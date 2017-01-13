Top REIT Pays 6.5 Percent, Strong Growth, Excellent Dividend Coverage

W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is a compelling income vehicle in the net lease REIT business. Though W.P. Carey isn't cheap, the Real Estate Investment Trust's large, diversified property portfolio yields a low risk dividend that has potential to grow into the future. Further, W.P. Carey has strong dividend coverage which tilts the odds in favor of a growing yield on cost over time.

Real Estate Investment Trusts are superb income vehicles. REITs lease their properties to tenants on long term contracts, and pay shareholders - ideally - an ever increasing dividend. One of the most exciting features of a REIT investment, therefore, is the ability to profit from a rising yield on cost (constant cost basis, growing dividend payments). Real Estate Investment Trusts like W.P. Carey have shown that they can grow their real estate portfolio and cash dividends in a lot of different market environments, making them ideal investment for dividend minded investors.

W.P. Carey Business Overview

W.P. Carey runs two businesses: The lease business, and the investment management business. Leasing its properties to tenants, obviously, is the biggest cash generator for W.P. Carey, with 92 percent of the REIT's adjusted funds from operations originating from its owned real estate portfolio.

Source: W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio consists of 910 properties that are leased to 222 tenants. W.P. Carey's occupancy rate is nearly perfect, sitting at 99.1 percent, underscoring that the Real Estate Investment Trust's portfolio quality and management skills are great.

Importantly, W.P. Carey profits from a high degree of property, industry and tenant diversification. For instance, no tenant accounts for more than 5 percent of the REIT's lease payments.

Source: W.P. Carey

Very Manageable Lease Expiration Schedule

W.P. Carey's weighted average lease term is 9.4 years, and expirations are fairly evenly spread out. As a result, the REIT's lease risk is appropriately managed, and not a big issue for the REIT or its shareholders.

Source: W.P. Carey

Excellent Dividend Growth

You know how to find a quality REIT that you can trust with your money?

Look if the Real Estate Investment Trust managed to increase its dividend throughout the Great Recession! Fortunately, W.P. Carey passes the test, having grown its dividend payout steadily since becoming a publicly traded company back in the late 1990s.

Source: W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey announced a dividend raise to $0.99/share (quarterly), $3.96/share (annually) in December. Hence, an investment in W.P. Carey comes with an above average dividend yield of 6.51 percent.

Is W.P. Carey's Dividend Safe?

W.P. Carey's average AFFO payout ratio was 77 percent in the last five quarters, suggesting that the REIT can continue to grow its quarterly dividend. So, Yes, the REIT's dividend is about as safe as it gets.

Source: Achilles Research

Not Too Expensive

Quality has its price, so don't think you can gobble up shares of W.P. Carey on the cheap. On the other hand, W.P. Carey's shares are also not overpriced just yet, selling for ~11.4x Q3-16 run-rate AFFO.

Your Takeaway

W.P. Carey looks like a good deal here, largely because of the REIT's excellent occupancy rate, strong dividend coverage, and dividend growth throughout periods of high market stress. W.P. Carey should continue to grow its dividend and has more than enough cash flow to invest in the growth of its real estate portfolio, too. An investment in W.P. Carey throws off a 6.51 percent dividend. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

