McDonald's Asian Deals: Do They Make Sense?

These proposed transactions show the company’s plan to focus more broadly on expansion, market penetration, and brand awareness, and divest of the time and administrative drain of maintaining owned-and-operated restaurants.

McDonald’s is looking to sell off 80% of its Chinese of Hong Kong restaurants and divest of a 33% stake in its Japanese operations.

Argument

McDonald's will benefit from these planned deals by smoothing out earnings performance in its operations in these regions and more efficiently place management's focus on broader-scale expansion and brand initiatives. The company's liquidity position isn't materially impacted by these intended transactions and any earnings dip will likely be temporary and counterbalanced by reducing quarter-to-quarter volatility in performance. Accordingly, from the perspective of investors, these deals aren't likely to move the needle too significantly.

Overview

Earlier this week, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) announced its intention of selling off an 80% stake in its owned-and-operated China and Hong Kong restaurants to a consortium of buyers, including CITIC Capital, CITIC Limited, and The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG). The transaction impacts 2,600+ stores total, and values the business at about $2.1 billion off a sale price of $1.7 billion, although the partnership could entitle McDonald's with up to $2.8 billion in total proceeds.

McDonald's will retain 20% ownership, Carlyle will own 28%, while CITIC Capital and CITIC Limited will jointly possess 52%. McDonald's will benefit from the guidance Carlyle and CITIC can provide with respect to enhancing marketing and menu options among various restaurants in China to better their successful penetration in the region.

Financially, McDonald's benefits from shedding its earnings volatility risk with respect to its operations in the region. The transition from an owned-and-operated to franchise model provides a bit of a different financial effect, as royalties from the franchisee [i.e., the entity now operating the restaurant(s)] are paid on the basis of revenues and not net profits. Using a percentage of sales is generally used as the compensation scheme in royalty-based arrangements given that it more effectively ensures that the "master franchisor" (i.e., McDonald's in this case) will earn something from the arrangement. Hence, earnings volatility is generally mitigated.

The cost structure and capital necessities of individual restaurants or a subset of restaurants is assumed by an entity termed the "master franchisee." The master franchisee, or sub-franchisor generally, is entitled to operate McDonald's restaurants in specific locales and will have control over typical micro-market considerations, such as menu items, addressing local competition, handling intra-regional marketing and sales tasks, and other such items that the master franchisor would not have deep or perhaps even adequate expertise in. This is particularly true in the smallest cities where market research on consumer tastes and preferences is lacking and thus helps flush out smaller-scale inefficiencies.

Refranchising also works to establish a greater number of restaurants over a greater area to mitigate any inefficiencies at the macro level that would be of concern. Local sub-franchisors benefit from entering into an arrangement where McDonald's provides the infrastructure, intellectual property, and higher-level managerial talent to guide the success of these restaurants in their micro-market environments.

Overall, McDonald's retains the economies of scale of a large chain but benefits from the relatively independent management of geographically dispersed individual restaurants while collecting a royalty payment on gross sales without underlying cost management concerns. The incentives between McDonald's and the sub-franchisor are aligned given the latter's requirement to invest directly into the business to ensure its success. The result, generally, is accelerated market penetration and competitive advantage through a hierarchical managerial framework. It has worked in the past and McDonald's is banking on the same tried-and-proven strategy working to benefit its Chinese operations.

And although company-owned models naturally drive more revenue (profits aren't shared), the additional overhead involved in an owned-and-operated model generally entails lower margins. By franchising, without the costs (and time drain) of additional administration for thousands of restaurants, management's focus can be more effectively spent developing the company's expansion efforts in order achieve scale in the new market more quickly, broadening global brand awareness, and hastening the uptake of market share earlier to establish a competitive advantage in these markets.

The deal is in line with McDonald's business goals of refranchising an additional 4,000 restaurants and working toward a longer-term target of becoming 95% franchised (with the other 5% naturally still running under the owned-and-operated framework). Of the 2,600+ restaurants that it has in China and Hong Kong, approximately 1,750 will be refranchised. The company plans on adding an additional 1,500 restaurants to China and Hong Kong by 2022 to continue to drive revenue growth in its international operations. Franchise master agreements will span 20 years.

China's main challenges have been borne out by the supreme competition in the quick-service restaurant space, with increasing SG&A expenses in these markets working to compress margins. Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) spun off its Chinese operations to form Yum China last year and has heavily used its Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants to appeal to an increasingly middle-class consumer base in the country. McDonald's expects to take in around 6% of the gross sales from its stake in its Chinese operations over the stipulated franchise agreement period.

Japan, South Korea, and others as well?

It was announced on Thursday that McDonald's is looking to sell a 33% stake in its Japan business. Its Japan restaurants have been plagued by low/negative earnings and assorted food-safety issues, although the company has stated it expects positive earnings in this segment for the FY2016. The announcement isn't surprising considering in January 2016 McDonald's CFO Kevin Ozan mentioned that the company was looking to "explor[e] the sale of a portion of our ownership in McDonald's Japan if we identify a strategic investor who could help advance Japan's turnaround efforts and unlock our growth potential." Bids from private equity firms are expected to be taken through next week. The company's asking price has been of concern to strategic buyers in the past.

The intended transaction regarding its Chinese and Hong Kong restaurants as well as a prospective sell off of 33% of Japanese operations is unlikely to materially impact the company's cash balance. The company will also like recoup any potential temporary earnings losses from both deals that can be attributed to the business model transition (assuming they close), given the increased management focus toward expansion, penetration, and scale its Asian operations.

McDonald's is also expected to pursue additional similar divestitures in southeast Asia, with South Korea likely to come after a deal regarding its Japanese restaurants is agreed to in principle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.