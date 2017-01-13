Halliburton Company: Earnings Preview

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), the world's second largest oilfield services company and the largest provider of fracking services, was hit hard in the downturn. But it showed early indications of a rebound in the third quarter. The Houston, Texas based company will release its quarterly results before markets open on Monday, January 23 in which we will likely see a major sign of a turnaround.

Halliburton, like other oilfield services companies such as Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), has seen its revenues and earnings slump in the downturn. In the first nine months of this year, Halliburton witnessed a 36% drop in revenues to $11.87 billion while its operating income (ex. one off charges) plunged 72% to just $568 million. The decline in earnings was driven by a poor performance in North America, Halliburton's largest market, where it swung from an operating profit of $417 million to a loss of $229 million.

The impairment charges of $3.2 billion also dragged Halliburton's profit. On top of this, the company also had to deal with the aftermath of its failed attempt to acquire Baker Hughes. In 2016, Halliburton booked a little over $4 billion as merger related costs and termination fees. With impairment and merger related charges, the company's total operating loss ballooned to $6.83 billion from $251 million last year.

In the third quarter, however, Halliburton posted 9.4% increase in revenues, on a sequential basis, for the first time in the downturn while operating losses in the region also dropped by almost 47% to $66 million. That's a big deal considering that Halliburton traditionally gets almost half of its revenues and earnings from this market. That improvement was driven by an uptake in drilling activity in North America's onshore market, but the earnings were still in the red since pricing pressure persisted while the total rig count was still low on a year-over-year basis. However, since then, the US rig count has climbed even higher.

At the start of the fourth quarter, there were 500 rigs operating in onshore US, as per data from Baker Hughes. That rig count increased to 634 units by the end of December. The uptake in drilling activity has been fueled by the strength in oil prices, which averaged more than $49 a barrel in the fourth quarter, up from $44.85 in the third quarter. The roughly 27% increase in rig count seen during the fourth quarter will have a positive impact on Halliburton's North America revenues which could climb by double-digits, on a sequential basis.

More importantly though, during the third quarter conference call, Halliburton's CEO Dave Lesar said that the company, which was previously focusing on increasing its market share in the downturn, is now concentrating on improving its margins. The company gave temporary pricing concessions to oil producers during the downturn, but following the increase in oil prices, the company has been renegotiating contracts. Halliburton's management even said that they are prepared to lose some of their market share as they work toward improving their profit margins, particularly in North America. The impact of this shift in business strategy will be likely become apparent in the fourth quarter results.

As mentioned earlier, Halliburton will likely report double-digit growth in North America revenues, but the gain is not going to be as large as the increase in rig count. This would imply a decrease in the company's market share. On the other hand, the change in strategy will likely have a positive impact on the company's margins. Halliburton will likely post improvement in earnings in North America, on a sequential basis. I believe the region, which has struggled with large losses in the downturn, can even return to profitability in the fourth quarter. This could be the first major sign of a turnaround.

The positive results will be likely followed by upbeat commentary from Halliburton's management. Remember, the US rig count is still climbing. As per the latest report from Baker Hughes, there were 640 land rigs operating in the US at the end of last week, showing significant gains from the trough of 374 rigs seen at the end of May. More importantly, this time, the rig count was up on a year-over-year basis as well. In the same period a year earlier, there were 635 rigs operating in the onshore US.

On top of this, the incoming Donald Trump administration has promised to bring an "energy revolution" in the US by tapping into the country's shale reserves and opening leasing on federal lands. This could translate into more work for Halliburton. The company could turn out to be a major beneficiary of Trump's pro-energy policies.

Analysts are expecting a fourth quarter profit of $0.02 per share, as per consensus data from FactSet. This compares against Q3-2016 earnings of $0.01 per share and Q4-2015 earnings of $0.31 per share.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in HAL, SLB