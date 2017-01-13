GameStop: Simply Disgusting

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is taking a beating today following weak holiday sales. Just this week I was out with an article that said I like the name long-term given its yield, but the crux of the article was about understanding where we are in the video game cycle. I described how there has been a glut of major hardware releases, and that there wasn't anything big coming. I was corrected however in that the Switch, made by Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), will be released this year. Of course it is not hardware that drives sales and profits it's the gaming. Having looked at the Switch, its problem is an unclear timeline of game releases. Further, the Wii U is still relatively new. But I wanted to make that correction. Still, we are in the middle of the low part of a cycle. While the Switch, and then perhaps in a year or two from now when new Sony (NYSE:SNE) Playstations or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox's come along, we will be back in an upswing. Right now we are nearing the bottom of a downtrend. I opined that this year, and holiday sales in particular, were going to be painful. I was especially worried about comp sales, which were going to get nailed, but had some positive commentary regarding digital and technology sales.

Yes, I have a long-term buy rating on the name, for income. I don't expect growth until the new consoles are out and into their first and second years. I love the business model but there are fears that this name is no growth, or worse, will be cannibalized by the competition. We must be aware that the digital trend is a blessing and a curse, because more digital games mean less physical sales. However, top of the line gaming, sound and graphics still require reading of laser style discs at this juncture, but digital is catching up rapidly. Something to be mindful of. That all said, the holiday sales were worse than I expected.

Look it has been a very rough time for the industry. This is because of where we are in the video game cycle, as I have opined. So what happened? Well sales were pretty dismal. Comparable store sales were disgusting and well below the minus 10% I was looking for. They fell 18.7% for the two-month period. They dropped 26.6% decline in November and saw a 13.0% fall in December. Not good. Hardware sales which I knew would be embarrassing fell about in line with my expectations, coming in down 30%. Why? Everyone has them, relatively speaking. But where I was most surprised, and this drove comps lower, was that new game sales fell 23%, while used games, which are usually strong, were also down 8%. Much of this has to do with lower customer traffic. But we must ask ourselves, what would drive traffic? That takes me back to the cycle. If you don't understand the cycle, then these numbers are bleak. The biggest risks to the name long-term are gaming trends (i.e. digital, apps) and competition. I think the former can be addressed by member only games/apps, while the former is tougher as everyone wants the best price.

Now, it is critical to note that comp sales do not include technology brand revenues. And yet, these revenues skyrocketed. They jumped 44% to $192 million. Digital sales were off however 9%, mostly due to the hardware cycle.

So what are the positives here? Well, again, the dividend is more than safe. Despite these negative trends over the last two to three years, the payout has been hiked. Earnings easily cover them. Since I recommend a buy as an income name, this is a win still. The company is also repurchasing shares, having bout back 755,000 shares while the price is low. Mind you, the company will be buying back $75 million of its shares this fiscal year. Finally, you would think that these awful numbers would hurt guidance. But oddly, guidance was reaffirmed thanks to lower expected tax hits. Earnings for Q4 remain at $2.23 to $2.38, although comps were of course knocked back, and will be down as much as 18.0% total.

I have previously wanted to buy this name as close to $20 as possible but never quite got to pull the trigger. I did not buy on this news, but am getting closer. I still think the market can take this down a bit more, but the yield becomes more and more compelling even with declining numbers. I don't expect growth at this time, but I will expect growth when the cycle turns. If you like yield, and have a long-term mindset, it would be time to consider a position in the name. I think considering that the dividend is more than covered and the company continues to grow through acquisitions, the stock is a bargain. I maintain a long-term buy rating in 2017.

