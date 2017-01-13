Losing My "Religion"

If you're looking for "cracks in the narrative," perhaps start with the narrative itself.

Earlier this week, I described the prevailing environment for those of us who spend our days steeped in market analysis as follows:

The repetitiveness of the news flow and the uniformity of recent research is grating on my nerves. Every day is about Trump and every note is about the same four or five crowded trades.

That, I suggested, is probably as good a reason as any to take a vacation in order to gain some perspective. "While lounging in the sand doesn't change what's trending, it does give you a bit more perspective as a writer and typically leads to more nuanced research," I added.

In the same piece, I went on to outline a few more reasons why "long USD" is the consensus trade for 2017.

To be sure, it's hard to argue with the laundry list of factors dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) bulls cite in defense of their position. But is there no other path? "You just told us the same stuff 'in other words'," one reader noted, before raising the following three rather apt questions: "Is there no other angle here? No cracks in the narrative? Long Dollar is a sure thing?"

I'll give my usual frustrating answer (and this applies to all three questions): I don't know. And no one else does either.

What I do know is that the balance of evidence suggests that if the narrative plays out as everyone thinks it will, then the dollar should go higher. Remember, we've got: 1) the growing policy divergence between the Fed and its DM counterparts with the possibility of more hikes around the corner, 2) the repatriation of overseas corporate cash that could very well be used for buybacks that will invariably inflate US shares, enticing foreign money, 3) expectations of a shift towards a protectionist trade policy, 4) still wide cross currency bases, 5) dollar positive corporate tax reform, 6) the possibility that emerging economies will attempt to pay down their USD debt early to get out ahead of anticipated dollar strength, and on, and on.

But if you're trying to find "cracks in the narrative", one place to look might simply be in traders' single-minded plunge down the same rabbit hole. That is, as I noted on Wednesday, the narrative for 2017 seemingly admits of no exceptions in the minds of market participants. It's the reflation trade all the way - stronger dollar, higher yields here we come and nothing is going to get in the way:

Click to enlarge

(Chart: Bloomberg, DoubleLine, my additions)

Treasury (NYSEARCA:TLT) short positioning is perhaps the most telling indicator of just how "consensus" this consensus has become:

Click to enlarge

(Charts: Bloomberg, DoubleLine, Deutsche Bank, CFTC)

Could the one-way nature of investor sentiment ultimately be a sign that perhaps the market is a little too sure? According to former FX trader and Bloomberg contributor Mark Cudmore, the answer to that question is "yes." Here's what Cudmore had to say on Friday morning (note the similarities to what I wrote on Wednesday):

The vast majority of market participants are showing a surprising lack of flexibility and adaptability when it comes to the Trumpflation trade. They may regret it. In the last 24 hours, I've been overwhelmed by the number of analyst notes recommending that the correction in the Trump victory-related themes - stronger dollar and higher yields as the most prominent ones -- has already gone too far and provides a great "opportunity" to add to positions They may be correct, but the incredible conviction and seeming inability to add some nuance to the view is worrying. It's verging on religious fervor, and shows a level of defensiveness that normally only comes from someone on the back-foot.

And here's what Cudmore means by "religious fervor":

(Chart: Barclays)

What's particularly interesting here is that Cudmore doesn't necessarily think the crowd is wrong. He's just surprised that no one seems to be willing to admit that even if they're right, there's still room for a correction. That is, long USD and short USTs can correct and still be the trades (my highlights):

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index remains more than 5% above where it closed on election day. It can say fall another 2%, and remain comfortably in a medium-term uptrend Similarly, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields remain more than 50 basis points higher and can drop another 20 basis points without destroying a 2017 theme of rising rates. The point is that there is room for a larger correction now without derailing full-year Trumpflation trades. But it seems the market doesn't want to countenance such a concept.

Indeed, as I noted on Thursday, the corpse of the great bond bull market isn't even cold yet. It could, like a horror movie villain left for dead, snap open its eyelids, jerk back to life, and squeeze the breath out of the massive short position shown above. Consider these charts from Citi which suggest that the trend is still intact:

Click to enlarge

(Charts: Bloomberg, Citi)

So "are there cracks in the narrative"? Perhaps not.

But that's assuming the narrative plays out as we all assume it will. And this isn't a preordained path. On that note I'll give the last word to another former FX trader turned Bloomberg contributor Richard Breslow (my highlights):

Investors don't know enough to head for new vistas en masse. No matter what the CFTC data implies. But they will. All will be revealed, but only in the fullness of time. The risk is that people will have tied themselves into so many knots that as the data begins to become dispositive, it will be ignored until everyone will be wringing their hands about how can they possibly deal at these prices.

