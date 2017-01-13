Pessimism In Procter & Gamble Too Overstated

Sentiment is on the floor. P&G is an excellent defensive low beta stock that will participate in any market upside, but which also has significant downside protection.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) just hasn't been able to rally alongside the S&P 500 over the past three months. As the chart illustrates below, the S&P 500 is up over 6% since Oct. 6, but Procter & Gamble is down 5%. This has resulted in sentiment in P&G returning to pessimistic levels, which usually means a short-term bounce is on the horizon. What I like about this stock though is that its earnings multiple of 23.8 is not that high, considering the meaningful growth analysts are projecting over the next three fiscal years culminating in an expected long-term average growth rate of just under 8%. Furthermore, I project significant dollar weakness to come this year, which will act as a nice tailwind for fiscal earnings this year.

Click to enlarge

The future earnings projections predominately come from big productivity savings along with a laser-like focus on the company's top brands. Procter & Gamble has really adopted the Pareto Principle, or the 80/20 rule, in that it is now singularly focused on its top revenue-producing brands. This new laser-like focus will result in more capital being plowed back into research and development behind its top brands, as well as resources being invested in marketing.

Procter & Gamble has always been a huge advertising spender, so more money being invested in this area should result in predictable sales trends once again. Furthermore, I don't buy the argument that by solely concentrating on its billion-dollar brands the company runs the risk of market saturation in selected markets going forward. The difficult beauty category has been predominantly exited, and Procter & Gamble continues to see meaningful gains in its tried-and-trusted categories, such as laundry and diapers.

The very fact that only 60% of the company's revenue is made up of international markets should illustrate to investors the huge growth potential Procter & Gamble still has. Therefore, I believe that the expected increasing capital that would be plowed into R&D and marketing will result in meaningful gains, especially in key international markets.

I also feel as if the Trojan work the company has done with relation to its cost savings program hasn't been fully reflected in the company's recent numbers. This is because the U.S. dollar has continued to go from strength to strength, but now it looks as if the greenback's rally is ready to come unstuck. If we look at a weekly chart of the dollar index, we can see that, in all probability, the currency is going to print a weekly swing high this week.

Personally, I feel we could have a multi-year top here as the dollar seems to be struggling to stay above its 50-day average. Remember that almost 60% of sales in Procter & Gamble's business comes from international markets, so a multi-year high in the dollar could really improve numbers in 2017. I believe the line in the sand for the dollar is 101.04 on the dollar index. If this crucial support level gets penetrated, then Procter & Gamble's numbers for 2017 could realistically come in better than even the bullish earnings analysts are expecting.

Click to enlarge

This stock has a beta of 0.59, meaning it is not a volatile stock. This, in my estimation, is due to the sheer size of the company, its predictable earnings and the strong competitive advantages it possesses. No matter what economic conditions are presented in the next 24 months, retailers are going to want to have P&G's products in their stores due to their leading positions across a whole range of areas (babycare, blades and razors, etc). By concentrating on its strongest brands, P&G will be hoping it can leverage even more of its cost position, which would be invaluable if economic conditions were to deteriorate from here. I can't stress enough the importance of investing in quality stocks with equities in the U.S. at all-time highs.

This company illustrated its resilience during the Great Recession by continuing to increase its dividend payout and share buyback programs. This underlying balance street strength, along with its cost advantage and intangible assets, will ensure the company continues with a low beta going forward. Will it outperform the market? It's hard to know. But what it will provide is significant downside protection, which is what is needed at present, in my opinion.

My first rule of investing is to protect the downside. If the S&P is going to take out 2,300 and beyond, I am confident that P&G will participate in the up move. However, if the party comes to an end (which ultimately it will), P&G will be fine as long as it is held for the long term. Therefore, investors who remain bullish on the market should be using recent bearish sentiment to go long this name. We might use the heightened volatility at earnings in 11 days to also go long.

Click to enlarge

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.