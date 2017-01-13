The Russian Market Overvalues The Trump Factor

Despite Trump's friendly declarations, Russia is being pushed into a new arms race, which it is not ready for, given the state of its economy.

The Russian stock market has been rallying since November 2016. In just two months, the Russian MICEX stock index reached its historical maximum, increasing by 15%, in comparison with the growth of 27% over the entire 2016. Interestingly enough, this rally started on the day when Trump's victory was announced. Later, on November 30, OPEC announced the decision to cut the oil production, which further supported the growth of the Russian stock market.

Today, the oil market shows clear signs of correction, but the Russian market continues to trade around the reached highs, without losing hope that Trump's presidency will have a positive effect on the economic situation of Russia. In my opinion, this is, putting it mildly, a revalued hope, and, taking a sober look at the long-run U.S. strategy towards Russia, I do not hold out hope of significant change in the vector of the U.S.-Russian relations. In order to prove it, let us apply a few historical analogies.

In late December, Barack Obama signed the U.S. budget for 2017, and this time it's not an ordinary event. The fact is that Barack Obama approved the funding for placing missile defense elements in space. It is noteworthy that over eight years of his presidency, Barack Obama three times vetoed such bills passed by Congress, referring to high costs and reluctance to complicate relations with Russia and China. It is also worth adding that the budget was approved by the Republican Congress, and after Trump officially becomes the president, he will not be able to revoke the law. Moreover, I think he doesn't want to do that since Trump repeatedly said the United States must strengthen and expand its nuclear capability.

It is worth noting that not all U.S. experts believe in the effectiveness of the new military strategy. However, they agree that this is a new round of the arms race, which is able to complicate the relationship with both Russia and China.

And now I'd like to go back 30 years ago and refresh the memory on the Strategic Defense Initiative, launched by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, more known as "Star Wars," which also allowed for the placement of missile defense elements in space. This program officially lasted 10 years, and, despite the fact that it did not bring tangible practical results, it drawn the Soviet Union into the arms race and led to overstress of the military-industrial complex, as well as the whole country's economic life.

As of 1989, the USSR's military expenditures were only 40% lower than that of the United States. In the meantime, the GDP of the USSR at that time was three times lower than the GDP of the United States.

As a result, the Soviet economy could not withstand the competition with the capitalist economy, which resulted in the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Perhaps, Reagan's "Star Wars" program was not the deciding factor here, but it still made an undeniable contribution to this process.

And now, 30 years later, the story is repeating - in fact, the United States is reviving the "Star Wars" program, at the time when Russia is going through the economic crisis caused by the decline in oil prices and financial sanctions, most of which were initiated by the United States.

The current Russian GDP is below the level of 2010, and in these circumstances, the country continues to increase the military spending. According to UN, just over 2015, the military spending in Russia grew by 48%.

Given that the current level of technology allows the United States to believe in the practical success of the "Star Wars" stronger than during Reagan's time, Russia won't be able to stand aloof from this process and will be forced to react one way or another, using all the reserves, that will further complicate its economic situation.

Donald Trump systematically praises for Vladimir Putin and promises to find a common language with him. But the actions of Congress, where the majority belongs to the Republicans, reveal a clear and consistent anti-Russian orientation. It also stands to mention that Rex Tillerson, Trump's secretary of state nominee, characterized Russia's actions against Ukraine as a military aggression, and also called the economic sanctions against Russia "a powerful tool." And Trump himself already admits the possibility that Russia initiated the cyber attacks and speaking more carefully about the probable thawing in relations between the two superpowers.

In my opinion, in the best-case scenario, Trump will cancel some personal sanctions against Russian citizens imposed by Obama, and that will be that. The key financial sanctions against Russia will remain until the Crimean issue is resolved, and I highly doubt there will be a rapid progress. In parallel, Russia will have to respond to a new round of the arms race, which will further complicate its economic situation.

Therefore, in my opinion, the Russian investors should not hope that Trump's presidency will be able to ease the economic situation in Russia. At least in the economic context, Russia should prepare for tough times. I expect that against this background, the Russian stock market will experience correction even before Trump's inauguration, in the result of which the MICEX index will drop below the level of 2,000 p.

