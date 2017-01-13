Wal-Mart As A 'No Growth' Investment

A lesson that I like to keep in mind is that business performance and investment performance are two separate items. Naturally there is a strong link between the two, but just because you have a great business does not mean you're looking at a great investment and vice versa.

Ben Graham had this notion: "obvious prospects for physical growth in a business do not translate into obvious profits for investors." And it's not hard to think of a scenario where this might apply. A company could be growing by say 15% annually, yet if the security goes from 50 times earnings down to 20 times investor results are apt to trail the business performance by a good margin.

The reverse is true as well. Obvious downbeat prospects do not simultaneously necessitate that you now have a "poor" investment on your hands. It all depends on valuation and how the important investment components interact with the important business metrics.

I'd consider something like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) as a prime example of both cases.

From 2000 to 2011, Wal-Mart grew earnings-per-share by 250% or a compound rate of about 12% per annum. The dividend increased by 500% or an average compound rate of nearly 18% per year. And not to the same degree, but the rest of the metrics were up as well - Wal-Mart increased total sales by north of 130% during this time and the share count was reduced by 24%. The business was unquestionably better off in 2011 as compared to 2000 and by a wide margin.

Now what do you happened to the share price?

Here's Ben Graham's notion in action. The share price actually declined during this 11-year stretch - from about $69 down to $60. If you add in dividends your overall return would still have been slightly negative.

Think about that. Here you had a business doing exceptionally well - growing by double-digits - and yet the investment did basically nothing for over a decade. And the reasoning is rather straight forward: back in 2000 shares of Wal-Mart shares were trading hands north of 50 times earnings; by 2011 the earnings multiple had dropped all the way down to 13. It was obvious that the business was performing well, but this obviousness does not necessitate that the investment must do well. Valuation matters, in this case a lot.

This in itself is a good lesson, but I think there's an equally interesting tale when you look at shares as they sit today.

After years of double-digit growth, Wal-Mart has hit a rough patch. And when you're already generating nearly half a trillion in revenue, there doesn't have to be a comeback story; plateauing becomes a real possibility.

Wal-Mart earned a bit over $5 per share in 2012, 2013 and 2014 - with overall profits north of $16 billion. That's been the high water mark. Since then revenues have ticked up, but earnings have come down by a decent amount.

For this fiscal year the company has told investors to anticipate adjusted earnings in the $4.20 to $4.35 range. Given a share count around 3.1 billion, this equates to total underlying earnings power of $13 to $13.5 billion.

Now the estimates for the company's future are not especially bright. When I look around I see something in the 1% to 5% range for the intermediate-term as the norm. Just to give you some context, if Wal-Mart grew earnings-per-share by 2% annually it would take the company eight years to get back to $5 in earnings - something that the business accomplished years ago.

Let's think about how these subdued expectations might interact with the current value proposition. Perhaps Wal-Mart has met its plateau and the business will stop growing. In this scenario I'd like to think about what a "no growth" situation could look like. That is, Wal-Mart earns say $13.25 billion this year and will continue to earn that amount not just next year but for the coming decade.

Based on a $2.00 annual dividend, the total yearly cash requirement sits at about $6.2 billion. Over the past five years Wal-Mart has averaged just over $5 billion per year in share repurchases (which does not include a massive program in 2011). An 80% total payout ratio - including dividends and repurchases - would total $10.6 billion. Let's work with these two numbers - $6.2 billion for dividends and $4.4 billion for share repurchases - as an illustration.

I'll cut to the punch line and reveal what those types of assumptions would imply. Presuming a similar earnings multiple throughout (which is debatable, but may not have as large of an influence as you might imagine) you'd have a share count that would be reduced from ~3.1 billion down to ~2.5 billion or so. In turn the business results would be stagnant, but earnings and dividends per share would still be increasing.

You might anticipate collecting $23 or so in dividend payments to go along with a future share price near $84 (again assuming a consistent multiple), or a total value of about $106. In comparison to the current price of ~$68, this would translate to a total return expectation of about 4.6% per annum.

Now the point is not that this is an exceptional return. Instead, it's a lesson in thinking about how valuation and business results interact. From 2000 to 2011 you had exceptional business results and yet your investment return would actually have been negative. Alternatively, today you can suppose no business growth and still generate moderate gains. (And naturally if you suppose a bit of growth can formulate the returns start to get better.)

In short, Wal-Mart has demonstrated itself to be an excellent business for some time, but investors of the early-2000's did not capture much (or any) of that performance due to valuation. Today the script is reversed a bit. Future prospects aren't nearly as bright, but the return potential could actually be better. Something in the 3% to 6% range as a "no or slow growth" starting point seems to be a reasonable baseline. And if a bit of growth does formulate - even if it's a fraction of what was previously achieved - today's investor has a better chance of capturing this aspect as well.

