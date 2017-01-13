JPMorgan Chase: You Can Take That To The Bank

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is the largest bank in the United States by assets and I have been bullish on the name. This is especially true given my many past analyses in the financial sector that suggest rising interest rates will be a huge benefit to the name. What do I look for in a name like this? Well, it's about the performance. I am not looking for massive growth. The company is far too large for that. But I am looking for slow and steady growth. Growth that leads to performance not just on the top and bottom lines but also in several key metrics that I follow closely for all major banks. The bank has recovered from the Great Recession. Is it firing on all cylinders like it was pre-recession? No, none of the banks are, but they are definitely getting there. This is evidenced by today's earnings report.

I was happy that JPMorgan saw a top and bottom line beat against analyst estimates in its Q4 2016 quarter. Managed revenue came in at $24.3 billion, which was a beat versus analyst estimates by a strong $380 million and was up 2.4% year over year. This is now the fifth quarter in a row of outperformance. You can take that to the bank. Earnings themselves were pretty strong, considering the operating climate. Net income was $6.7 billion, up from last quarter's $6.3 billion. On a per share basis, they came in at $1.71 per share, which beat estimates by a whopping $0.27.

While those headline numbers matter, I must remind you that I am always on the lookout for several key figures such as loan and deposit growth. Well, the bank saw healthy growth in deposits which were up 11% year over year, or $55 billion, while average core loan balances were up 14% year over year, and set a new record. Further, credit card sales volume was up 14%, while merchant processing volume spiked 10% year over year. The company continues to deliver growth in these critical measures. When we factor in the interest income, the loans and the associated expenses, the company delivered an efficiency ratio of 56%, which is strong, and improved this year. Overall, this is a magnificent series of indicators. Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, commented on the financial results:

"Our results this quarter were a strong end to another record year, reflecting our intense client focus and solid performance across our businesses. In the Consumer business, we had double digit growth in deposits and core loan balances, our credit card sales volume was a record, and for the year we had over $1 trillion of merchant processing volume. We saw continued momentum from the third quarter in CIB with strong Markets results across products. Asset Management and Commercial Banking both grew loans and deposits nicely in a competitive environment. 2016 demonstrated the strength and depth of our platform with record net income and EPS in an increasingly complex global environment. We grew market share in virtually all of our businesses and showed expense discipline while continuing to invest for the future. Building upon our strong new product offerings, we continue to deepen relationships with U.S. households and continue to achieve high customer satisfaction scores."

The financial cycle upswing is underway. Many on the sidelines may have missed the first few innings but there is plenty of game left. I see the stock continuing to rise in line with performance. The only impediment that I think would really knock the stock back is a broader market sell-off, or revelations that the Fed will not raise rates. Many are banking on the rate hikes, no pun intended. Myself included. Many metrics are moving in the right direction, and I think this name continues to be a winner moving forward.

