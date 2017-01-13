Is Splunk About To Go Splat?

The stock could go splat despite all signs that Splunk remains a strong company if a growing market opportunity.

At an analyst meeting, Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) guided towards FY18 revenues below analyst estimates. The difference wasn't material, but any reduction to revenue growth keeps my investment thesis on track.

The stock traded down by 2% on the day to close at $56. Splunk saw a decent bounce off the low, but the downside catalysts are in prime view now.

Click to enlarge

The basic thesis for why Splunk has struggled to break significantly above $60 over the last year was the negative trend in revenue growth. As revenue growth decelerates, a stock that trades at a rich multiple tends to struggle.

Over the last year, my previous analysis highlighted how the growth rate had trended down from 50% to guidance in the 30% range for this quarter. The longer-term trend is even worse.

SPLK Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Now Splunk guided to FY18 revenues of $1.175 billion. The amount only misses analyst estimates of $1.194 billion by a meager $19 million.

The key though is that guidance was for 28% annual revenue growth. Hitting the new target would see annual growth plunge to only 26%.

The company has a history of beating estimates, but as Splunk descends to beating lowered guidance the growth trend is still going to decelerate. Ultimately, the actual results override beating analyst estimates.

One of the best ways to understand the story is to view the impact to a similarly valued company that ran into the growth wall. Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) resides in the general big data area and weak results has seen the PS multiple absolutely collapse.

SPLK PS Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Both stocks had a couple of years were revenue growth held in excess of 40%. Tableau Software ran into extended deal cycles and saw growth rates plunge to where guidance is only for a growth rate possibly dipping below 10% next year.

This scenario might not happen to Splunk, but an investor will want to see the company change the growth trajectory. Decelerating growth has to stabilize in the mid-20% range on a an annual basis for the stock to hold the current multiple.

Brian While of Drexel Hamilton remains a bull on the long-term story. The total addressable market expanded to $55 billion, but investors have to focus on the facts that Splunk lowered estimates below analysts.

The key investor takeaway is that Splunk remains a solid company with a valuation question. As long as revenues are decelerating, the stock is likely to head lower for now.

