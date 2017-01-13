China Market Intervention Only Strengthens Market Consensus

The severe CNH funding squeeze and recent shift in offshore/onshore demand is more technical than fundamental; in hindsight, it should have been expected.

The prevailing market consensus of long USDCNY/USDCNH should remain the dominant market narrative for some time not least because of recent actions by the PBoC but because of structural and technical factors that still remain.

Bitcoin Hysteria: Making Mountains Out of Molehills

Last week, Chinese government hysteria over Bitcoin as a perceived threat to the yuan had reached an apex; it was the perfect type of opportunity for investors to take advantage of. Now, after announcing that it would "investigate" the popular Chinese exchanges BTCC, Huobi, and OKCoin, it seems the PBoC is not done with Bitcoin yet. Along with all of the associated fears of increased regulation and oversight, some have even speculated that this may mark the end of Bitcoin as we know it (i.e. via some sort of 'split' between Chinese Bitcoin and global Bitcoin).

From what we know, on the surface, dialogue between the CEOs of the various exchanges and the PBoC has been amicable, with the executives generally aligned in the view that remaining open to increased oversight is only positive for Bitcoin in the long-term. Discussions around the possibility of a "third-party platform" to monitor the Bitcoin exchanges remain at a "theoretical stage". However, of course, it is this speculation that the Chinese government may seek to separate Chinese miners/exchanges from the broader global network that has severely hurt the Bitcoin thesis.

Bitcoin is no threat to China nor does it contribute to capital flight in any significant manner. Ultimately, China's is a benign action that only serves to make the case for cryptocurrencies free from government interference stronger not weaker.

Unfortunately, with the dollar rally and short RMB consensus trade losing steam recently as well, it may seem, at least in the moment, that the PBoC has "won". However, once again, I feel inclined to defend the consensus trade because of various technical and structural factors that simply have not changed. China still cannot fight its own markets forever.

Offshore Short Squeeze: Cutting Off One's Nose To Spite The Face

China can choke offshore funding and force liquidation of long USD positioning all it wants by:

Raising FX implied yields to punitive levels

Restricting cross border yuan outflows

Forcing SOEs to tighten money market supplies

It can manipulate flows into alternative investments (e.g. Bitcoin; gold) by regulating/investigating free exchanges or limiting trading activity. And China can also reconstitute the CFETS basket or deliberately inflate its fix to reduce dollar pressure.

They can perform these actions as much as they like, but they do not change anything substantial; if anything, these gimmicks only serve to worsen the situation. China's foreign currency reserves are still running dangerously close to the recommended reserve ratio, and capital flows are still biased to leave the country... only true structural changes can change these facts.

In regards to the massive offshore short squeeze, in hindsight, it should have been expected. USD calls/CNH puts (e.g. long USDCNH) had become the consensus trade and speculators were rushing in to bet on increased CNY/CNH spread and volatility. Trading had become too biased and complacent, which is something China does not like.

China likes to punish complacency in the offshore market, esp. now via indirect means, such as choking money market funding rates through Hong Kong, as opposed to direct deval, in order to affect the onshore market. By attacking the offshore market in one fell swoop, China hopes to destroy speculators' willingness to participate in the market in ways that may be counter to its objectives; after all, who would want to trade in an environment in which catastrophic losses could occur by one stroke of a government pen?

However, these indirect actions stifle liquidity at home, which could be even more dangerous to the stability of the Chinese financial system at a time when China's credit growth is being called into question.

The onshore investor community is heavily long fixed income and the interbank community has deployed quite a bit of leverage in expanding their balance sheets. For [the PBoC] to either tighten monetary policy explicitly or tighten onshore liquidity conditions through either onshore or offshore liquidity measures in the interest rate and foreign exchange markets, there will be a significant impact on investor liquidity onshore. -- Eric Robertsen, head of global macro strategy and foreign-exchange research at Standard Chartered

Conclusion

Ultimately, the bullish USD-G10 thesis is still here, HIBOR rates have eased rapidly, FX forwards still point to RMB weakness (1y CNH forward @ 7.17), and market expectations have not changed one bit.

... we continue to expect the CNY to depreciate this year and maintain our forecasts of 7.06 and 7.33 in 3m and 12m. -- Credit Suisse

And now, with Trump threatening China on trade and possibly enacting fiscal stimulus, this only strengthens the long dollar/short renminbi consensus.

Ultimately, if China wants to stop capital outflows and encourage investment back into the country, it needs to actually commit to liberalization, not simply pay lip service to globalization or internationalizing the yuan. Otherwise, continued market intervention only begets more problems and strengthens the market consensus. If China does not stop with these actions, it may eventually lead to a true financial crisis moment à la the '97 Asian financial crisis.

