December 2016 U.S. Retail Sales 0.6% Vs. 0.7% Exp M/M

By Ryan Littlestone

Details from the December 2016 US retail sales data report 13 January 2017

Prior 0.1%. Revised to 0.2%

Ex-autos 0.2% vs. 0.5% exp m/m. Prior 0.2%. Revised to 0.3%

Ex-gas and autos 0.0% vs. 0.4% exp m/m. Prior 0.2%. Revised to 0.3%

Control group 0.2% vs. 0.4% exp m/m. Prior 0.1%. Revised to 0.0%

It's a positive report despite missing expectations but it's not a gangbuster. I'm trying to find a reason why it might be a good report, and it's probably only the y/y number taking it up to near the 2016 high that's doing it.

Outside of autos, the numbers aren't anything to write home about.

USDJPY has jumped above 114.75 from around 114.20 but has failed to hit 115.00. Retail sales can be volatile so factor that in too.

Click to enlargeUS retail sales y/y