Add This Alcohol Stock To Your Investing Diet

Constellation has a goal to achieve at least 10% annual EPS gains for the next three years.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), the producer of premium wine and the Corona, Modelo, & Pacifico beer brands, has strong sales momentum acting as a tailwind. The company's focus on premium margin growth is helping to drive earnings growth. Although Constellation's valuation has increased over the past few years, the stock is valued below its peers on a PEG and Price to Sales basis. I expect the stock to achieve double-digit increases over the next three years, driven by sales and earnings growth.

Sales Strength

Constellation's sales strength is primarily coming from double-digit gains in beer sales. For Q3, the company achieved a 16% sales increase for beer and a 12% increase for organic beer. Constellation also achieved a 5% increase in sales for wine & spirits, which is still a great gain, but one that's overshadowed by the double-digit beer sales increases. The company is targeting beer sales of 16% to 17% and wine & spirit sales in the mid-single digits going forward. Continued sales strength will help drive the company's three year target of at least 10% annual gains in earnings growth.

Constellation stood out the last four weeks of 2016 with 7% volume growth, according to Nielsen data. However, the company's competitors had weak sales: Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) had a 4.5% sales decline, while Boston Beer's (NYSE:SAM) sales dropped 23.4%. Overall beer sales declined 2.9% and volume declined 3.5%. Constellation's strong sales performance in the face of weak industry demand demonstrates the strength of the company's brands. The sales strength will drive robust earnings growth, which is likely to drive the stock to outperform its competitors.

Focus on Margin Growth

Constellation sold the Canadian wine business as part of its strategy to focus on margin growth. From here, the company plans on identifying value enhancing opportunities to strengthen the wine & spirits business. The company acquired the Charles Smith Wines collection to enhance its wine portfolio. This wine collection has strong consumer demand which achieved double-digit volume growth for the past three years. This acquisition along with similar future acquisitions will help drive margins higher to improve profitability and help Constellation achieve its goal of double-digit earnings growth.

Another factor that will help Constellation outperform its competitors is the company's lower valuation. Here's how the alcohol stocks compare:

Constellation Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Brown-Forman (BF-B) Anheuser-Busch InBev MolsonCoors (NYSE:TAP) PEG 1.56 2.53 3.16 8.5 4.61 Price to Sales TTM 4.12 5.17 5.72 4.27 5.96 Click to enlarge

Data Source: Finviz.com

Constellation's lower PEG is a result of the company's stronger expected annual double-digit earnings growth as compared to the lower single-digit expected earnings growth for its competitors. With a lower valuation and stronger expected growth, Constellation's stock is poised to outperform its peers.

Balance Sheet Improvement

The net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio was lowered to 3.5X in Q3 vs. 3.8X in Q3 last year. The company plans to maintain 3.5X going forward. It looks like Constellation is on the right track as the credit rating was upgraded to investment grade by Fitch and Standard & Poors.

Potential Headwind

There is a potential headwind to be aware of. Tax reform could negatively affect the company's earnings. President-elect Trump has proposed eliminating the tax deduction for foreign sourced cost of goods sold. This could have an impact on Constellation since the company derives 60% of cost of goods sold from Mexico.

However, if the tax deduction is eliminated, the company can make modifications. For example, Constellation could shift its glass and natural gas purchases from Mexico to the United States to lessen the impact of the possible tax change. Therefore, the company can adjust, but the adjustments could add extra costs for Constellation that would otherwise be avoided if the tax law is not changed. Any change would likely take effect in 2018 at the earliest as the decision to change the tax could be decided during 2017.

Conclusion

Constellation's sales strength gives the company a top line boost that will help drive the bottom line growth. The company upgraded guidance for FY17 EPS from $6.30 - $6.45 to the higher range of $6.55 - $6.65. This upgrade was driven by a lower tax rate that Constellation will benefit from in FY17.

The earnings upgrade is likely to be a near-term positive catalyst for the stock over the next few months. Constellation's goal of achieving double-digit earnings growth will help drive the stock to achieve double-digit annual gains over the next three years. All told, Constellation looks like a good set of suds to consider adding to the portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published. The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.