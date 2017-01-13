Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

The EIA reported a -151 Bcf draw figure yesterday, which was much larger than our forecast of -138 Bcf. Be sure to read our summary of the storage figures here. We anticipate a draw around -255 Bcf for the week ending Jan. 13.

Click to enlarge

We expect a much larger than normal storage draws in next week's EIA storage report. A draw of -255 Bcf would be compared to -178 Bcf last year and the -183 Bcf draw for the five-year average.

Here's where demand and supply was for the week ending Jan. 13: Total U.S. gas supplies stood around 74.3 Bcf/d, with U.S. gas production averaging less than 70 Bcf/d all week. Canadian gas imports averaged mid 4 Bcf/d all week and total U.S. gas supplies decreased 2 Bcf/d relative to the week before. Total U.S. gas demand averaged ~110 Bcf/d.

The net balance is for a draw around -250 Bcf draw. Currently, we are modeling in a slightly higher draw due to weak U.S. gas production figures and Canadian gas imports. Physical storage data next week will give us more clarity on the data, and we will publish our finalized estimates as usual on Tuesday next week.

