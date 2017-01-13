PNC: Can It Overcome The Snore Factor?

Still it needs to deliver before investors who aren't in PNC want a piece. Diehard fans will find their usual comforts in the 4Q numbers.

Yes and no. The stock is nicely valued, returning capital and working on costs. It's also geared to higher rates and could "come to life" on growth in 2017.

PNC delivered another solid set of numbers, but does "solid" cut it any longer in a market driven by renewed hopes for bank growth?

What did we learn from PNC (NYSE:PNC) results today? As ever, these numbers breathed solidity: good capital at 10% Basel 3 CET1, stable asset quality (NPAs at 1.7% of gross loans), and the balance sheet managed to grind up in volume a little further. Credit costs were at the low end of normal for this bank.

Is that really "learning" anything. PNC's solidity is well known and solidity can look a bit like stodginess quite easily. Here's the last two years of pretax income broken down into quarters and the main P&L elements:

Source: Company Data

And here's a closer look at revenue: the mix is high quality with lots of non interest income and the proportions of both interest and non interest streams tends to remain stable.

Source: Company Data

The elephant in the room

No doubting the quality, but the growth isn't inspiring. This is shame and it reflects slow growth in the balance sheet:

Source: Company Data

The growth is smooth enough but loans have expended less than 5% from 1Q'15-4Q'16.

All this poses one almighty question. When does PNC step on the gas? My even asking that will provoke much protest from PNC advocates. After all, the bank should be able to buy back about 8% of its own shares over 2017-1 and the yield is 1.9%, with a little upside medium term. That right there is 6% shareholder returns a year before we even consider growth.

This is indeed a solid starting point and I'll concede that this market is all about the Trump torque available to the deposit takers as rates and loans expand.

PNC's sensitivity to interest rates is quite pronounced. Non bank people often seem disappointed when they hear that each 100bps of higher rates put through the balance sheet of PNC results in about 3% higher net interest income. How can that be interesting? The answer lies in the cost/income efficiency ratio of this bank, which is about 62%, meaning its pre-provision margin is ~38%. 3% higher net interest income would be worth about 4% on pre provision and assuming stable asset quality the bottom line as well. As we've had one 25bps rate hike in December and in theory can look to get three more in 2017, so this time next year it's possible that those 6% economics become 10% due to expansion of the net interest margin.

Another source of upside should be volume growth. PNC has been cautious with its loan book but I would expect it to step on the gas at least a little given its middle market focus and Trump's stated

growth agenda, assuming the President -elect does convince markets he can deliver after the post-inaugural honeymoon.

It's important that costs were flat in 2016, and PNC delivered its $400m of savings mandated by its continuous improvement program, and is now looking to achieve $350 savings in 2017. This is good news if it's income growth now picks up a little and certainly has the potential to boost the bottom line further.

All this gives me the following outlook for the bank:

Conclusion

The PE ratios in the shorthand model above are very civilized in the context of current US Bank valuations and it's possible that PNC will gradually improve its growth in core earnings from here as rate hikes come through which would make results days a bit more interesting. Whatever the possibilities though, I think PNC will need to deliver stronger profit growth before it outperforms its peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.