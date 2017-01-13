Good News! U.S. Government Posts $28 Billion Deficit In December

The U.S. budget deficit widened to $28 billion for December 2016. This time last year the gap was $14 billion, and $587 billion for the year. See my report about that here.

Why is this good news?

The first question that comes to most people's mind is why is this good news? Deficits are bad, are they not? In a household or business, yes, they are, as it means you are spending more than you are earning and at some stage will run out of money or need a loan or a debt haircut, or bankruptcy. The government is, however, not a household or a business; it is a unique creature that can issue currency, no other entity can legally do this, it is another ball game altogether and not well understood.

The government of a currency-issuing sovereign nation, such as the U.S.A, has the privilege of printing its own money. The U.S. government can print money and buy anything that is for sale in USD. It can never run out of money in the same way that a referee at a football match can never run out of points to award for kicking goals. The U.S government is the monopoly issuer of the USD, it is the referee at the football match and we in the private sector are the players and we want to win as many points as possible and they cost the referee nothing to award, he should award as many as we deserve.

The government's deficit is the private sector's surplus and that is a simple fact of accounting. If the national debt is $20T it is because $20T of business was transacted in that year and could not have been transacted without it.

The $28B injection from the government sector into the private sector last month was an increase in the overall money supply and will result in economic growth or at worse inflation. (Inflation if it is not matched by a corresponding increase in the output of real goods and services if the economy is at one hundred percent of capacity, which it clearly is not).

The government has given the economy enough money to grow the circular flow of income by a further $28B. If the government had run a surplus it would have reduced the circular flow of income by the amount of the surplus because the private sector held the surplus as savings and these would have been drained out and lost. When the government runs a surplus the money is not "saved" in the same way as it is in the private sector, the Treasury simply lowers the amount in a column on a spreadsheet and the money ceases to exist. The GDP in that year falls by exactly that amount.

The national debt is a record of how much money the government has injected into the circular flow of income. If the government had no debt there would be no money in circulation. It is no different to the score at a football game and is merely a record of how many points the referee has awarded during the game. It is a record of how much money is in circulation and how large the circular flow of income is. The bigger the better.

Below is an excellent chart from the Calafia Beach Pundit taken from his article the $3 Trillion Dollar Gap.

In his article, the author identifies quite rightly a $3T gap in real GDP. This gap is exactly how much larger the government deficit needs to be in order for the economy to resume its historical GDP growth trend. In order to achieve full employment and an optimized economy the deficit needs to be bigger still.

Remember, the deficit equates to the number of dollars in circulation. If in a year $20T of business is transacted then there needs to be exactly that amount of dollars in circulation and they have only one supply source and that is the government because it is the monopoly supplier of the currency.

You know when the deficit is big enough when everybody that is willing and able to work has a job that they are willing and able to do.

At present, we have 4.6% official unemployment, this is relatively low. We also have a lower participation rate and in recent years the definition of unemployment has been massaged to make it appear lower than it really is. One could double the official rate to get a more accurate picture of the real situation by including all those workers classed as discouraged the U6 statistics column at FRED . In addition, we have a lot of people, they are underemployed and are willing and able to do more than they are at present. It is not their fault the job opportunities are simply not there because the economy is underfunded. It is like a swimming pool with not enough water in it for everybody to have a swim, we need the pool manager to put some more water in and enlarge the pool to allow more people to take part. Water falls free from the sky and money can be created free at the stroke of a keyboard at the U.S Treasury. The analogy holds.

So what can we expect to happen now?

It is a fact of accounting that the U.S. circular flow of income has grown last month by $28B. This will result in more employment of real resources of all kinds from people through to capital. Aggregate demand must rise.

It is the nature of the spending that makes the difference. Was the money spent on employing real resources to make productive capital that in turn made the economy larger and more productive, things such as education, health, transport infrastructure, communications. Or was the money spent on non-productive items such as guns, bombs, tanks and large standing armies that consume real resources while not adding to them?

If the money has been spent wisely then inflation will not result, money will retain its value even though there is more of it in circulation because the asset backing behind the currency has risen with it. The hard work of every single participant in the economy backs the USD and that is far more valuable and dynamic than gold. Inflation can only arise if aggregate demand exceeds aggregate supply, that is the economy is at one hundred percent capacity or if the productive base of the economy is in some way reduced while the stock of money remains unchanged or increases. This happened in Zimbabwe when farming land was redistributed to non-farmers and in Weimar Germany where large industrial regions were taken over by another country. In both cases, the result was the same in that the money stock remained the same, however, the asset backing behind the money stock fell dramatically so we had the position of more dollars chasing fewer products.

