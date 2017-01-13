Auto Industry At CES And Detroit Shows: The Great And The Insane

The annual CES (Consumer Electronics Show) and Detroit Auto Show ("NAIAS" or North American Auto Show) are immediately back-to-back with each other in early January, so it only makes sense to view these two events as one joint auto industry exposition. To cover both, you fly directly from one to the other with zero break in-between.

Let's start with the insane. Almost all automakers envision a future where the cars drive themselves, "get to know" you, and "know everything about you."

In this quest for 1984 and totalitarian destruction of all things freedom and privacy, the auto industry has lost all of its marbles. I have no more interest in my automobile getting to know me, or knowing anything about me - or having the ability to drive me somewhere - anymore than I look forward to malignant hemorrhoids or cancer.

The automakers had better rethink these insane anti-privacy and emasculating paradigms before they lose all freedom-loving customers. Besides, if this quest to make the future American male unable to drive is successful, who is going to get a date anymore? With only total losers available for the American woman, will our population shrink to zero in a generation?

Automakers: You know who you are. I know your mailbox. Get off the 1984 visions, the drugs and the groupthink. Just give us a car that can't upload anything to the cloud, can't accept any commands from the cloud, and that has no ability or interest in taking over my car in any way.

But more about that later, in a future article. Now onto the cars themselves.

First, a word about concept cars.

There are concept cars, and then there are concept cars. One category of concept cars is a wild design study that hints at a future design (or technology) direction for a company. Those can be pretty, and pretty wild. One might say that those were the larger portion of concept cars in the past.

The other kind of concept car is one that is shown 1-2 years ahead of an actual car becoming available. This kind of concept car tends to be - naturally - far more realistic than the former category.

With that said, let's get into what was shown at CES and Detroit Auto Show:

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY): For the second year in a row, VW wins the award for best concept car. One year ago, it showed a "modern" version of the original hippie van, called the Budd-e. This year, it showed essentially the same thing, but with a "retro" look to it. I think both are awesome.

Most importantly, VW makes it clear that, whatever the styling - modern or retro - this new hippie van will be produced. Either way, it will be based on the same bespoke electric car toolkit (skateboard-platform) as the other 30 all-electric VW group vehicles that will be launched between 2020 and 2025.

This all-electric VW platform is substantially identical to Tesla, or for that matter BMW i3. All cars will come with rear wheel drive as standard (think BMW i3), but will have an extra front motor as an option (as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) offers). That's pretty much it.

You may ask: What's so interesting about that? I will contrast this to the General Motors (NYSE:GM) thinking. You may have noted that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is available only as a front-wheel drive car.

In other words, VW will not build a car like the Chevrolet Bolt EV. And why is GM OK with this? GM feels like there are two segments of the population that don't want to pay for all-wheel drive, or don't need it.

Who doesn't need all-wheel drive? The sun belt.

Who doesn't want to pay for all-wheel drive? A lot of people not living in the snow belt, as it turns out. Some want to pay for it, but others can't or won't. People somehow survived living in the snow before the 1990s, before SUVs and widespread all-wheel drive.

Meanwhile, BMW takes a different position with the i3 in that it offers neither front-wheel drive nor all-wheel drive. Like the Porsche 911s of yore, or the two first years of the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model S, it's rear wheel drive or nothing.

Alas, the Volkswagen BUZZ (this newest version of the all-electric hippie van) won't arrive until 2021 most likely. It will be preceded by the Golf-sized "I.D." version, as well as perhaps some other version(s) as well. I wish it were not so, but that's what they are saying. At a minimum, the van should come first, and in an even more ideal world, the whole program should be spitting out cars no later than 2019, not 2020.

Chrysler: FCA (NYSE:FCAU) surprised everyone with an excellent concept, the Portal. It's basically an all-electric concept very similar to the Volkswagen BUZZ. Here are the two main differences:

Futuristic look as opposed the retro styling of the VW BUZZ. Less realistic doors than the VW BUZZ.

In talking to the engineers, they emphasized that there is nothing about the Portal that's unrealistic from an engineering/production perspective. This car could be produced substantially as-is. Given how futuristic it looks, that's impressive.

However, unlike VW, Chrysler set the expectations low as to what to expect from the Portal concept. No production of any kind is planned, they say. If true, that's sad. The reaction I saw from people who stood up-close to the car was outright jubilant. Chrysler may just have to build the Portal concept car based on popular demand.

Fun fact: At one point when I stood there studying the Chrysler Portal concept car, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani walked right by me as he rounded the car. Whether that was pure coincidence or he was actually paying attention to the subject right in front, I have no idea.

Mercedes: It had shown the EQ concept car in Frankfurt in September, but this was the first time I saw it in person. Most photos had been showing the car from the front, which leaves something to be desired. However, when you walk around the EQ in person, it is absolutely beautiful. It's very Mazda-like in its lines, and better-looking than the Jaguar i-Pace concept car from November 2016.

