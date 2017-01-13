Advantage Oil & Gas Even Grows Earnings With An 80% Cash Margin

Cash flow from operations is healthy even before hedging. Long-term debt has been decreasing. Some of the impressive improvement is due to the stock sale.

Earnings per share advanced roughly 20% in the latest quarter. Most oil and gas companies do not even have positive earnings per share.

Many companies in the industry are growing cash flow but are still quite a ways away from reporting earnings, let alone earnings growth. However, there are still some companies in the industry that are reporting decent earnings and growth.

Third Quarter 2016 Operating & Financial Summary

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Three months ended Nine months ended Financial and Operating Highlights September 30 September 30 2016 2015 2016 2015 Financial ($000, except as otherwise indicated) Sales including realized hedging $ 56,697 $ 44,980 $ 143,937 $ 122,400 Funds from operations $ 45,132 $ 34,474 $ 112,251 $ 91,974 per share(1) $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.62 $ 0.54 Total capital expenditures $ 35,640 $ 39,234 $ 97,971 $ 137,379 Working capital deficit (2) $ 5,023 $ 12,273 $ 5,023 $ 12,273 Bank indebtedness $ 178,971 $ 285,707 $ 178,971 $ 285,707 Basic weighted average shares (000) 184,572 170,715 181,188 170,563 Operating Daily Production Natural gas (mcf/d) 207,332 147,574 191,970 135,104 Liquids (bbls/d) 1,205 212 903 146 Total mcfe/d(3) 214,562 148,846 197,388 135,980 Total boe/d(3) 35,760 24,808 32,898 22,663 Average prices (including hedging) Natural gas ($/mcf) $ 2.71 $ 3.25 $ 2.52 $ 3.27 Liquids ($/bbl) $ 45.58 $ 45.43 $ 46.19 $ 45.16 Cash netbacks ($/mcfe)(3) Natural gas and liquids sales $ 2.27 $ 2.70 $ 1.80 $ 2.65 Realized gains on derivatives 0.60 0.58 0.86 0.65 Royalty expense (0.08) (0.12) (0.02) (0.12) Operating expense (0.25) (0.36) (0.29) (0.36) Transportation expense (0.05) - (0.03) - Operating netback 2.49 2.80 2.32 2.82 General and administrative (0.09) (0.11) (0.11) (0.15) Finance expense (0.11) (0.20) (0.14) (0.20) Other income - 0.02 0.01 0.01 Cash netbacks $ 2.29 $ 2.51 $ 2.08 $ 2.48 Click to enlarge

Source: Advantage Oil And Gas Third Quarter, 2016, Earnings Release

Advantage Oil And Gas Ltd. (NYSE:AAV) managed to post a positive earnings comparison for the year as well as the current quarter. Plus the company is comfortably in the black. So this profitability is far ahead of the industry averages. Earlier, there was an expansion that allowed the company to harvest more liquids from the gas production. That has probably helped the increasing profitability. But the margin on cash netbacks is excellent at almost 80% of the selling price.

Admittedly, the company had sold stock to finance an ambitious capital plan this year. But that stock sale appears to have paid off. Even with the additional shares outstanding, the earnings per share have increased. Just for good measure, bank debt is also down significantly. This company obviously never figured out that commodity prices are low.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Advantage Oil And Gas, January, 2017, Corporate Presentation

The first slide shows a claim that few in the industry can make. While the stock has basically fluctuated within a range lately, that three year performance handily outperforms all but very few stocks in the industry. The "all-in" netback shown on the first slide is 38% of the selling price and that is also a rare achievement. Cash flow is healthy enough to pay the long term debt down in a year. Even if the hedging program were eliminated from the calculation, the long term debt-to-cash flow from operations is comfortable. So this company is the real thing in an industry that promises a rosier future.

