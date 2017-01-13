1 Easy Step To Improve On AT&T's Dividend

Welcome to the Dividend issue of M&A Daily

AT&T

AT&T (NYSE:T) has a dividend of around 4.8%. However, if you have any of its common stock in a tax-advantaged account, you might be able to do better. They are currently buying Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) in a deal with a $13.45 arb spread which offers a 14% IRR if the deal closes by year-end. One strategy would be to sell all of your AT&T shares and replace them with TWX shares. Those shares will get $53.75 in cash and another $53.75 in T shares subject to a collar.

The deal's regulatory hurdles are surmountable. The regulators likely to face this deal are likely to be less aggressive than their Obama administration predecessors. The political sensitivity is mostly limited to CNN, which could be sold if necessary to appease President Elect Trump's Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) fury.

Once you get back your stake in T, you will get the same dividend you did before, but with a lower cost/denominator than the shares you swapped out (so a higher yield relative to your cost). If you are particularly enthusiastic about AT&T and Time Warner, you could even consider doubling the number of dollars allocated to Time Warner (since the position size will be reduced by about half if and when the cash component of the proceeds is distributed to shareholders).

Western

HSR was re-filed on January 11 for the Western (NYSE:WNR) acquisition by Tesoro (NYSE:TSO).

Level 3

HSR was re-filed on January 12 for the CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) acquisition of Level 3 (NASDAQ:LVLT).

Endurance

The EU cleared the Sompo (OTCPK:SMPNY) acquisition of Endurance (NYSE:ENH).

WCI

The S-4 has been declared effective for the Lennar (NYSE:LEN) acquisition of WCI (NYSE:WCIC).

Surgical Care

Today is the HSR filing deadline for the UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) acquisition of Surgical Care (NASDAQ:SCAI).

Neustar

Today is the preliminary proxy and FCC filing deadline for the Golden Gate acquisition of Neustar (NYSE:NSR). The go-shop expires today, too; no alternative bids are anticipated.

Rubicon

Facing unrelenting competition from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) is crossing the point of no return on a sale process. They are working with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Rubicon is backed by News Corp (NWS/NWSA).

Pandora

Sirius (NASDAQ:SIRI) is interested in getting in Pandora's (NYSE:P) box. More to come in future editions of M&A Daily…

Elsewhere on Seeking Alpha

Beyond Seeking Alpha

Sifting the World Reviews

Heads and Shoulder Above the Rest When I first started using the internet to research investment opportunities it seemed like a lot of the articles I initially found were of low quality and published by Fools. I was fortunate to eventually find SeekingAlpha.com where there was a better chance of finding articles of higher quality that helped me continue to develop my ability to find inefficiencies in the market. During the course of the past year I had the good fortune to be given access to Sifting the World. Sifting the World has given me the opportunity to listen to and occasionally lightly participate in the efforts to gather high quality information about current and possibly developing inefficiencies in the market. I would be hard pressed to think of a better investing community to be part of in the realm of attempting to find market inefficiencies. I would strongly recommend joining this community to those that are interested in the realms of merger arbitrage and value investing that have sufficient assets to put the knowledge that can be found here to use. I would not recommend this community to technical analysts because Sifting the World deals with the realms of facts and current logical possibilities.

And

Well worth the money - investment ideas and an education all in one My StW subscription has proven well worth the money and easily pays for itself. It puts at my disposal an investment team that is creative and looks in unusual places for possibilities that have not yet been unearthed and that I never would have examined. Each exclusive idea comes a bit of a head start before the idea is shared with a wider audience, allowing time to take an earlier position. StW explains the rationale behind the investment, how it got to its current (and opportune) lower pricing, the possible upside and downside and likelihood of it moving in either direction. The ideas are not only actionable, they are educational. Depending on the size of your position, it doesn't take many to cover the subscription cost and then some. Chris is remarkably quick in responding to subscriber questions - a rarity when dealing with someone whose time is in such demand between astute research and prolific writing/sharing. Note: This service is not well suited to quick trading of positions; the investments are of the mid-longer term variety and need to be held for a while.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWX, RUBI, P, SIFTING THE WORLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Chris DeMuth Jr and Andrew Walker are portfolio managers at Rangeley Capital. We invest with a margin of safety by buying securities at discounts to their intrinsic value and unlocking that value through corporate events. To maximize returns for our investors, we reserve the right to make investment decisions regarding any security without notification except where notification is required by law. This post may contain affiliate links, consistent with the disclosure in such links. We manage diversified portfolios with a multi-year time horizon. Positions disclosed in articles may vary in sizing, hedges, and place within the capital structure. Disclosed ideas are related to a specific price, value, and time. If any of these attributes change, then the position might change (and probably will).