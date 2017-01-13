Cracks are starting to show in the market's surface.

We believe these are canaries in the coalmine for equity markets and the overall U.S. economic picture.

Since then, we have seen a slew of layoffs across the baord in several sectors.

By Parke Shall

We believe that cracks in the market's surface are starting to pop up one by one with news yesterday out of a couple corporations that layoffs would be taking place. We believe that now is the time for investors to pay careful and close attention to macroeconomic signals that we believe are pointing to the very early beginnings of both an economic downturn and what will be a move lower in the equity markets.

We are wondering if any long term stock market bulls are starting to see cracks appear in the surface of their narrative that the market can, and will, continue always going higher. While this may be true over the course of the long term, due to inflation and the Federal Reserve, at some point in this longer-term trek upward it is normal to experience small pullbacks, corrections, recessions and even depressions. These economic downturns are of differing severity and occur at different intervals. For example, small corrections happen somewhat often, like they did after Brexit and briefly after the election. These corrections were immediately bid up and were old news just days later. Depressions happen much more rarely (see: The Great Depression and almost 2008). However, it is normal for a market, even one that is artificially hopped up on the Fed's drugs, to experience downturns.

With all of our concern as analysts over the last couple of years stemming from the Federal Reserve, we almost forgot that economies actually create market downturns on their own. Of course, the Fed helps with the catalyst, perhaps rising interest rates in today's case. From there, however, the economic machine is a relatively simple equation to figure out. As interest rates go up and cost of debt increases, Americans who have overextended themselves during the last seven or eight years of cheap money will now find themselves unable to Service the debt they have taken on. When this happens, the discretionary spending of consumers gets cut off and businesses suffer. When businesses suffer, layoffs occur and when layoffs occur, it puts more pressure on the average American.

Over the past week, we have seen a slew of corporations that have made layoffs. These layoffs have come across sectors and, to us, are an indication not only that markets will be moving lower, but that they will be moving lower as a result of legitimate economic downturn. For example, we learned yesterday that Lowe's will be making layoffs,

Home improvement giant Lowe's is changing its store staffing model and will be laying off "less than 1 percent" of its employees in the near future, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday. The source did not share the exact number of layoffs. Lowe's workforce totals more than 285,000. As part of the reshuffling, Lowe's is shifting the roles and responsibilities for some of its staff and eliminating some jobs, this person said.

In addition to this, in the banking sector, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will also be making layoffs,

Morgan Stanley is cutting bonuses for investment bankers by about 15 percent and firing about 20 managing directors because fees declined last year, according to Reuters. While the layoffs were part of an annual performance review, there were more than usual, Reuters said, citing sources it didn't identify. The New York-based bank is set to pay annual bonuses next month and is cutting its global bonus pool for the equities division by as much as 4 percent, people familiar with the matter said last week.

In addition to this, once heralded technology start up Pandora (NYSE:P) also announced it will be cutting its workforce yesterday,

Pandora shares rose as much as 7 percent in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company said it would cut jobs and beat its earnings forecast. The online radio company said it would slash 7 percent of its U.S. employee base by the first fiscal quarter of this year, as a cost-cutting measure. "While making workforce reductions is always a difficult decision, the commitment to cost discipline will allow us to invest more heavily in product development and monetization and build on the foundations of our strategic investments," Pandora CEO Tim Westergren said in a statement.

And finally companies like Macy's (NYSE:M) have not only announced layoffs, but also store closings to go with them,

Macy's said Wednesday it's shutting down 68 stores and cutting more than 10,000 jobs. The announcement was issued alongside an unfavorable earnings report, showing comparable store sales dipped 2.1% last quarter. The news caused its stock to plunge nearly 10% during after-hours trading Wednesday. Macy's said it expects to layoff about 3,900 workers as a result of the upcoming store closures, and another 6,200 jobs will be cut as the company works to streamline its management team, according to a press release.

While some of the retail layoffs can be attributed to competition from online competitors, Lowe's also points to the strength of the housing market. The layoffs in the banking sector, we believe, point to the strength of the banking sector. Despite these layoffs, both Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) were able to beat earnings on Friday morning.

But we still believe that we have simply gotten ourselves into a conundrum where everybody believes that the economy is performing fine but nobody seems to be paying attention to the small details. For instance, a vast majority of jobs created over the last few years have been service sector or part time jobs. These are exactly the kind of jobs that are laid off first when companies like Lowe's decide to make discretion cuts.

Another cause for concern is the fact that the Federal Reserve doesn't even have interest rates at 1% yet. What is going to happen when this economic turmoil occurs under the watch of the Federal Reserve and rates are only at 0.75%? Negative rates? There are two options, and neither one of them are going to be pretty.

The first option, and the more likely one, is that the Federal Reserve start a new round of quantitative easing. This will not only undermine confidence in the markets and in the economy, but it will also further burden the taxpayers is the price of normal every day goods will continue to rise and the dollar will likely fall in value.

The second option is to take a hard stance under the Trump administration and finally make the determination that some bubbles have to burst in order for things to eventually get better over the course of the long term. We would love to see the Trump administration adopt this attitude and we would love to see the Federal Reserve adopt this attitude under President elect Trump. This would serve up a heaping of pain not just to most Americans, but also to equity markets. However, we would be better off after everything calms down and the worst is over with.

Neither one of these options look appealing right now. Anything that is not simply trying to continue to push equity markets higher and give the appearance that everything is fine even when it isn't is not going to be the first choice of the FOMC. However, one thing is for sure, and that is we are going to have to do something soon. With some of the delinquency data that we included in yesterday's article, coupled with the sure fire "tells" that we are seeing from different industries that the economy is slowing down, the cracks in the market will start to widen moving forward and we continue to expect a volatile next few years

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.