If the money has been spent wisely a change in the exchange rate will not result and in fact the exchange rate may rise in line with the increase in the productive capacity of the country as expressed to the outside world by the value of its currency in exchange for theirs. There would be more real resources behind every dollar in existence. At present the USD is rising and this is a good sign. I cover that here. It is all linked.

If the money were created in the usual way by issue of a bond to commercial banks at interest, then the national debt has risen by that amount and an ongoing debt service charge has been added to future federal budgets and the private banking sector has enjoyed an exorbitant free lunch for lending the government its own money at interest. This is the same principle as if you had your neighbor lend you your own money and paid him interest for lending it to you. One would do this if one did not trust oneself or had been duped. Government spending does not need to be funded this way, it is a choice, a check and balance against spending too much. The right level of spending could also be achieved through the U.S. Treasury directly, within the constraints of democratically targeted inflation, currency and employment rates. Politicians would then be hand wringing over these rates rather than the size of the national debt, which is really only the amount of dollars in circulation at any one time and by its very nature can never go away.

So the risk-free profits of the twenty-three primary lenders that service the FOMC will increase. So share prices may increase slightly for these banks. [Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), Citi (C), JPMorgan (JPM) and the nineteen others]. At present the share prices for these banks are surging in expectation of being able to provide the Governments own money to itself at interest to fund the massive capital works planned by the incoming President. Massive fiscal spending is exactly what is required and spending it on infrastructure is an excellent idea, by why do it at interest?

Politicians hand wringing about the size of the national debt in the media and calling for a deficit reduction and return to a balanced budget and surplus. (This sounds good but is the opposite of what is required because it shrinks the money supply and the circular flow of income and reduces the economy's ability to grow). At present central banks across the world have admitted that they have reached the end of their monetary stimulus efforts and are calling for governments to help with growth via fiscal policies. Fiscal policies mean spending money into the economy on real productive capacity and not simply adjusting interest rates and increasing private bank federal reserve accounts with which private banks buy treasuries and speculate on foreign currency, but tend not to lend out as intended. When private banks buy treasuries with the excess reserves they have been given all they are doing is moving the money from their checking account at the Federal Reserve to a savings account at the Federal Reserve. It does not equate to more loans to Main Street. The private banks pay less interest on the reserves in their checking accounts than the amount of interest earned in their Treasury saving account and is a risk free return. There is an argument that by raising the reserve rate to more will encourage the banks to find alternate investments such as lending to Main Street. The reality is that a bank's loaning ability is not limited to the reserves that it holds, a bank's ability to lend is only limited by the number of credit worthy borrowers it is able to lend to and who want to lend. Loans create deposits in the accounts of the borrowers and the bank then goes to the discount window at the Fed, or the interbank market, and the amount of the loan is generated in the banks' reserve account at the Fed and the money comes into being. At some stage the debt is repaid and the whole transaction nets to zero. The only way that additional "fresh-water" money can enter the circular flow and stay there is if the government spends it into the economy in the form of deficit spending, the gap between tax income and government spending. The same result could have been achieved by levying zero taxes and then net spending the difference into the economy.

The point is that all money comes from the government treasury even when it is created by a private bank as a loan to a private person or business. This is a fact, this is how finance and money work. An alternative to creating money by debt financing at interest is to spend the money directly without the involvement of private banks. This was done successfully by President Lincoln in the civil war and was known as "Greenbacking". President Lincoln had no choice. The private banks would only lend to him at very high rates and then it occurred to him that he was the monopoly supplier of the currency and so supplied some and won the civil war. Between 1933 and 1945 the Germans "greenbacked" (Mark-backed?) their economy as well. The war years aside, the time between 1933 and 1939 eliminated record unemployment and inflation and is now known as State Capitalism. If this was done, private banks, insurance and rating agencies would be sidelined and could only look on as money was created and put to use without them and their questionable overhead cost. I am not suggesting that the government nationalize businesses or start competing with them, what it can do is lend to them directly and partner with them for public infrastructure projects.

