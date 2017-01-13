Chipotle: Burrito Bounce?

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) investors have enjoyed a reprieve this week from the usual antics of the stock. Chipotle jumped 5% Tuesday on news that same store sales for December jumped 14.7%. Despite this impressive monthly same store sales figure, it does not change anything materially for the bulls. Q4 sales were down 4.8%, and the stock is still locked in a weekly downtrend. The bounce this week has pushed the stock up against resistance, and Chipotle now has an overbought reading. There is no reason for the bulls to be cheering just yet, as Chipotle remains guilty until proven innocent.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the above chart for Chipotle, we can see that the short term stochastics have drifted into an overbought reading this week. This has led to tops in Chipotle over the past 6 months, and there's no reason to believe this time will be any different. Chipotle is flirting with its 200-day moving average, a level that the stock has been stuck beneath since October of 2015. While Chipotle did close above the 200-day moving average on Tuesday, it is on track to close below it today. Unless Chipotle is able to clear resistance at $438.00, the benefit of the doubt stays with the bears.

For those that have been following me the past couple months, they know that I'm short Chipotle from $377.80. This recent rally may have kept other bears up at night, but I have not lost any sleep over it. There's no question that the gap-up this week is impressive, but I feel that it's noise given where it's placed the stock. I have added to my short position today at $411.10, and now have an average cost on my short position of $394.45. My stop remains at the same level above $439.00 on a closing basis.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Taking a look at the fundamentals for Chipotle, there is nothing to be inspired about. The company has thus far reported $0.26 in diluted EPS for 2016, and will likely come in below the $1.25 level for the year. Analysts are expecting $1.04 in diluted EPS for Chipotle, and I believe this number to be a smidgen too generous. I am expecting less than $1.00 in annual diluted EPS for Chipotle, which would leave the company with 2016 earnings barely over $1.00.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Looking at the above table of annual diluted EPS, this puts a serious dent in the company's growth. 2015 annual diluted EPS for Chipotle was $15.10, and 2016 is on track for $1.50 at best. This is less than 10% of last year's annual earnings, and will take a lot of work to claw back from. While most bulls are saying Chipotle bears are short-sighted, I believe most bulls to be a tad too optimistic.

Just last month Chipotle founder Steve Ells stated that prices would need to be raised in 2017 to offset minimum wage hikes. Apparently the bulls have forgotten all about this, as all they're focused on is a single month's increase in same store sales. I would argue that this is not representative of next year's sales, especially when the company will has the headwind of having to price menu items higher next year. Sure there's the possibility that this is the first month in what will be a fantastic turnaround for Chipotle, but I'll let the share price do the talking. The stock is sitting up against resistance, and what it does prior February 2nd may give us a clue as to whether the bulls will get rescued by Q4 earnings.

Technical Outlook & Summary

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the weekly chart of Chipotle, the stock has been stuck in a violent downtrend since late 2015. The stock has not been able to close above its 40-week moving average, and this has been a great indicator to stay short against. For Chipotle to prove itself as a potential turn-around, this is the first sign of life investors should be looking for.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The daily chart is beginning to look constructive as the stock has now made a set of higher lows for the time being. Bulls want to defend the gap fill level at $400.00 and keep the stock above here going forward. In addition to this, the bulls are going to want to keep Chipotle above its 50-day moving average which currently sits at $390.00.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So how am I positioning myself?

Due to the small starter position I took short Chipotle, this left me room to trade around this position. I have doubled my position as of this morning and now am short a full position of Chipotle with an average cost of $394.45. I re-shorted the stock today at $411.10 into what I believe to be resistance.

Unfortunately for my short thesis, Chipotle actually looks better than when I shorted it back in late October. The stock looks like it could potentially be building a base, and a close above $439.00 would invalidate my bearish thesis very quickly. Due to the possibility for the bulls to turn this stock around, I am remaining firm with my stop above $439.00 on a closing basis.

Why do I believe the $439.00 level to be so important?

I have chosen a stop at above $439.00 on a close for 2 reasons:

(Source: TC2000.com)

1) A close above $439.00 would represent a new trend above the 200-day moving average, and a close back above the downtrend line in place since this summer. This is not a level where I want to remain short from as the stock will have momentum at its back.

2) A close above $439.00 would represent a higher high above the September and October highs, and would be new 3-month highs for the stock. My long strategy goes long on new 3-month highs above the 200-day moving average, therefore I do not want to stay short during what would be a potential long entry for my system with the right setup.

I am now short Chipotle with 10% of my total portfolio, and it is my largest short position. My stop is currently $44.55 away from my average cost, which gives me a position risk of 11.3%. Based on a 10% portfolio sizing and a position risk of 11.3%, my total portfolio risk on this trade is 1.13%. This is in line with my allowed risk for any one account in my portfolio, as my guidelines are for 1.25% risk maximum.

The Chipotle bulls seem to be making a stand here, but they have a large hurdle ahead of them. The stock has run into a wall of resistance at its downtrend line as well as its 200-day moving average. Unfortunately it's reached this level with an overbought reading, and is going to need to do some serious work to get above $420.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

