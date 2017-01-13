Foot Locker: Why I Am Adding Right Now

Remember when I told you there was rare opportunity in the stock of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) this spring? Had you purchased then, you would have seen a 40% gain, up until a few weeks ago. However, in the past three weeks, shares have pulled back from nearly $80 to under $70. The 13% drop is another opportunity to buy, especially before earnings are released.

Shares began to decline after fears over sales, and continued steadily after Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) blew its quarter. But I think this comparison is inappropriate, and recent data suggests Foot Locker is likely to have a strong earnings report.

Even without a strong quarterly report, on a valuation basis, FL is cheaper than its competition (Finish Line and Nike (NYSE:NKE)). The name trades at just 15 times current earnings, whereas Finish Line is well over 20 times earnings, and Nike over 23 times earnings. That is a massive difference. Further, performance has been stellar from an operational perspective, which I will also discuss. The name is out-earning its multiple, which is a strong buy signal.

Foot Locker's forward P/E is 13 times earnings, which is far less than the industry average, which is just under 20. As a whole that means FootLocker is 35% cheaper relative to the sector. Since the company is performing well, I believe the multiple can expand, offering investors the potential for 30% appreciation.

Price-to-book (3.5) and price-to-sales (1.3) are each around 30% below industry average which, so long as the name is performing (and it is), is a clear buy signal.

And I do continue to believe the company will perform. Why? Well, I recently read a nice piece that discussed holiday sales at major retailers. While Nike was highlighted, a number of retailers carrying Nike's products were also cited. Every retailer in the report had documented strong growth in footwear, outerwear and athletic wear sales. Retail has been a tough on investors, and competition is fierce, but the data suggests that, unlike other companies, Foot Locker will have a decent report.

Foot Locker's major source of revenue is footwear. The report states that sales of Nike shoes were up across all channels. This matched Finish Line's earnings report (yes, the same one that caused a decline in FL's stock price), where the lone bright spot was an increase in footwear sales.

The data aside, what immediately attracts me to Foot Locker is that the growth of the company outpaces its trading multiple. That is a classic value signal. This well managed company's recent performance has been stellar. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, Foot Locker has consistently delivered since I got behind the name.

What do I mean? In Q3 2016, the company reported net income of $157 million ($1.17 per share). The company grew its earnings by 105% over Q3 2015. Digging deeper, we see that same-store sales were incredibly strong. This is a key indicator. When competitors are locking in 1-2%, or even negative growth, Foot Locker saw comps spike 4.7% year-over-year, while revenue generated at these stores jumped 5.1%. Expenses are so well controlled that gross margin improved massively to 33.9%. These positive results have been consistent with Foot Locker for quite some time.

What happens if FootLocker tanks this quarter? Well, the stock will fall but, given the already 13% decline coming into the report, I think a lot of negativity is already priced in. If it misses by a little, look for a 3% drop. If it misses both the top and bottom line (by more than 5% of consensus estimates), I will begin to worry. On the flip side, should the name surprise, look for a bounce like we saw with Nike when it reported, as it too was pricing in bad news.

Are you looking for a strong performer for 2017? Then look no further than Foot Locker, which just went on sale. I think you buy ahead of earnings, as the recent sales data is very convincing. Operationally, things remain strong. The company is cash-rich with limited debt. Should the company not blowout numbers, you are being rewarded to wait. During Q3 2016, Foot Locker repurchased 1.15 million shares of its common stock for $76.3 million. The company also recently raised its dividend. While the stock is not high-yielding by any means, there is room for dividend growth, which I expect in 2017. I am adding more under $70.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.