratio in the prior year's quarter. As long as this trend continues Bank of America's net charge-offs will continue to decline even though the loan portfolio keeps growing (as we have seen over the last quarters).

Bank of America's balance sheet looks strong as well, the company's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stands at 11.0% right now, up from 10.3% one year ago. This means there is a lot of capital available for shareholder returns via dividends and share repurchases, which totaled $8 billion in 2016 (combined).

Bank of America's book value per share is $24.04, its tangible book value per share is $16.95. This means that Bank of America is still trading below book value, but well above tangible book value right now.

Bank of America's valuation has been a lot lower over the last year, e.g. when I discussed its second quarter results the bank was trading at just 0.60 times book value. The massive share price increase we have seen since then made the bank a lot more expensive, but on the other hand the company's outlook has improved as well (mainly due to higher interest rates coming in the near future). Trading at 13.9 times forward earnings Bank of America is not the cheapest bank, others such as Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) are slightly less expensive. Bank of America's benefit from growing interest rates is higher though, thus profitability could increase further beyond the current year.

Takeaway

Bank of America keeps cutting costs and growing revenues at the same time, which means strong earnings growth (in Q4 as well as over the last year). The declining charge-off ratio and the fact that Bank of America's provisions for credit losses are not growing any longer are positives and show that the company's growing loan portfolio is increasing in quality.

Due to rising interest rates growing earnings can be expected, but the better outlook comes with a higher valuation, with Bank of America's shares trading just 4% below book value right now (versus a 40% markdown half a year ago). With a forward PE ratio of close to 14 I believe Bank of America is not too attractive right now, but over a couple of years the bank could still see further sizable gains as long as interest rates keep going up at a substantial pace.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WFC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.