Lions And Tigers And Bears, O My: What's A Dividend Growth Investor To Do With Realty Income?

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a REIT that bills itself as The Monthly Dividend Company® . Despite its being overvalued by my calculations, as a dividend growth investor I intend to remain long.

Lions and Tigers and Bears, O My

SA has been filled with articles about O (I'd say "recently," but O is covered a lot all the time). Many have been quite negative on the share price, like this one. Others take a more positive view, like this one. Most take the position that O is to some extent overvalued. The advice on what to do varies a lot. Some authors advise investors to make an immediate sale of the stock, some even going so far as to advise shorting the stock. Others offer the view that the dividend is safe so holding the stock is the way to proceed. I don't mean to say that either of those suggested courses of action are wrong. I think which actions are "right" depends on an investors goals, strategies and tactics.

I am a dividend growth investor, which means my main goal is to replace the income from my job with income from my portfolio without ever having to sell any shares. That is not to say that I never sell shares - I do - but rather that my aim is to not be forced to sell shares to cover normal expenses after I retire. For the most part that means that capital gains are of lesser importance to me, and that I tend to not care about share prices when I am not buying. I consider selling shares if the company freezes or cuts its dividend (or looks to be in a position where that is likely), or if the shares run up in price so much that either the yield drops below my minimum or the position becomes too large. In those cases I use the capital I get to buy shares in other dividend paying companies.

As a dividend growth investor, I don't see a reason to sell large chunks of my O position unless the fundamentals have changed. I think that is the case for a lot of other investors as well, so let's take a look at the fundamentals.

Realty Income leases a lot of its properties to retail stores. So the first thing to look at is how are retail sales doing? A big concern is that retail may be shifting from brick and mortar to online. So what do the numbers tell us?

Looking at what YCHarts® can show us, I see two useful metrics to judge how e-commerce and brick an mortar retail are doing. Since O is based in the US, I use numbers from the US. In the top chart, it can be seen that the e-commerce share of the retail market is growing nicely. Over a 10 year period its market share more than doubled. But, note that even with that rapid growth, it's still only 8.4% of the total. Notice that total retail sales only increased by about a third during that time. That's about $84 billion more sales total while e-commerce sales increased about $20 billion. So if e-commerce doubled or even tripled its market share in the next 10 years, more than 70% of retail sales will still happen in physical stores. Yes, brick and mortar retailers will need to adapt to the changes e-commerce will make in their market, but I don't see O having to deal with a lot of empty space any time soon.

Next there are concerns that a rising interest rate environment might negatively impact O. For an answer to that we can check out this presentation.

As can be seen, during the last run up in interest rates, O increased its FFO per share are a CAGR of 8.1%, which is a pretty good clip, and it is better than the average across all REITs. It does seem that its profit margin on deals decreased some and that the share price also went down. But O increased the dividend at nearly a 6% rate. So I don't see a huge concern with growing the FFO going forward. And it looks like the dividend isn't in any danger either.

Another concern for a REIT is to keep occupancy high (empty buildings generate no rent). So far Realty Income doesn't seem to have any problems in this area with consistent high occupancy.

Not only is occupancy over 97% lately, but even during the Great Recession occupancy stayed above 96%. Coupled with a modest but consistent increase in rents O has a stable source of income in its existing properties.

Provided the economy doesn't encounter a significant slowdown or a big inflation spike, I see the O is well-positioned to continue its growth no matter what happens with interest rates. So as a dividend growth investor, I don't see any reason to dump the company and sell off my entire position.

What's a good price for O; is it overvalued?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured above, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here).

I wrote an article a while back that looked at O and came up with a PV number for its dividends of $48. Since then O has bumped up its dividends by a penny a year. So the new calculation is below.

Click to enlarge

So let's call the new target $48.50 (to be clear this isn't a prediction of where the price will go but rather a price at which I think the future dividend payments can be purchased at good value). Since the current market price is now a bit higher than when I wrote the original article, O is still overvalued at this point. That means it's not a buy. For me, it's not a sell because I see no issues with the dividend. Its yield is still above my minimum requirement and it's not too large a position in my portfolio (because I trimmed it last year unfortunately about $8 short of its peak price).

Can options help?

Some of the articles that say O is overvalued and recommend selling it go even further and recommend shorting it. I am not a fan of shorting stocks, not because there is anything wrong with doing that, but because to be successful you need to be pretty sure the price is going down and some way of knowing when the price will start going up. So for me, I don't have enough dependable knowledge to short a stock successfully but I also lack the will to put enough cash at risk to ride out the length of time it might be needed to turn a profit, especially with a dividend paying stock. With O which pays a monthly dividend, I just am not willing to endure that payout with the level of knowledge I have.

But that doesn't mean there aren't other ways to take advantage of a prediction for falling prices. The way to do that is with options. The easiest and simplest way is to write a covered call or to write a cash secured put.

So say you think it's very likely that the price of O will be below $55 by mid-year. If the Fed does as it indicates it might with interest rates by mid-year, it will be clear that there will be multiple interest rate hikes, so June is a good time to expect price pressure from those interest rates to be priced into the stock.

Selling the June $55 put will get you the stock at less than $53 a share if you are right about how far the price will fall, or it will earn you around a full year's dividend while waiting a little less than half the year.

Or you can write a covered call with a $55 strike. If you are right about the price drop, then you'll keep the stock, the dividends and get a bit more than $5 (to help cover the unrealized losses from the price drop). If you are wrong about the price drop, you will get about market price for the stock, with more than $5 coming now and $55 in June, and you will get to keep several months dividends too.

If you are less confident about where the price will be in eight months, you can write some contracts that will expire in just eight days. Writing a $60 put for the January expiration date gives a nice premium even if the price is above my buy price. The premium on the $60 call isn't as attractive, but depending on what commission structure you have, it could produce some extra income, especially if you think O's share price will go down over the next week or so.

Conclusion

There are a lot of articles telling investors what to do with O. Take them all, mine included, with a grain of salt. Read them for the information they provide, but follow their advice only if it aligns with your investment goals and strategies. As a dividend growth investor, I intend to remain long O and continue to collect its safe and dependable dividends.