It basically matches the Audi eTron concept car, which is on its way to production in 2018. Now that I've seen the Mercedes EQ in person, I'm a lot more optimistic about Mercedes' ability to become a leader in the electric car world.

Not that words matter all that much, but the Mercedes CEO also emphasized the huge commitment to electric cars. It will have at least 10 models by 2025. He also emphasized the investments in battery factories and charging networks that we will see from Mercedes soon. How much money will Mercedes spend on this? At least $10 billion. You can draw your own conclusions about what this means for Tesla's ability to ever make any money.

While we're in Germany, let's deal with BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY). At some point approximately one year ago, it appears that BMW changed its medium- to long-term product plans for electrification. It was on a path to "regular" BMWs that would get plug-in hybrids as an option - just like today's X5, 2, 3, 5 and 7 series cars - and the i series cars.

Instead, it looks like starting in 2021 BMW will offer a "mono" product line which will take all kinds of powertrains in all cars. Basically, every kind of BMW will be had as gasoline, diesel, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, all-electric, hydrogen, and lord knows what else. This is a difficult thing to do - because it's basically been considered an engineering impossibility to optimize for everything - but BMW is apparently trying to do what no other automaker seems to think is possible.

For this purpose, BMW is developing a whole new kind of electric motor and battery packs that will be ready for significant mass production by 2021 at the latest. These are just entering significant field durability testing now, so that should mean that 2021 is realistic. You need close to four years to test these things properly or you risk expensive recalls and warranty repairs.

Wrapping up Europe, let's turn to Volvo (which is owned by Chinese-based Geely): It showed a new version of the XC90 that will be used to test autonomous driving among real people, primarily in Sweden, starting this year. It emphasized that it's not enough to have a LIDAR in the car, but just like many of the other sensors (radars, cameras, etc) it must be a LIDAR that the car can wash by itself, so as to prevent dirt from rendering it blind.

So take heed, automakers: LIDAR is not enough. You must have high-pressure washing gear built-in to keep the autonomous car running safely.

What about electric? Volvo didn't announce anything new at CES or Detroit on this front, but I can confirm that Volvo does not disagree about the proposition that its first large and significant EV will become available in 2019 as a 2020 model. A second, and slightly smaller version, will be available one year later.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY): It showed a concept car, which I didn't think was anything special. It seemed like it was based on something electric, but seeing as almost all concept cars are electric these days, that doesn't say very much.

Nissan did say that a replacement of the Leaf was coming "soon." And yes, it would be partially autonomous "single lane autonomy" which sounds like what Mercedes, Volvo, Honda (NYSE:HMC), Tesla and perhaps a few others already have in the market today.

For those of us who were disappointed that we didn't get to see the Leaf replacement this January, CEO Carlos Ghosn explained that he can't afford to show the new car any sooner than absolutely necessary. What does this mean? It means that he's got inventories of the current Leaf that are already discounted well into red ink territory, and that situation would go from terrible to worse if he Osborned himself by showing the new Leaf too soon, i.e., now.

Infiniti: It showed the QX50 concept. You may have noticed that the current QX50 is the oldest-looking vehicle in the Infiniti portfolio. In other words, that won't last long. The QX50 was beyond outstanding, in my opinion. I have every reason to believe that the final product will look very close to that. If so - wow!

For the first time since that ugly Leaf-based Infiniti 2012 concept car, I think, Infiniti also said they will make an electric car. We'll have it in 2020. And yes, it will be long-range, exceptionally beautiful, and all that.

Toyota (NYSE:TM): At CES, it gave a sobering speech about autonomy. I highly recommend that you listen to it and watch the presentation. Toyota has much of the healthy skepticism that I wish other automakers would at least acknowledge about the rosy public musings regarding self-driving cars.

The concept car that Toyota showed at CES was one of the ugliest and most pointless. Toyota makes a great car and it's called the Tundra, which is a masculine pickup truck. The Toyota concept car at CES was something designed for a teenager without a driver's license living in mom's basement and with no prospects for advancing the human race in the right direction, or for that matter at all. Not good.

In Detroit, Toyota delivered not only with a superb presentation by CEO Akio Toyoda himself, but also with an eminently superb re-make of its best-selling sedan in the U.S., the Camry. It's based on the same all-new platform as the 2017 Prius, and it looks great - inside and out. It was an upside surprise, that's for sure. I was impressed.

Lexus: Toyota's luxury division said and showed two things: The LS500 coupe will start at $92,000, and it showed the all-new LS500 sedan. Remember, we had seen the LS concept car in October 2015, so it took some 15 months from concept preview to the final car being shown. It arrives in U.S. dealerships at the very end of 2017.

