Schlumberger Limited: Earnings Preview

Schlumberger(NYSE:SLB), the world's largest oilfield services company, has been reporting declining earnings and revenues in the downturn, though it still managed to remain profitable. The company showed first signs of recovery when it released its third quarter results. The company will release its quarterly results before markets open on Friday, January 20.

Schlumberger, like all other oilfield services companies such as Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) and Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT), has reported declining revenues and earnings in the downturn. But Schlumberger has emerged as the best performing large-cap oilfield services company, given it is the only company in its peer group that has remained profitable throughout the down cycle.

Schlumberger has benefited from the improvement in drilling activity in the US, where rig count has been gradually climbing since late-May, based on data from Baker Hughes. This was also acknowledged by Schlumberger's CEO Paal Kibsgaard in late-July. We saw the positive impact of the uptake in drilling activity in Schlumberger's third quarter results in which the company reported 14% increase in land revenues in North America.

Since then, the drilling activity has climbed further. As per Baker Hughes, there were 634 rigs operating in onshore US in the final week of December, up from almost 500 rigs seen in the first week of October. This double-digit growth in drilling activity should continue to fuel the growth of Schlumberger's onshore business in North America. Note that in the previous quarter, Schlumberger's management said that they are focusing on increasing their market share in North America. If the company actually ends up improving its position in this region, which is dominated by Halliburton, then the growth in fourth quarter land revenues, on a sequential basis, should exceed the increase in rig count.

But the surge in drilling activity might not be enough to make a meaningful impact on Schlumberger's top and bottom-line. That's because firstly, the company has significant exposure to the offshore market in North America (mainly the US Gulf of Mexico) via Cameron International , which Schlumberger acquired in 2016. The offshore market, unlike the onshore market, hasn't shown any signs of a sustainable recovery. The onshore US market has seen addition of more than 130 rigs during the fourth quarter, as per Baker Hughes, but the offshore rig count has largely remained flat at low-20s in the corresponding period. This could drag Schlumberger's total North America revenues, which includes Cameron results.

Secondly, Schlumberger has historically generated a majority of its revenues and earnings from outside of North America. In the third quarter, for instance, Schlumberger got almost 75% of its revenues from international markets. Unfortunately for Schlumberger, the international markets, much like the US Gulf of Mexico, haven't witnessed a sustainable improvement in drilling activity. Back in October, Schlumberger also acknowledged during the third quarter conference call that although it is seeing some signs of life in Latin America, Europe and Africa, the activity is some key markets, such as Asia, continues to remain weak.

The international rig count data from Baker Hughes also shows modest improvement during the fourth quarter. In this period, international rig count climbed from 920 rigs in October to 929 rigs in December, depicting a gain of just 9 rigs. By comparison, US and Canadian producers deployed 143 additional rigs in the same period. Also, the Baker Hughes report shows that the rig count in the fourth quarter in international markets was actually weaker when compared against the third quarter, which is in stark contrast to what happened in North America. The average fourth quarter rig count of 925 rigs in international markets was smaller than the third quarter average of 936 rigs.

In short, the persistent weakness in drilling activity in offshore and international markets will likely hurt Schlumberger's fourth quarter results. The company has said that its fourth quarter revenues, pretax operating income and EPS will be flat sequentially. But other North America focused oilfield services companies, such as Halliburton, who have little exposure to international and offshore markets, will likely post higher revenues and earnings. In these terms, Schlumberger will likely underperform. This can also have a negative impact on Schlumberger stock, which could underperform in the short term, or at least until we get some positive signs from the international markets.

Schlumberger's management, however, will likely present a positive outlook during the fourth quarter earnings call. The company will likely cite the recent deal between OPEC and some key non-OPEC oil producers who have agreed to curb production by around 1.8 million barrels per day from January. This should accelerate the oil market's recovery and bolster energy prices, which will encourage oil and gas producers to increase exploration and production spending. The company will also likely discuss the uptake in US drilling activity and how international customers are responding to the improvement in oil prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in HAL, SLB