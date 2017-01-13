Ferrari Hits $60 But Why?

Since coming public, Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has continued to amaze. We all know about the racing and brand pedigree - which is second to none - and those things add to the aura of Ferrari and what makes it so great. There is no car marque anywhere in the world that elicits the same sort of admiration and respect but can those things translate into a higher stock price? As I write this, Ferrari is hitting $60 per share, a level that I have referred to in the not-so-distant past as expensive. The stock is now going for 25 times forward earnings and while that doesn't necessarily sound like much, remember that this is a car manufacturer we're talking about. That is typically the land of 6 to 9 forward PE ratios and while Ferrari is in no way typical, how much is too much?

Ferrari hasn't seen a meaningful pullback since July when it hit a low of $38. That seems like an enormous bargain at this point but since that time, the stock has gone up in a nearly straight line better than 50% and as I said, sits at $60 once again. This is right at the level where its first trades were made and I chastised the stock at the time, saying $60 was a ludicrous, IPO-hyped price. The situation has certainly changed since then but has it been enough?

For one thing, Ferrari is making better progress than I originally expected with respect to sales growth as well as margins. Ferrari's margins are better than anyone, anywhere that has anything to do with making cars. Its profitability is beyond the industry standard; rather, it seems like Ferrari is doing something other than making cars with margins as strong as they are. This is certainly part of the reason why Ferrari's stock is valued so much more highly than the rest of the group and I don't discount that fact at all. Ferrari is a very well managed, superior player in this space and that is worth something.

But as good as its margins are, Ferrari faces something very few in the field do and that is a production ceiling. Ferrari can charge so much for its cars - in part - because production runs are limited. That means that at roughly 9K cars per year, there isn't a great deal Ferrari can do to boost volume without completely rethinking its handmade-in-Maranello model. Ferrari can never be a high volume marque and of course, it has no ambition for such things. And while I get that and it is central to the model and mystique that is Ferrari, it also means volume gains are hard to come by.

The argument that the stock is cheap because there are growth opportunities in China or elsewhere discount the fact Ferrari already sells all of the cars it can make and that it could very well sell more; the bottleneck is production capacity. Adding the ability to sell in China isn't going to change that and although perhaps it will help pricing if demand continues to exceed capacity, there are still only so many cars it can make. Hand crafting 9,000 cars per year is a tough job in the first place and while Ferrari is doing an admirable job - continuing to make the best cars in the world - there is a limit. Besides, if Ferrari were to double its production - just as an example - the exclusivity that Ferrari buyers crave would be diminished. That would reduce Ferrari's coveted secondary market prices and the model begins to break down from there. In short, assuming Ferrari can just ratchet up production is false. It could certainly open another factory but this goes against the principles of Enzo Ferrari that said you always want to leave the market wanting more. If you mass produce, you aren't doing that and Ferrari will never put itself in that position.

Expectations have come up in the past couple of months and Ferrari is now slated to grow sales at 7% next year and EPS at 11%. That implies further margin growth and while I'm on board with that, continuing to expect record high margins to increase over and over again is a tough position to defend. The next few years, Ferrari's EPS growth is expected to accelerate to 19% annually, a very tough expectation indeed. While it is clear that pricing and margins are strengths for Ferrari, the limitations on production capacity will make it very difficult to produce that kind of growth every single year. That means that even if you assume Ferrari can hit 19% EPS every year - I have my doubts - the forward multiple is still 1.3X that level so it isn't exactly cheap.

I think investors have been caught up in the rally in Ferrari and have taken it too far. I've been bullish on Ferrari in the past so it isn't like I'm looking for an excuse to tear it down. I'm just seeing a very expensive stock with a limit to how much product can be produced and extremely high expectations. Those things aren't exactly ideal for a long position and as much as I love the product and the racing teams, the stock is pricing in way too much. I think it is time to sell if you're long and if it goes much higher, I may do the unthinkable and short Ferrari. There are far too many ways this valuation can go wrong and not a lot of ways it can go right.

