InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/12/17: CNBKA, LOXO, USNA

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/12/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are at a seasonal low point due to companies closing trading windows to their insiders until quarterly earnings are released. As a result, the dollar values of trades featured in our Daily Round Up articles (particularly the purchases) will likely be lower than usual through January, before picking up again early February.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

No firms.

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA);

American Outdoor Brands Corporaton (NASDAQ:AOBC);

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK);

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO), and;

Usana Health (NYSE:USNA).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Lixte Biotechnology (OTCQB:LIXT);

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B);

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ETP);

Zedge (NYSEMKT:ZDGE);

Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT);

Cell Medx (OTCQB:CMXC);

Square (NYSE:SQ);

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT);

Mistras (NYSE:MG);

Hudson Pacific (NYSE:HPP);

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);

Barracuda Netw (NYSE:CUDA), and;

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Blackstone Real Estate Partners V BO Hudson Pacific HPP S $301,920,896 2 Perone Michael D SO,DIR,BO Barracuda Netw CUDA AS $32,175,551 3 Mehra Anand DIR Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS S $21,188,324 4 Dorsey Jack CEO,CB,BO Square SQ AS $5,787,233 5 Drako Dean M BO Barracuda Netw CUDA S $4,899,000 6 Grondahl Marc DIR Planet Fitness PLNT AS $2,352,652 7 Vahaviolos Sotirios J CB,CEO,BO Mistras MG JS* $2,000,000 8 Drummond David C VP Alphabet GOOG AS $1,635,520 9 McKelvey James Morgan Jr DIR,BO Square SQ AS $1,361,700 10 Gull Global BO Usana Health USNA AS $1,220,836 Click to enlarge

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