I wasn't impressed by the first look at the LS500 sedan. The design looked bland, and I don't like the new Lexus look anyway. The look works the best on the NX SUV and the new LS500 coupe. On all other models, it's a fail, in my view.

Honda: It was all about the new Odyssey minivan. As an admitted minivan fan, there was nothing I saw on this car that I didn't like. It will surely be a great success.

However, there was one thing that I missed about the Odyssey minivan: No hybrid version of any kind. Chrysler now has a plug-in hybrid minivan with a 16 kWh battery and 33 miles of electric range, after which the gasoline engine kicks in to provide for the usual range. If Honda can't match this, I'd say that's a disappointment.

Honda also re-confirmed that its dedicated long-range EV is arriving in U.S. dealerships by year-end 2017. How long range will it be? I have no idea. One had better believe that a battery with lesser capacity than class-leading Chevrolet Bolt - 60 kWh - would be a major disappointment.

Furthermore, Honda confirmed that a dedicated - but non-plug-in -hybrid would also be built in the U.S. by 2018. What's meant by "dedicated" is that unlike the current Accord hybrid, you won't lose trunk space for the battery, which is a major pain-in-the-rear for a non-dedicated car such as the current Accord. Remember that in the spring of 2009, Honda already came out with such a dedicated hybrid car like that - the Insight - but it flopped and was quickly discontinued. It was also terrible, so no wonder.

Ford (NYSE:F): It felt that Ford was torn in how to present what it has in mind for the future. It basically said that it will have the Ranger and Bronco truck/SUV models for 2019 and 2020. It also said that it will have a 300-plus mile range small all-electric SUV for 2020. The F-Series gets a revamp this fall, including a diesel for the "150" class, just like RAM (owned by FCA) has been offering for over a couple of years already. Other than that, Ford was about fashionable topics such as autonomy and ride sharing: Wake me up when it's over.

One thing about Ford: One gets the sense that Ford will continue to surprise us with announcements frequently and at the most random moments. I would not be surprised to hear more about any or all of these plans to electrify the portfolio, sooner rather than later. Stay tuned.

General Motors: GM is basking in the glow of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which has taken the EV world by storm. Will the Bolt EV out-sell the Tesla Model S in the U.S. already in the month of January 2017, even though it's only available in California and Oregon thus far? We'll find out in early February, but either way GM is clearly taking a deserving victory lap here. It is the new undisputed EV King.

GM is ramping up production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV to what could soon be a TAKT time (here) of two minutes. That means one car per two minutes of the assembly line moving. Let's say 10 hours per shift, so that would be 30 cars per hour, or 300 cars per such 10 hour shift.

Multiply those 300 per shift by 250 days per year and you have 75,000 Bolt EVs per year from that one shift. That's within reach, probably within a year from now. Remember, Tesla as a company barely broke 76,000 cars sold in 2016 - Models S and X combined, all geographies world-wide.

I would not be surprised to see GM make an announcement by the second half of 2017 that it is expanding production of the Bolt EV (and its Opel badge-engineered version to be sold in Europe starting in June 2017) beyond this 75,000 annual capacity that's likely already within reach in less than one year from now.

Then add GM's production of the Chevrolet Volt (remember, not Bolt) that's selling at least approximately 3,000 units per month in the U.S. alone right now, and you have another 36,000 units coming from that side. The Cadillac CT6 plug-in hybrid is also starting production now - in China - and will be exported to the U.S. starting this spring.

On the larger volume and profit-generating side of GM's business, it showed two new cars, both unibody SUVs. First, the GMC Terrain. This is a version of the Chevrolet Equinox, but with its own design language, including a new type of push-button gear selector which looked great. Just as with the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, it will be offered with a diesel that should get amazing fuel economy.

The other car GM showed was the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse, a much larger three-row SUV residing in the lineup between the Equinox and the body-on-frame Tahoe. It looked better than the smaller GM SUVs, and has the prospect for success despite new competition from players such as the $30,000 Volkswagen Atlas, which should be fully stocked in U.S. dealerships by May 2017.

Kia: Kia is not fooling around, showing the 2018 Stinger four-door hatchback. This is similar in concept to the BMW 4-series Gran Coupe. It's got that perfect Kia interior, with the only exception being that Kia still spends $100 too little on the quality of the steering wheel. Everything else about the Stinger seemed to be ergonomic perfection.

BMW and other premium automakers should be afraid. Kia is delivering impressive performance and style at what will surely be an attractive price. And there is nothing electric about it.

But it should be clear from what was confirmed and otherwise reinforced at CES and Detroit this January, that we are looking at the longest of lists for all-electric long-range competition for Tesla to arrive at various points over the next 1-2-3-4 years. If Tesla cannot make money on a consistent annual basis before direct competition showed up, how will it be able to do so when the consumer has hundreds of similar models from which to choose, all selling at cutthroat prices and perhaps with dramatically better build quality?