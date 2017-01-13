Real Estate Weekly: REITs Pause After Weak Rent Growth And Mixed Retail Data

Axiometrics data showed that apartment rent growth continued to decellerate amid rising supply levels. Rents grew just 2.1% in December from a year ago, the lowest level since 2010.

“Big-ticket” purchases such as cars and home improvement continue to be strong. We theorize that once these lower-level needs are satisfied, consumers may shift more towards traditional retail goods.

Department of Commerce retail data, though, was slightly disappointing. Department store sales continued to struggle while online sales gained 13% this year.

REITs ended the week lower by 2%, dragged down by the storage, mall, and apartment sectors. Homebuilders gained 1% while the S&P 500 was essentially unchanged.

Weekly Review

The REIT ETF indexes (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and (NYSEARCA:IYR) finished the week lower by 2%, coming off two consecutive weeks of 2% gains. Meanwhile, S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) was essentially unchanged. Construction ETFs were up on the week. The commercial construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) rose 0.6% while the homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) rose 1.2%.

Click to enlarge

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 12pm Friday)

Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (NYSEARCA:REM) finished the week lower by 0.5% and the international real estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) fell 0.5%. Through two weeks of 2017, REITs are essentially unchanged, slightly underperforming the S&P 500. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%.

Click to enlarge

The 10-Year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:IEF) was essentially unchanged this week, but mid-week movements showed a very similar pattern to last week. After a steep decline in yields through Thursday, the 10Y recovered after the hotter-than-expected PPI data on Friday.

Click to enlarge

Rolling 20-day correlations between REITs and the 10-Year Treasury reached record highs earlier this month, but fell slightly over the past two week.

Click to enlarge

This week, the market-implied odds of a March rate hike fell slightly from 25% to 24%. REIT investors have been forced to watch the Fed very closely over the past several years.

Click to enlarge

(CME Group)

Sector Performance

Click to enlarge

Storage REITs were the laggards on the week, continuing a dismal trend that began in mid-2016. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), Extra Space (NYSE:EXR), CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) were all down over 5%.

Mall REITs struggled after a strong month of December. Lower-quality mall REITs were the worst performers. CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) and Pennsylvania REIT were both down nearly 6%.

The Yield REIT sectors underperformed after a three-week stretch of outperformance. The net lease sector was led to the downside by Verreit, (NYSE:VER), National Retail (NYSE:NNN), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), and Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC). Healthcare also underperformed led down by Omega (NYSE:OHI), HCP (NYSE:HCP), Welltower (NYSE:HCN) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR).

Click to enlarge

Apartments and student housing underperformed this week as well, led to the downside by Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), Camden (NYSE:CPT), and AIV (NYSE:AIV). Rent data continues to show rental growth has significantly moderated or even turned negative in recent months.

Hotels were the lone positive sector on the week. Sunstone (NYSE:SHO) and Pebblebrook (NYSE:PEB) both gained over 1%.

Economic Data

This was a fairly busy week for both macroeconomic data, headlined by retail sales data on Friday. The major headlines were the surging NFIB Small Business Optimism, the continued fall in mortgage rates, strong jobless claims data, hotter-than-expected Producer Prices and consumer inflation expectations, and conflicting retail sales reports from the NRF and the Commerce Department.

Click to enlarge

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Every week, we like to dive deeper into some of the more interesting trends we see occurring in the real estate markets.

Retail Sales

The headline economic data release was two major retail sales releases: National Retail Federation holiday sales data and the Department of Commerce December retail sales.

The NRF data came in better than expected, showing a 4% gain in holiday sales. Online sales were particularly strong, as were clothing, home improvement and health/personal care.

Click to enlarge

December retail sales from the Commerce Department came in slightly weaker than expected, but continued an overall solid recent trend. Core retail sales have seen a positive increase in nine of the past eleven months.

Click to enlarge

Diving deeper into the data, we note the continued strength in motor vehicle sales, strong furniture and home improvement sales, an expected increase in online sales, and the continued disappointment from the department stores. Food services and drinking places also took a notable leg down to end an otherwise strong year. Clothing and apparel sales finally stabilized and will actually end the year up 1%.

Click to enlarge

Online sales now account for 12% of all retail sales (ex. food service), up from 8% before the recession. The "general merchandise" category, particularly the Department store subcategory, continues to bear the brunt of the pain from online sales growth. Amazon-resistant categories like health & personal stores, building materials, furniture, and food services have outperformed this year.

Click to enlarge

As we noted earlier this month, there are indications that spending on cars has come at the expense of spending on clothing and other apparel. Clothing retail sales have been in a consistent downtrend as a percent of total retail sales since the recession. This trend has been at the heart of the weakness is department stores and other clothing-focused retailers.

Click to enlarge

Cyclical factors are likely at play. Consumers have a "hierarchy of needs" and spending on each subsequent level requires the attainment of the lower level. Food, cars, education, and housing come first. Sales growth in these categories have been robust since the recession. Clothing is near the top, and perhaps as income growth rises and the lower level needs are attained, apparel sales and other recently weak categories will recover.

Mortgage Rates Decline

30-Year Mortgage rates, which tend to track movements in medium and long term Treasury bonds, again declined this week. Mortgage rates surged after the election on higher interest rates, but have retreated significantly off of the recent highs.

Click to enlarge

Consumer Sentiment

December Consumer Sentiment data showed that consumers continue to be confidence in current and future economic conditions. Sentiment of current conditions rose slightly while expectations declined slightly, the net result being a one-tenth decline in the sentiment index. These levels remain at their highest since 2004.

Click to enlarge

Rent Growth Decelerating

Axiometrics published their December 2016 Market Trends report showing that rent growth continued to slow in December. National annual effective rent growth rose just 2.1% in December over a year ago, the lowest annual rent growth since July 2010.

Click to enlarge

Labor Markets Continue To Show Strength

Labor markets have shown signs of continued strength. Initial jobless claims data was better than expected. The four-week average of jobless claims remains near the lowest levels since the 1970s.

Click to enlarge

JOLTs Job Openings data came in slightly weaker than expected, but the trend continues to be solid nonetheless. There are currently 5.5 million job openings, up from 2.4 million at the end of the recession in 2009. Many of these jobs are in the skilled trades (specialty construction in particular), possibly as a result of an education system that incentives traditional "liberal arts" degrees rather than skilled trades.

Click to enlarge

Bottom Line

We wrote earlier this week about a "Dogs of the REITs" strategy that we discovered earlier this year. Read: " This Contrarian Strategy Crushed The Index in 2016." This strategy involves buying the four weakest REIT sectors of the preceding year. Last year, investors would have bought the Hotel, Healthcare, Office, and Industrial REIT sectors. In 2016, investors in this strategy outperformed the index by 10.31%. Since 1994, investors have achieved over 2% of annual outperformance with a lower standard deviation. To employ the strategy this year, investors would buy the Self-Storage, Retail, Residential, and Healthcare REIT sectors.

We discussed limitations of the practical application of the strategy, noting that we believe that there are fundamental underpinnings behind the outperformance of this strategy. Behavioral biases and career risk issues tend to result in analysts and fund managers clustering into the winners after a period of strong performance and dumping the losers after particularly weak performance. In theory, this would result in the pattern that we see: stocks over-correct to the downside, followed by a recovery in the following year.

We will continue to follow our mock "Dogs of the REITs" portfolio throughout the year and update readers every couple months.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPT, CUBE, EQR, EXR, PSA, OHI, STOR, SHO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.