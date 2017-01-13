U.S. Fund-Flows Weekly Report: U.S. Funds Shed Assets For The Second Consecutive Week

By Patrick Keon

Thomson Reuters Lipper's fund macro-groups (including both mutual funds and exchange-traded funds [ETFs]) suffered net outflows of $13.8 billion for the fund-flows week ended Wednesday, January 11. Money market funds (-$21.1 billion) were responsible for all the weekly outflows, while the other three fund macro-groups took in net new money. Taxable bond funds paced the inflows with an increase of $3.9 billion, followed by equity funds (+$2.4 billion) and municipal bond funds (+$974 million).

The two-month rally in the equity markets driven by the surprise presidential election results stalled somewhat during the week. Both the S&P 500 Index (+0.20%) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.06%) managed to post small gains for the week, but the Dow continued to fall short of the psychologically significant 20,000-point threshold. The Dow came within one point of the barrier during intra-day trading on January 6 and closed within fifty points of the mark on January 11. With some analysts believing the rally may be near its end because the markets are overbought, Dow 20,000 may not be breached in the near future.

Equity ETFs were responsible for all the net inflows into the equity group (+$3.3 billion), while equity mutual funds had net outflows of $916 million. The largest individual positive flows on the ETFs side of the ledger belonged to PowerShares QQQ (QQQ, +$639 million), followed closely by iShares Core S&P MidCap (IJH, +$621 million) and iShares Core S&P Small-Cap (IJR, +$554 million). Domestic equity funds (-$1.3 billion) were once again responsible for all the net outflows for equity mutual funds as nondomestic equity funds took in $357 million of net new money. Domestic equity funds had suffered net outflows of over $228 billion for 2016, while nondomestic equity funds saw just $27 billion net leave.

The net inflows into taxable bond funds this past week were relatively evenly split between ETFs (+$2.2 billion) and mutual funds (+$1.7 billion). Corporate investment-grade debt funds won the day for taxable bond mutual funds with net inflows of $2.8 billion, their third highest net inflows of all time and the highest since the $3.5 billion for the fund-flows week ended October 1, 2014. The results for the group were a continuation from 2016 during which it had annual net inflows of $76 billion and took in over $23 billion net during the fourth quarter. For ETFs the highest individual net inflows belonged to iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond (HYG, +$296 million) and iShares Core Total U.S. Bond (AGG, +$259 million).

The net inflows for muni bond mutual funds (+$790 million) broke an eight-week streak of net outflows during which time they saw their coffers shrink approximately $17 billion. High-yield muni debt funds (+$770 million) were responsible for the lion's share of this past week's increase.

Money market funds (-$21.1 billion) suffered their second consecutive week of net outflows. Lipper's Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Funds classification (-$18.6 billion) accounted for the bulk of the net outflows.