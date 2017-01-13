Did Apple's Airpods Strategy Backfire?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook had said in December that AirPods were a runaway success and the company is "making them just as fast as we can" in order to meet demand. While he did not back his statement up with any figures then, a report from Slice Intelligence corroborates his view.

The report reveals that following the launch of Apple AirPods on December 13, Apple has cornered 26 percent of the U.S. wireless headphone market. Add to this the contribution of Apple-owned Beats (15.4 percent) and Apple's market share swells to 41.4 percent.

This is a significant positive for Apple since the earphones and headphones market is expected to exceed USD 18 billion by 2023. Grabbing a bigger pie of this growing market now will support Apple's revenues going forward. Even though AirPods might not immediately be the next big revenue generator for Apple, they can surely make a difference between a hit and a miss in earnings.

Now, all of this sounds very good and convincing at first. But, an investor must try to look beyond the obvious and find out the weak points. In the case of AirPods, Apple is becoming a victim of cannibalization. Wikipedia explains cannibalization in the simplest terms as,

"In marketing strategy, cannibalization refers to a reduction in sales volume, sales revenue, or market share of one product as a result of the introduction of a new product by the same producer."

For Apple, AirPods are probably eating Beats' lunch. The recent craze for AirPods has had a debilitating effect on Beats' market share. Before the launch of Apple's wireless earphones, Beats commanded a 24.1 percent market share, which has now dropped to 15.4 percent.

This is a matter of slight concern because all the wireless Beats headphones are expensive (> $190) than Apple AirPods which cost $159. This is a minimum $30 difference per unit which becomes more striking when the higher-end (high margin) Beats headphones begin to take a hit. This clearly means that Apple will have to sell many more of its AirPods to primarily cover the loss of revenue from the declining Beats sales. After that only can AirPods begin to support the total revenue. But, this is just the beginning and we should probably wait for more data before arriving at a conclusion.

Unfortunately for us, we will never truly know how well the AirPods are performing since it will be hidden in the "Other Products" segment of earnings which includes Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and others.

It is also a bit myopic to blame AirPods for the decline in Beats' market share. During the same period, Bose has witnessed a sharp jump in market share, from 10.5 percent to 16.1 percent. But, if Bose (and others) is the reason for a decline in Beats' share, then it's all the more troubling.

While I have talked about the revenue challenge arising due to cannibalization, I must also state what might challenge this theory.

It could be just a temporary phenomenon that fans postponed their Beats purchases to try out the new Apple wireless earphones which are less costly and have received nice reviews.

Before blindly trusting the SI data, it is also important to understand the methodology behind the data. Slice Intelligence explains their methodology as,

"Our retailer-independent methodology precisely measures commerce as it happens. By extracting detailed information from hundreds of millions of aggregated and anonymized e-receipts, Slice can map the entire Purchase Graph, connecting each and every consumer to all their purchases. Slice gets its data from e-receipts - not a browser, app or software installed by the end-user - so its measurement reflects comprehensive shopping behavior across multiple devices, over time which is the key in an increasingly omni-channel retail world."

In simple terms, the market share infograph presented above is not based on the number of units sold but rather on the spending patterns of online U.S. consumers. For the market share data above, SI analyzed e-receipts of 188,470 U.S. online shoppers and tracked how much they had spent on a particular product. This is too small an audience in my opinion since Apple alone has millions of customers around the world, and it is barely a month since the launch.

It is also highly possible that the real numbers are far different from what has been presented above since the data is not directly linked to raw shipments of products.

So, it is unnecessary to view AirPods as "a runaway success" as the CEO claimed it to be, without factoring in the dent caused to Beats market share. In fact, there are signs of cannibalization, and it is only with time that we can know if Apple's AirPods strategy backfired or not.