While the circular flow of income is increasing, the chance of an economic recession is much lower. Generally, a recession cannot take place during a real expansion of the circular flow of income. The government is the source of all money. Recessions are caused by the government running budgetary surpluses that contract the circular flow of income, less money in circulation must result in unemployment of real resources of all kinds, both people and capital. Deflation also results as each dollar gains in value for the simple fact that there are less in circulation. The level of water in the swimming pool becomes lower and less people can participate who are willing and able to do so. They want to swim but the water is not there, it is not their fault it is the fault of the pool manager not doing his job. We have a new pool manager now let us hope that he is a good one and not too stingy with the water.

"Honey I shrank the economy." As the chart shows Clinton's plan was to drain all the money out of the economy. "It's the economy, stupid."

The Clinton administration ran a much-celebrated surplus in the late 1990s as did the Coolidge administration in the 1920s. Both successfully shrinking the money supply, letting water out of the swimming pool, until the economy tanked. The Clinton era surplus led to the dot-com crash and the Coolidge surplus led to the Great Depression.

Good that we are not shrinking the economy at the moment with similar policies. What we need are wise deficit owls, not doves and hawks bickering among themselves.

Sectoral Analysis

A nations balance of accounts can be expressed by the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

The community, business and the stock market is located in P.

For P to expand in needs the balance of inputs from G and X to be positive and a negative balance contracts P.

When one makes a sectoral analysis of the U.S.A one notices the following:

Government Sector

The chart below shows the near term income flows to P from the Government sector.

One notices that the budget has been net adding to private sector, but that the net add is declining. This is not a good trend.

The long term picture is shown below:

Long term the image is almost a reflection of itself with periods of rising and falling deficits. Note how net surpluses preceded the dotcom crash of 2000 and then the GFC of 2008. At present one sees that the trend is a declining level of deficit spending as less money is injected into the economy each year by the government sector. What the government does not put in the private cannot hold as an asset or circulate as an income.

For the private sector to expand in the face of a net drain of funds from it to the government sector over time it needs a net add from the external sector to make up the difference.

External Sector

The near term balance of trade picture is shown below:

The trend is not good and shows a net drain of funds out of the private sector as we import more than we export. The long term trend is the same and is shown below:

Long term the balance of trade picture is dismal and shows decades of net outflows from the private sector. Worse still is that the trend is for an ever greater net drain.

Another source of external funds are capital flows. That is foreigners investing money in America and vice versa. The short term capital flow picture is shown below:

The near term picture shows a more or less balanced capital flow situation. The long term capital flow picture is shown below:

The long term picture is better and shows that up until about 2013 there was a net flow of capital to America. People overseas saw America as a good investment and bought things there, that changed after 2013 to a mixed picture.

The bottom line is that a country with a negative external balance of accounts cannot run a government surplus budget as it would be further contracting the private sector. This contraction of the private sector is reflected in declining business, unemployment, crumbling infrastructure and a less educated and less healthy population. This is not a good base going forward.

A nation with an external deficit must run a government deficit that at the very least makes up for the net drain from the external sector. To move forward and expand the private sector such a government needs to match the external deficit PLUS inject enough money into the economy to provide for full employment and thereby a strong aggregate demand.

One might ask how has America gotten this far since the GFC in the face of a continuing net drain on the private sector from the external sector and a declining expansionary spend from the government sector?

The answer is private debt.

The chart below shows the level of household debt to GDP in America:

The chart shows that the average American household has a lot of debt. The debt peaked in 2007 at near 100% and has since declined to around 80%. It is no wonder that despite low interest rates credit issue rates are flat to declining as most people are already "all loaned up". No matter how cheap you make loans if the market is saturated then you will not sell any more loans just because they are cheap. To borrow money people need confidence in the future and I do not believe they have that. It also makes no macroeconomic sense for the FOMC to raise interest rates in the face of the high level of household debt AND falling credit demand.

In contrast to government debt, private debt really matters as it kills aggregate demand stone dead. We are in a protracted balance sheet recession. The spending gap created by external deficits and government surpluses has been made good by the private sector through debt, the problem is that this transaction nets to zero over the long term as the debt is repaid. Loans create deposits and generate reserves at the Fed. Repaid loans extinguish deposits and destroy financial assets at the Fed. The process is now rolling back the other way after topping out in the GFC.

Personal saving rates are also in long term decline as the chart below shows:

Savings have been in steady decline since the mid 1970's and reached an all time low in the mid 2000s whereupon there was a change in trend and a small rise in savings as people sought to deleverage after the GFC experience. This mirrors the decline in consumer debt shown in the consumer debt to GDP chart above.

So with an external net drain and a heavily indebted consumer aggregate demand can only be held up by government spending and that is a fact of sector balance accounting. There is no way around it.

