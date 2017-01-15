Toll Brothers: Buy On Weakness - Backlog Can Offset Near-Term Challenges

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is in the midst of struggling through some issues in the key markets of New York and California, which could drag earnings in the near term. Even with that, Toll Brothers is putting up very strong top-line and backlog numbers. If we get some stock weakness, we want to use it to buy because we think there is a lot of visibility ahead.

New York

The company brought down its pricing assumptions for a key growth market, New York. Pricing in the New York City and surrounding markets have been slowing.

Here's Toll Brothers' 10-K October 2016,

"During our review of communities for impairment in fiscal 2016 and 2015, primarily due to a lack of improvement and/or a decrease in customer demand as a result of weaker than expected market conditions, we determined that the pricing assumptions used in prior impairment reviews for three operating communities (two located in Connecticut and one in suburban New York) in fiscal 2016, and two operating communities (one located in suburban New York and one located in New Jersey) in fiscal 2015, needed to be reduced."

The New York market is important to Toll Brothers because it has been driving the company's average sale price higher. That this region is showing weakness is a short-term issue for a key growth driver.

The company has said it expects more deliveries in New York through its "City Living" division later in its fiscal year.

The front half of the year will lose the benefit of these high-priced deliveries and so will not offset the slowing New York prices. The front half is a drag to earnings while the back half should be a benefit.

Of their nationwide footprint of communities (Slide 13), 56 of 310 are in the North, where New York is a material growth driver.

California Could Still Drag But Hopefully Pick Up Later

Another swath of their total footprint is California. California is 37 of their 310 communities and has seen slowness since an incident about a year ago.

In late 2015, a gas leak was discovered near a Toll Brothers community. The leak wasn't company specific but it affected the region. Since then it appears to be sealed and corrected. Here's what Toll Brothers said in its 10 K:

"Fiscal 2016 was negatively impacted by the continued reduction in demand in our Porter Ranch master planned community in Southern California due to a natural gas leak on unaffiliated land approximately one mile away. In mid-February 2016, the State of California announced that the leak had been permanently sealed. Recent testing has verified that air quality is back to normal levels and, therefore, we are optimistic that operations will gradually return to normal at our Porter Ranch master planned community."

We'd expect weakness to carry over, but since the leak has been fixed, this issue should lap and allow for growth again at some point.

Taking the California and New York issues in combination, though, makes us think the first-half earnings could be slower and potentially cause risk.

Because of this issue that has been fixed there has been a year of industry growth that the stock has not yet reflected.

We'll review the chart below.

Higher-End Benefits From Stock Market

On the positive side, with the stock market up, Toll Brothers can do better than other homebuilders. Their average sale price is $847,000 versus their peers at $300,000-$500,000 (Slide 15).

Toll Brothers is by far the biggest beneficiary of higher stock market prices. It also doesn't have much nationwide competition at the high end. That gives Toll Brothers longer-term visibility.

Longer-Term Industry Running Room Ahead

Click to enlarge

Source: Trading Economics

New home sales have made a big move off the lows, helping the industry (iShares US Home Construction (NYSEARCA:ITB); SPDR Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)). If we take away the bigger spike in the new millennium, there is still running room up to the highs seen in the '70s, '80s, and '90s.

If we continue on this same trajectory of the last six years, then we have another six years before we reach the peaks of the 1970s-'90s.

That six years of visibility is without assuming we can reach the peak of 2005.

This gives a bigger-picture view that the industry and Toll Brothers have room on the upside.

Great Chart

Here's New Home Sales ("NHS") versus Toll Brothers stock indexed to NHS.

Click to enlarge

Above you see that Toll Brothers far outperformed new home sales until recently.

After the California incident a year ago, the stock came back from outperforming the NHS index.

As long as interest rates don't spike, the NHS index should continue its upward trajectory. We'd expect Toll Brothers to put the California issues behind it and get back to outperforming the overall industry.

Stock Can Break Out

Click to enlarge

Source: Interactive Brokers

We see two important technical trends here. One is that the stock is in an uptrend rebounding from its issues in late 2015.

Longer term, there is an important support/resistance line at about $32. Breaking above this would be positive, and investors will look out to the longer-term story.

Backlog trends (described below) can drive this stock higher.

The stock could drop into the $27-$29 range if investors worry about first-half earnings. Even so, company earnings reports have not been perfect, yet the stock reacted positively anyway. We think investors are starting to look through the California issue. Given the first-half issues this year, though, it still makes sense to try to be patient on entry.

Backlog Strong And Likely Continues Giving Longer Term Visibility

Q315 Q415 Q116 Q216 Q316 Q416 Backlog - units 4,447.00 4,064.00 4,251.00 4,940.00 5,181.00 4,685.00 Chg 5.78% 10.46% 16.43% 12.61% 16.51% 15.28% Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

Backlog is the key metric and has been very strong, which is why the company's stock is moving up.

Double-digit unit backlog growth is very impressive. We do start facing some more difficult comparisons, but last quarter proved Toll Brothers could "comp the comps." As it faced a tougher 10% year-ago quarter, this year's trend held on. The growth remained around 15% despite the more difficult comparisons.

That tells us that this year's trend is more powerful than last year's "comparisons," meaning the double-digit backlog trend should continue.

Valuation Not Expensive: Upside Potential

The Street is at $3.14 for the coming fiscal year. The stock has averaged around 14-15x PE ratio. Since interest rates have been moving up, which can negatively affect the housing market, we are using 12-14x.

13X the Street's $3.14 = $41, which is 30% upside from current levels. That's good. But our numbers are slightly below the street because of first-half issues. For that reason, we think it makes sense to build on weakness. Investors that can look through potential shorter-term risk should have nice upside in a year's time.

Conclusion

We like the backlog trends and the industry upside potential. We also like Toll Brothers' leading position at the high end. That said, there are nearer-term risks that can knock the stock. Those knocks can be used as buying opportunities to position for the company's longer-term visibility.

