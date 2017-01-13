Under Armour: Protect Your Portfolio

In a year where Under Armour (UA:NYSE) (UAA:NYSE) athletes Stephen Curry and Cam Newton secured MVP awards and Michael Phelps earned gold medals in the summer Olympics, it was reasonable to expect Under Armour and its cast of world renowned athletes to outperform in 2016. If the star power wasn't enough, Under Armour closed out 2016 by securing the uniform rights for the MLB starting in 2020. Unfortunately, these catalysts did little for the share price despite another year of solid growth. While investors who bought near the highs when Under Armour was flirting with $50 a share are likely ready to throw in the towel, things may improve in 2017 due to: robust international growth prospects, momentum in footwear, monetization of connected fitness devices and applications and an improving valuation.

When Under Armour signed Steph Curry a few years back, it was met with a little more than a yawn and acknowledgement from Wall Street. Who would have thought a small school prospect from Davidson University with a history of ankle injuries would become an all star, two-time MVP and NBA champion? Since his signing, Under Armour capitalized on his stardom by launching a number of successful Curry signature line shoes including; the Curry 1, 2 and 3. Sales of these shoes are fueled by younger demographics that seem to have a preference for Under Armour over Nike (NKE:NYSE) and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY).

Visionary CEO and founder Kevin Plank conducted a road show this summer with Steph Curry in China where Under Armour sees massive potential. Given the sheer size of the market and growing consumer base, China is a cornerstone of its international growth prospects. Europe is also viewed as another key international market where they are looking for growth. To increase visibility and brand recognition, Under Armour is sponsoring many major sports franchises headlined by the football, "soccer" club Tottenham Hotspur in the English premier league. Based on early indications, its investments are paying off and international sales were up over 70% in the 3rd quarter. Despite robust growth, sales to the US market still make up almost 80% of its sales. However, if Under Armour can make any major dents in Nike and adidas' market share in these markets expect sales and profits to increase precipitously.

A few years back, analysts balked at Under Armour for entering the footwear segment. They argued that it would be difficult to compete with the entrenched players in the space. Fast forward three years and Under Armour is carving out market share. Under Armour's footwear sales now makes up over a third of its sales. This was underscored in the third quarter, when Under Armour reported another strong quarter of growth in footwear sales. While the Curry 3's had a lukewarm launch, the Curry 2.5's are still selling very well and Under Armour is gaining traction with its running shoes. They also launched a few new connected and innovative smart running shoes in December that have been well received and should provide a tailwind for 4th and 1st quarter sales.

In recent years, Under Armour purchased and developed a few different nutrition, health and fitness applications: UA Record, Endomondo, MapMyFitness and MyfitnessPal. Under Armour also launched a fitness and health tracking device called the HealthBox. The HeatlhBox helps people gain a better understanding of the most valuable asset they have, their health. While these acquisitions were costly, Under Armour doubled down on its investment by partnering with IBM (IBM:NYSE) to leverage Watson's artificial intelligence technology. In doing this, it is able to better understand the needs of its customers and tailor more appropriate fitness and lifestyle plans as value add services. At some point, UA could leverage this data to create recurring revenue from subscription services. It could also use this as a platform to grow its higher margin direct to consumer sales channel. Currently, it has 170 million users who are currently connected to these applications and is gaining about 4 million new users per month. This is another avenue of growth and differentiated service that under Armour can utilize to gain market share from Nike and adidas.

One of the main issues that lead to Under Armour's steep decline in share price was its valuation. When under Armour was at its peak, its PE ratio spiked as high as 100. At this point, most analysts viewed Under Armour as way overvalued and priced to perfection. As a result of the plummeting share price, Under Armour is now trading a trailing earnings multiple between 39-45 time earnings depending on the share class. Certainly not a dirt cheap price, but much easier to justify for a company that is projecting a compound annual growth rate over 20% and 10 billion in sales by 2020. What is even more exciting about Under Armour is the possibility of a Trump cut to the federal tax rate from 35% to 15%. Few companies stand to benefit more from this cut if enacted because Under Armour generates over 80% of its sales in the United States.

Facing stiff competition from Nike and adidas, Under Armour is evolving from a niche brand selling anti wick t-shirts to a athletic apparel behemoth with global aspirations. While Nike still maintains the deepest pool of star athletes in the athletic apparel industry, Under Armour is chipping away at Nike and adidas' market share with a strong roster of its own athletes: Steph Curry, Cam Newton, Michael Phelps, Jordan Spieth, Andy Murray and Clayton Kershaw to name a few. Breaking into the connected fitness and health application space is also provide exciting and intriguing opportunities for future growth in direct to consumer marketing and subscription services. Couple that with a much more manageable valuation and Under Armour looks appealing. Lastly, with a tenacious leader in Kevin Plank at the helm, investors should consider protecting their portfolio with Under Armour.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.