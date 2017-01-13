Retail Sales: December Growth Improvement

By Doug Short

The Census Bureau's Advance Retail Sales Report for December released this morning showed growth improvement over the November increase. Headline sales came in at 0.6% month-over-month to one decimal, and November number was revised upward from 0.1% to 0.2%. Today's headline number was slightly below the optimistic Investing.com consensus of 0.7%. Core sales (ex Autos) came in at 0.2% MoM, which was below the Investing.com consensus of 0.5%, but the October Core was revised upward from 0.2% to 0.3%.

Here is the introduction from today's report:

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for December 2016, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $469.1 billion, an increase of 0.6 percent (±0.5 percent) from the previous month, and 4.1 percent (±0.9 percent) above December 2015. Total sales for the 12 months of 2016 were up 3.3 percent (±0.6 percent) from 2015. Total sales for the October 2016 through December 2016 period were up 4.1 percent (±0.7 percent) from the same period a year ago. The October 2016 to November 2016 percent change was revised from up 0.1 percent (±0.5 percent)* to up 0.2 percent (±0.2 percent)*. Retail trade sales were up 0.8 percent (±0.5 percent) from November 2016, and up 4.3 percent (±0.7 percent) from last year. Nonstore retailers were up 13.2 percent (±1.8 percent) from December 2015, while Miscellaneous stores were up 7.1 percent (±4.6 percent) from last year. [view full report]

The chart below is a log-scale snapshot of retail sales since the early 1990s. The two exponential regressions through the data help us to evaluate the long-term trend of this key economic indicator.

The year-over-year percent change provides another perspective on the historical trend. Here is the headline series.

Core Sales

Here is the year-over-year version of Core Retail Sales.

