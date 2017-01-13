Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Trump Dings Biotech, What Now For Conatus Pharmaceuticals?

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector below. We also revisit Conatus Pharmaceuticals after its recent game changing deal with Novartis.

My own take that the President-Elect's populist rant will not translate into legislative action and I see the industry being more active in "self-regulation" going forward.

Biotech got "Trumped" on Wednesday but has started to recover after an over three percent loss that day.

Join me at the DIY Investor Summit on Jan. 23 where I will share detailed tips on my core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors, and specific ways I'm positioning my portfolio for 2017.

Biotech gave back more than half its total returns so far in 2017 on Wednesday. The sector took its turn in the President-elect's wheel house as Mr. Trump chided the drug industry for getting away with "murder" and suggested the government bidding process needed to be changed.

As I noted in my instablog that day, this was more than likely to be a kneejerk reaction. The nominees for the main government agencies are very free-market and the only thing the Republican leadership in congress wants to focus on in the healthcare sector is on the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act. After an early follow up decline early Thursday, bargain hunters appeared and the biotech sector posted a decent rally on the day.

Not surprisingly given the tone and focus of part of Mr. Trump's presser, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced it will keep any drug price increases below ten percent. This follows Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) CEO recent pleas to the industry to limit all price increases to the single digits. I think more drug & biotech giants as it certainly seems more logical to impose some self-regulation than the to see the real thing imposed by the government.

On the M&A front, Johnson & Johnson and Actelion look like they are closer to announcing the acquisition of the latter. According to Bloomberg, the companies are hammering out valuations for Actelion's R&D assets, which would reportedly be spun off into a new company as part of any acquisition. Negotiations seem to revolving around which assets will be put into this spin out. Actelion is Europe's largest pure play biotech company. At just under $30 billion, this would easily be the biggest M&A transaction early in 2017 and the continued uptick of deals so far in 2017 should bode well for sentiment on the sector.

Well, it appears the FDA is back from holiday break. In the first complete response letter of 2017, the agency has asked Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) for more information about manufacturing by its two contractors. This move will delay consideration of its new intravenous version of Varubi, a treatment for nausea and vomiting from chemotherapy. Despite the letter, Tesaro managed to squeeze out a slight gain in the market in trading Thursday. The concern has recently been speculated as a possible buyout target for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Speaking of Tesaro, analysts were quite active on the name yesterday. Credit Suisse, FBR Capital and Leerink Swann all reiterated Buy ratings on the oncology concern. It should be noted that only Credit Suisse proffered a price target and that was only around five percent above the current trading levels. With the stock's big recent run, the shares are slightly above the median analyst price target. Absent an acquisition, the shares do appear subceptible to some profit taking in near future in my opinion.

As noted on Seeking Alpha yesterday, The list of cheerleaders for Merck (MRK) is getting longer as more analysts are extolling the market opportunity of cancer med KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) combined with chemotherapy. Keytruda could be approved for lung cancer in May. Morgan Stanley thinks Keytruda could do $10.6 billion in annual sales by 2020, up from the original estimate of $7.3B. Guggenheim and Piper Jaffray also upgraded the stock and/or hike their price target on Merck on Thursday. As I noted on Wednesday's Biotech Forum Daily Digest, I expected positive analyst commentary on Merck this week based on recent positive events for the company.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) which I recently did a 'deep dive' continues to be a battleground stock among analysts. Leerink Swann reissued a Buy rating with a $18 price target on the name yesterday. Last week Aegis Capital reiterated a Hold rating, the same day Stifel Nicolaus said Buy. As noted in my recent piece, Momenta is a very complex company to analyze. The stock is also up some 40% since the November election. Even though I own a small stake in this name, I would not be chasing it here.

Note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

In today's Spotlight feature we revisit a name I have not covered in quite some time. Quite frankly, I thought my stake in this developmental concern would remain underwater thanks to disappointing trial development. However, a drug giant recently saw promise in this NASH play and ponied up a huge collaboration deal that breathed new life into the company and powered a massive rally in the shares. Given this, I think it time to revisit this small cap concern.

Company Overview:

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) is small biopharmaceutical concern based in California that came public in the second half of 2013. The stock currently has a market capitalization of approximately $130 million and trades at around $5.00 a share. Conatus main asset is emricasan. This compound is a first-in-class, orally-active protease inhibitor designed to reduce inflammation in the liver by interfering with certain biochemical pathways and is being targeted at NASH, which is potentially a huge market given this is predicted to be the primary cause of liver failure by 2020.

Click to enlarge

Game Changing Deal:

As can be seen in the chart above, Conatus has largely disappointed investors over the years thanks to the lack of progress in their pipeline and to this point a lead product candidate "emricasan" that has not yet lived up to its original promise.

However, on December 20th, drug giant Novartis (NYSE:NVS) came to its rescue in a major way with an unexpected collaboration deal. In the transaction, Conatus received $50 million in an upfront payment. Novartis will also pay for half of Phase 2 development of Emricasan and 100% of the Phase 3 development costs.

Conatus will further receive $7 million following the exercise of the license option and may borrow up to $15 million from Novartis in the form of convertible promissory notes. It is also eligible for future milestone payments and tiered single- to double-digit royalties on net sales of combination products containing emricasan.

Outlook:

To put the magnitude of this deal in proper perspective, the market cap of Conatus prior to this deal being announced was right at $50 million or the amount of the upfront payment Novartis agreed to. After news of the deal, the stock spiked from under $2.00 a share at the time to the deal to eventually reached $6.00 a share, before some recent profit taking brought the shares down to just above $5.00 a share again.

Helping this rise was improved analyst commentary. Since the deal was announced, five analyst firms have either initiated or reiterated Buy ratings on Conatus with price targets proffered ranging from $7.00 to $26.00 a share, a very wide range. Although the Novartis deal certainly helps the outlook on Conatus, it is still a high risk/high reward "tier 4" stock. Its future is tied to Emricasan's development to treat NASH, a space which has seen many failures to this point.

Click to enlarge

Although I still hold my stake in Conatus, I used the spike in the shares to sell some calls with a $7.50 strike price against most of the position for a lucrative premium. This helps mitigate the risk in my holding and I don't see the shares making a big move from current levels in the short term as we are many quarters from seeing progress on Emricasan. The next key trial readouts against NASH are not due to 2018. I offer up this option strategy and take on Conatus to others than may hold the stock.

Note: Don't forget to register for the 1st Annual Seeking Alpha Online Investing Summit on January 23rd. 25 of the top contributors here on Seeking Alpha will be giving their investment views on 2017 and the best places to invest in the markets in the New Year.

Thank You & Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Founder, Biotech Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN, ABBV, CNAT, GILD, MNTA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.