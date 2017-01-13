Hey Donald, Show Me The Money!

President-elect Trump has made a lot of grandiose promises both on the campaign trail and since he was elected. The financial markets have responded, with stock prices soaring and bond prices falling, while consumer and business confidence has surged to multi-year highs. It is reasonable to argue that we have stolen all of 2017's potential equity market gains, packing them into November and December of last year. The Fed is quite adept at this practice of stealing forward demand for financial assets, but Trump is using words, whereas the Fed used monetary policy. Time will tell, but I am repeatedly reminded of this quote from our president-elect:

"We are going to fix our inner cities and rebuild our highways, bridges, tunnels, airports, schools, hospitals. We're going to rebuild our infrastructure-which will become, by the way, second to none-and we will put millions of our people to work as we rebuild it."

This all sounds great to me, as I am sure it does to you as well. The problem is that this wish list is as likely to come to fruition as me turning pro on the ATP tour and advancing to the semi-finals of the US Open at the ripe old age of 47. I'm a pretty decent player, but this just isn't going to happen. Regardless, financial markets have responded as though Trump's wish list is already underway, as can be seen by the performance of specific market sectors below:

The stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) has risen sharply by more than 6% while the sectors leading the way have been materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) with a gain of 7.5%, industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) with a gain of 8.5%, and financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) with an outsized gain of more than 18%. At the same time, we have seen long-term Treasury bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT) fall by an approximate 7% and gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) decline by nearly the same amount.

The rationale behind these moves is quite easy to explain. Investors expect Trump to follow through on his promises. A significant increase in infrastructure spending will be a boon for the materials and industrial sectors. The intent to eliminate the vast majority of financial regulatory reform, namely Dodd-Frank, will lead to significant gains for the banks and investment firms on Wall Street. The boost in hiring and economic activity that will result from this fiscal and regulatory stimulus will drive interest rates higher, leading to losses in bonds. Lastly, the great certainty with which all of this will happen, now that Republicans control the Federal government, means that there is no reason to gravitate towards the safety of assets like gold.

Now, back to reality!

Trump's initial press conference held on Wednesday was a highly anticipated event. Yet, instead of hearing about the substance of his policy agenda, he simply filled the room with a lot of hot air. Hot air can only go so far when it comes to inflating risk assets, which is perhaps why the Trump rally has been gradually reversing course since the beginning of the year.

The sectors that were leading the market following the election are now trailing the performance of the S&P 500, as bonds and gold outperform. This started well before Trump's press conference, and I expect it to continue. If Trump wants to stem this reversal, he is going to have to follow in the footsteps of Jerry Maguire, and "show me the money!"

The problem is that there is no money. Additionally, a lot of the money out there is either being withdrawn or faces proposals that will withdraw it in the future. The Federal Reserve is withdrawing excess reserves from the banking system at an increasing rate, which is commensurate with its increases in short-term interest rates. The Fed is proposing three additional rate increases in 2017, which will lead to a much more significant reduction in reserves. These reserves have had a close correlation with the stock market over the past eight years, serving as fuel for financial assets. The decline of more than $200 billion over the past month is notable.

Click to enlarge

This combination of rising short-term rates and declining reserves also means that financial conditions are tightening, which does not bode well for consumer or corporate borrowing. The Fed is no longer showing us the money, and I think it intends to take what it can away from a potential spend-thrift Trump administration.

Trump has also proposed abolishing Obamacare despite having no plans for an alternative. I am no fan of this program, but it is important to remember that this plan was a tax CUT for millions of lower- to middle-income households, which is costing the federal government approximately $150 billion a year. If the federal government ceases to subsidize a similar program by this amount, it will effectively be a tax increase for those families who choose to retain their insurance. That will be a major headwind for consumer spending on other items. Is Trump going to show these families the money?

Trump has proposed significant tax cuts for the middle-class electorate that was largely responsible for his election win, but after reviewing the various analyses of his tax plan, I don't see him showing any money to middle-class families, unless they pay exorbitant costs for child care. To the contrary, the majority of the benefits go to the wealthiest Americans. I am not addressing whether this is right or wrong for the purposes of this discussion, but rather what will lead to strengthening economic and market fundamentals. The reality is that tax cuts for the wealthy will be saved or invested while tax cuts for the middle class will largely be spent. Middle-class tax cuts will boost real (inflation-adjusted) income, real consumer-spending growth and the rate of real economic growth. What he and his Republican colleagues have proposed will not. He is showing the money to those who already have it.

As for his infrastructure boom, if it does happen, it will be far smaller than the $1 trillion advertised, and it will happen over a long period of time. That will dilute its impact. The $1 trillion is now $550 billion to be spent over 10 years, according to Trump's website. Since the Republican Congress is unlikely to show Trump the money, he is relying on private investors to fund new infrastructure projects. In order to incentivize investors, he has proposed offering them a tax credit as high as 82% of their investment. The problem is that investors typically require a revenue stream from a project, which greatly reduces the number of infrastructure projects that would be of interest to them.

Irrespective of the reality, consumer and business confidence has soared over the past two months on expectations of good things to come. Consumer sentiment is near decade highs, as can be seen below:

Small business optimism realized its largest increase since 1980 in the month following the presidential election.

This is great news, but optimism and confidence only go so far until you (Trump) show me the money! Based on this morning's retail sales report, you can't spend optimism or confidence. Retail sales saw no increase in December when we exclude auto and gasoline sales. This indicates there wasn't a whole lot of holiday gift giving unless it was a gas card or a new car. How about a nice dinner out on the town for your family or significant other? Apparently not, as restaurant sales declined 0.8% in the month, which was the largest decline in nearly a year. In fact, unless it was an online purchase, just about every category of discretionary spending declined, despite the reported 2.9% increase in wages for the month.

Of course, for those of us who follow real income, this decline is understandable. The rate of wage growth adjusted for inflation and the length of the work week has fallen to just 0.5%. This is why trend in core retail sales is still a negative one.

I'm waiting to see if Trump actually "shows me the money," but my suspicion is that he has over-promised and will under-deliver. Therefore, I'm positioned for a decline in equities led by those sectors that have risen the most since the election. I have also added to my gold position and am looking for a decline in long-term interest rates that brings the 10-year Treasury yield closer to 2%.