Cash flow approached C$40 million in the third quarter, thanks to about a 20% boost from hedges. This growth was in large part due to the increase in production offsetting lower pricing. Operational improvements and other cost cutting measures contributed meaningfully too. The company is very different from the company that began the year. With more wells online in the fourth quarter, further cash flow progress can be expected.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Advantage Oil And Gas, January, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Like many others in the industry, this company has been cutting costs and showing operational improvements. Unlike many in the industry, these lower costs have added substantially to some very profitable operational results. As shown above, the company plans more efficiencies, mostly through infrastructure expansion. Though operational improvements will continue to contribute. As a very low cost producer, this company is less likely to cut back its capital plans. It is far more likely to hedge more to protect the profits and continue its expansion programs. With low debt levels, the flexibility is there to borrow should lower commodity prices decrease the cash flow. So the plans of this company are probably more firm than many competitors in the industry.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Advantage Oil And Gas, January, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Even though Peyto Exploration and Development (OTCPK:PEYUF) is not included in the comparison, the slide still shows the relatively commanding cost advantage that the company has when compared to the rest of the industry and its operating neighbors. Peyto has a similar cost structure to Advantage. In the case of both companies, the extremely low cost structure insulates both of them from any but the most extreme price fluctuations. This company is going to be profitable when 90% or so of the industry is not. The hedging program is just icing on the cake.

Click to enlarge

Source: Advantage Oil And Gas, January, 2017, Corporate Presentation

One of the things about a low cost producer that keeps up with industry improvements is that they start to announce gigantic results. Those new wells announced at 20 MMCF initial production are huge. So there will be some anticipation as those wells build production history. As shown below, the new wells were already beating the curve. So there is going to be some eye-popping future operational results from this company. Future profitability will definitely get better, especially when compared to the industry average. What is really interesting is that many CEO's do not yet see an end to the operational improvements. So one has to wonder how high those initial production rates can go, along with the future production of those wells as they build history. The company has good acreage so those initial flow rates will probably be duplicated and eventually exceeded as production improvements continue.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Advantage Oil And Gas, January, 2017, Corporate Presentation

The first slide shows economics that are good even at lower selling prices. The full effect of future operational improvements is not really included. There is a risk that those improvements could stop at any time, or even back-track a little, but right now the future appears headed to even better returns.

The Glacier Gas Plant had to catch up with the company's production capability. The capital budget pretty much assures that will be the case. The gas plant helps to optimize the sales mix of products produced. So as much production as possible needs to go through either this plant or a neighboring plant. Next year, the liquids percentage of products produced should increase both from more plant capacity as well as from the leases that the drilling will target. The company is still delineating the most productive parts of its leases. As the picture clears up for the most profitable places to drill, profitability could be further enhanced.

Summary

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Advantage Oil And Gas, January, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Source: Advantage Oil And Gas, January, 2017, Corporate Presentation

These slides summarize the situation nicely. As shown on the first slide the cash flow is about average for an oil and gas stock at current market pricing. Since the production increase this year was so dramatic, as well as the change in the cost structure, I will use the 2017 projection, as it is closer to what is likely to be achieved in the fourth quarter (and then annualized).

However, for a company with the margin advantage that this company has, and its growth record during one of the worst industry downturns in a generation, this is a cheap stock. The second slide shows the cost progress and other operational progress made. That progress is very likely to continue into the future. The rate of progress may be unknown, but it is likely to continue to be material.

This company should trade at a premium to its peers. Many of those peers do not have profits to compare with this company. Profitable growth under many reasonable future gas pricing scenarios are very possible with this company. Those low costs ensure it. It would take a sustained price crash to slow this company down or hurt it. But at that point, competitors would be lining up to file reorganization. A much more reasonable valuation would be at least 10 times fiscal year 2017 cash flow. That would provide an immediate 25% undervaluation before the future growth is factored in at all. The above average growth can be purchased for no extra money. Companies like this frequently become takeover candidates at nice premiums. So do not expect the current stock pricing to last. Industry conditions are improving so the market will begin to notice this stock.

